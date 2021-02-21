Do CBD Gummies Show up on Drug Tests?

CBD can be an excellent way to enhance wellness, promote well-being, and encourage relaxation. CBD lovers worldwide often enjoy many potential benefits. They may consume various forms of CBD throughout their day. One of the most innovative ways users get their boost of CBD is from gummies. CBD gummies are delectable treats that have a burst of CBD. Many consumers enjoy taking this snack on the go or for sharing with friends.

However, there are still ongoing discussions surrounding CBD’s status, both federally and within states. Due to this issue, it’s understandable that consumers may feel some trepidation. This is especially true when it comes to blood work for employment. Many users may want to know, “Will I have a CBD positive drug test?”

CBD in drug tests may not have a straightforward answer. It may depend on a few factors, including quality. This article will go over these factors and highlight some critical aspects regarding CBD and hemp. We’ll also delve into how high-quality hemp and CBD gummies for sale can make a difference.

What Is CBD?

Before launching into a detailed explanation, the best starting point may include an examination of CBD. CBD or cannabidiol is a substance that growers can harvest from hemp. Unlike marijuana, CBD derived from hemp has minimal THC or tetrahydrocannabinol. Researchers and users alike have cited THC as having intoxicating effects, including intense drowsiness, lethargy, and paranoia.

Studies show that CBD may not induce the physiological reactions often associated with marijuana. In addition to its non-intoxicating nature, CBD may have other potential benefits. Developing bodies of research indicate that CBD may quell symptoms related to anxiety, sleep deprivation, and stress-related syndromes.

Why Worry About Quality?

CBD has become increasingly popular. Consumers can purchase it from a variety of places, including gas stations and other retail outlets. However, the quality of any of these CBD-infused items, including gummies, may be questionable at best. And when it comes to gummies, ensuring that a purchase is premium means buying from a seller that uses industrial hemp. This is especially important for drug tests.

Some may wonder just how industrial hemp relates to drug testing. Well, most drug tests screen for certain drugs and other substances, and this includes THC. Low-quality or subpar hemp may contain a higher level of THC than American industrial hemp. Products derived from industrial hemp, including CBD-infused gummies, typically have minimal amounts of THC.

This translates into a test that won’t indicate THC use. In fact, researchers recently found that a threshold of 15ng/ml of THC is sufficient for a positive urine sample. Most high-grade CBD items from industrial hemp have 0.3% or less THC. And it’s not only where hemp comes from that counts. Extraction methods are essential, as well. When CBD comes from top-notch extraction procedures such as natural CO2, growers can harvest a higher grade of CBD.

Companies that take CBD seriously source their CBD from American farms that adhere to stringent growing practices. They may also ensure the best ways of getting CBD, including CO2 extraction. The result is a low-THC product with little chance of affecting a drug test.

When shopping around, it’s also important to note that reputable companies will often include detailed lab reports. These reports will contain the amount of CBD, THC, and other substances in a given item.

Getting Your Gummies: PureKana Online

Gummies can be an excellent source of CBD. They are transportable, easy to share, and can satisfy a sweet tooth. CBD fans looking for this tasty treat can buy them in a variety of places and cities. Online CBD gummy sellers abound, but not every company is reputable and sources from high-grade hemp.

A company like Purekana offers top of the line gummies with premium ingredients. PureKana’s gummies boast up to 25mg of industrial-hemp derived CBD per serving. Each bottle of their regular or all-vegan gummies features 20 gummies with fruity flavors.

Their gummies also have an added bonus of affordability. They feature price points that won’t bust a budget. And with a responsive customer care team, consumers may find that they have additional security and assistance.