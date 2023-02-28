David Malcolm, San Diego Community Leader and Philanthropist, Discusses Whether Solving Homelessness is Impossible
Homelessness is spreading in many major cities throughout the country. Many people believe that it's become an unsolvable social issue that's an inevitable part of society, but David Malcolm, a San Diego philanthropist, strongly disagrees.
Malcolm – an influential real estate professional, entrepreneur, and community leader in San Diego – believes there is a powerful and proven way to address homelessness.
"The number of homeless people can be reduced, but it will take clear-eyed action, along with political will and leadership that I just don't see right now," said David Malcolm. "Allowing people to live on the streets in squalid conditions, often in their own urine and feces, is inhumane. Besides being unacceptable to residents and businesses, such conditions rob our neighbors in need of their human dignity and their likelihood of re-entering a productive society. It is wrong to leave the homeless to their own devices."
Many politicians and organizations have attempted to solve homelessness, but there's a right way and a wrong way to approach it. David Malcolm learned this from Father Joe Carroll, who founded Father Joe's Villages in San Diego County.
Malcolm worked closely with Father Joe while serving more than 30 years on the board of directors of St. Vincent de Paul Management, an arm of Father Joe's Villages.
Father Joe spent years before his passing in 2021 addressing homelessness and was widely honored for his work. According to Malcolm, Father Joe's "secret sauce" hinged on two key principles.
The first is to provide services where those who need them are located, and the second is to practice tough love.
Many service providers expect homeless people to go from their offices to other organizations that can help them – such as alcohol and drug counseling programs, the Social Security office, or the VA – but that's just "a recipe for failure," Malcolm stressed.
"How are homeless individuals, who rarely own vehicles and don't know how to get to those places, going to benefit?" Malcolm asked rhetorically. "Well, they won't."
Father Joe's Villages is different. The organization offers a full range of supportive services right on-site – from a medical clinic to drug and alcohol counseling, to mental health services, to even a computer lab and K-12 school.
The second pillar is practicing tough love, which can be a fine line when working with homeless people.
"What does tough love for the homeless look like?" Malcolm asked. "It starts with saying you cannot live on the street. We at Father Joe's believed in three options and only allowed a forced choice between them as the way to help our neighbors in need to better their circumstances."
The choices were:
Get help for problems like addiction and mental illness and only get into housing after that.
Accept a bus ticket to reunite with their families.
Go to jail.
While this may seem heard-hearted and controversial, Malcolm explained it's worked. He believes that political and community leaders should take note and follow suit.
Malcolm concluded, "Fortunately (and I use that word tongue-in-cheek), the problem of homelessness is now so rampant and so widespread that real change is a social and political mandate. Turning a blind eye is impossible. Good. Let's get to it!"
About David Malcolm
David Malcolm is an enterprising San Diego entrepreneur, distinguished real estate specialist, and prominent community figure. Boasting a commendable track record of achievements in the competitive real estate industry, David is a firm believer in giving back to society. With the notion that those who have been bestowed with much must also give much, he is a fervent advocate for charitable work.
David is renowned for his altruistic nature, reflected through his commendable philanthropic endeavors. Among his diverse charitable initiatives, he has a profound passion for assisting homeless individuals regain their footing in society. David understands that through little acts of kindness and support, individuals facing hardships can be empowered to turn their lives around.