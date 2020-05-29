Distinguish an Original Seiko Prospex Watch from the First and Second Copy Fake Timepieces

There are several watches available in the markets that are designed for many occasions. The brands are continuously launching newer products with cutting-edge updates. Buying a watch is more of an experience than just a purchase. However, with the growing number of watch lovers, we have seen an emergence of a black market for watches. Thus, before you buy a watch, make sure to learn how to identify an authentic watch.

Search for the Screws on the Backside of the Watch

An authentic brand will possess smooth crafting. One of the ways to find out whether your watch is fake is to notice the screws on the back of the watch. Fake ones comprise cross screw slots that add haziness to the detail of the watch.

High-Quality Illuminator

If your watch has an illuminator, check for clear readability in the dark. Original watches use high-quality raw materials, whereas copied ones are constructed in a poor way with sub-standard materials.

Gold Plated Back

Watches of good brands, such as Seiko Prospex, come with a minimalistic look. Not all watches will have a gold-plated back case. As a result, if you are buying a new one, check for this criterion.

Serial Number of Watches

Every brand has a specified serial number. Serial numbers act as an identification code for your watch. Seiko watches have a serial number of six digits, whereas Rado watches have the code of eight digits. This identification code is engraved on the back of your watch. If in case your watch has a serial number of thirteen digits, you probably are possessing a fake watch.

Check for the Lettering on the Face of the Watch

First and second copy watches generally have a messy look constituting uneven lettering of the logo. Also, check for the iconic position for the lettering. You can check out the brand website for an authentic logo and cross-check with the one you are thinking of buying. A genuine brand will have delicate and smooth lettering of their brand name on the watch’s face.

Check Out for Authentic Stores

You can visit the website of the brand and locate the original stores in your city. Check for authorized dealers, retailers, and service centers. Most of the sites have a tab to select your convenient location on the address bar. Always go for a brand that possesses an array of collections. If the brand is continuously involved in launching new products, the company is making good progress in its industry. Also, the brand might have tie-ups with several distributors to expand their business. This can also be one of the options to judge the presence of the brand in the watchmaking industry.

Every good brand represents exceptional craftsmanship. Such artistry portrays the originality and adds aesthetic value to the watch. In addition to the factors mentioned above, choose a trusted retailer who will give you outstanding post-sales service for the coming years.