San Francisco is one of the most famously creative cities in the world. It’s a cultural wonderland that has played host to many of the most important counter-cultural movements of the 20th century, so it makes sense that the city would also be an innovator in the world of advertising. This is especially true in the world of San Francisco billboards!
The city has some of the most recognizable billboards on the planet. We’re here to celebrate San Francisco’s legendary legacy by highlighting some of the city’s most iconic billboards! If you’re looking for some inspiration, read on for this incredible peek into some of the greatest billboards in San Francisco.
Leading the LED Pack
Due to its status as one of the most populous cities in America, as well as its proximity to Silicon Valley, San Francisco historically resides on the cutting edge of culture and technology. This type of progressive ethos is evidenced by the city’s early adoption of LED billboards. The LED billboard is a safe and efficient way to cycle ads on any particular billboard so that companies can all have a shot at getting the word out about their brand in a prime piece of real estate.
One of the best examples of these LED billboards is the one that greets you as you enter the city coming in from the Golden Gate Bridge. This monolithic billboard shines as a north star to travelers looking for their entrance into the city and is one of the initial sights one sees when making their pilgrimage to San Francisco.
The Coca-Cola Billboard at Fisherman’s Wharf
While this next entry has been taken down, it’s such an indelible part of advertising history in the city (not to mention the San Francisco skyline) that we decided it had to be featured. Previously located in a prime corner of Fisherman’s Wharf, this billboard had been a staple of San Francisco for decades. We’re talking, of course, about the iconic Coca-Cola sign!
Originally erected in 1937, this is one of the most famous billboards on the planet. Decked out in an art-deco motif that featured one of the company’s original logos, the Coca-Cola sign was a fixture of the city for many years. Unfortunately, the sign was demolished in 2020, but even though it’s gone, it’s not forgotten, as there have been multiple petitions created to bring back the iconic billboard—it’s that beloved!
The Stellar Signs of SFMOMA
Something that San Francisco is known for all over the globe is its rambunctious art culture. Since Lawrence Ferlinghetti first opened City Light Books, the city has been a cultural mecca for many artists looking to find like-minded friends and collaborators. With a cultural pedigree like that, it’s no wonder San Francisco would also be home to one of the greatest art museums in America. We’re, of course, talking about SFMOMA (San Francisco Museum of Modern Art).
The museum is one of the pre-eminent destinations for people who love to see the newest and greatest in conceptual art. But its genius is not just relegated to inside the building; some of that amazing artistic intuition seeps outside this institution as well. A great example of this is the uniquely incredible billboards that the museum advertises its collections with.
One of our favorite examples of this is the billboard for the Mike Mandel and Larry Sultan exhibit “Ties.” Featured prominently is a man standing still, facing the camera, with a multitude of ties jutting forth from his personage and fresh off the advertisement. It's something that astonishes its audience due to its simplicity and whimsy. This is just one example of the many iconic billboards that SFMOMA has put up over the years!
Conclusion
San Francisco is one of the most culturally important cities to emerge out of the 20th century. It holds a special place in the heart of any person who has felt the siren song of excitement that counter-culture sings. From its embracement of the LGBTQ community to its fostering of artists to its stunning billboard advertisements, San Francisco has always been a hub for people to share exciting new ideas and new movements in art.
With all of this innovation, it's only natural that the city’s progressiveness would extend to its billboards as well. San Francisco has been home to some of the most iconic billboards in the world— if you’re looking to advertise your business outside in 2023, it’d be wise to do a little research on the city. Happy billboard-ing!