What to Know Before Buying Delta-8 Online

Just like not all supplements are the same, not all Delta-8 THC is created equally (or for that matter, legally).

Delta-8 has brought with it an influx of new brands hoping to cash in on the booming trend – and while many of the companies are safe and reliable, it is important to understand that due to lack of government regulation, it is up to the consumer to do their own research and be aware of some of the pitfall of buying Delta-8 THC online – especially on

Amazon.

Why is Delta-8 THC so Popular?

Many people find the effects of delta 8 THC to be the perfect middle ground between their tried and true hemp flower and its more psychoactive counterpart delta-9 THC – or what we commonly refer to as “marijuana.” This makes delta 8 a popular choice for individuals seeking a stronger cannabinoid than CBD and a more noticeable and uplifting effect.

Does Amazon Sell Delta-8 THC?

When it comes to online shopping, it doesn’t get much more convenient than Amazon. And while Amazon is a great place to purchase household goods, clothing, and other day-to-day necessities, it is unfortunately not the place to buy Delta-8 THC (or any hemp product, for that matter.)

Because Delta-8 THC only makes up a tiny percentage of the hemp plant, some manufacturers have turned to some sketchier practices in an effort to convert some of the more abundant cannabinoids (like CBD and CBG) into Delta-8. Unfortunately, these chemical processes are not only dangerous but illegal – and many of these extraction techniques utilize harsh acids and

alkaline chemicals such as bleach and heptane, which can be very dangerous to consume.

Furthermore, because Delta-8 THC is strictly prohibited on Amazon, many of the suppliers on Amazon are illegally listing the products in an effort to capitalize on the booming trend – with no regard to safety or proper manufacturing and extraction techniques.

Thanks to The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the 2018 Farm Bill, delta-8 is completely legal on a federal level as well as in most of the 50 states. The passing of this bill made hemp flower and all its derivatives -with the exception of Delta-9 legal to possess, consume, and manufacture. So while Delta-8 is illegal to sell and purchase on Amazon, it is a federally legal product and can be safely purchased online from a reputable seller.

Where to Buy Great Effective Delta-8 Online

Luckily, there are some great brands that sell potent and pure Delta-8 products online. As with all hemp products, it is important to only purchase Delta-8 from a supplier who offers transparency in the form of third-party lab reports. This is especially true in the Delta-8 space, and since there is no government regulation on hemp-derived products, it is up to the consumer to do their own research to ensure that they are receiving a safe and effective product.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind when shopping for Delta-8 THC online:

Only purchase Delta-8 THC from a company that specializes in cannabis and hemp products. These brands will often be transparent in their extraction processes, and most will openly display up-to-date lab reports detailing the precise contents of each product they sell. Avoid purchasing Delta-8 THC on Amazon (and other 3rd party sites). Not only is selling Delta-8 THC on Amazon illegal but there is no guarantee that you are receiving a “true” (or safe) Delta-8 product. Look for sellers with positive customer experiences and reviews. Brands with many positive reviews tend to be more reputable than those who are less forthcoming with customer feedback. Also, when it comes to products in the cannabis space, we find that the review sections serve as a reliable guide when deciding which products to purchase.

