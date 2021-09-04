Dark Chocolate, Are You Healthy?

Calling all Chocoholics!

Are you feeling guilty for every second bite of your favorite food?

Did you know you could actually call dark chocolate a vegetable as the cocoa seeds grow on trees?

Also, it does show up on all of those “healthy for your heart” food lists in different blogs and articles.

Indian tribes worshipped cocoa, believing that it has mystical and magical properties.

But does that mean that modern humans should take their beliefs for granted?

If you’re feeling pretty down in the dumps because of what’s going on in the world right now, here’s what you need to know about this superfood that’s got everyone talking about it for centuries!

What Do the Experts Say?

In moderation, dark chocolate provides many benefits for your body, from its potential to reduce inflammation to lowering your risk of heart disease.

Are you not convinced?

Here’s the data to back it up!

The Harvard School of Public Health has a whole page dedicated to dark chocolate! It states that some observational studies suggest a link between high cocoa or chocolate intake of around 6 grams daily (which equals 1-2 small squares) and a lower risk of heart disease and mortality, possibly in part by reducing blood pressure and inflammation.

Also, a comparative study done in 2011* affirmed the classification of cocoa seeds and cocoa itself as superfruits.

So, chocolate lovers, it’s time to rejoice! Most experts agree that dark chocolate is a superfood – but you have to be eating the right kind and not in excess.

*Crozier SJ, Preston AG, Hurst JW, et al. Cacao seeds are a “Super Fruit”: A comparative analysis of various fruit powders and products. Chem Cent J. 2011;5:5. Published 2011 Feb 7. doi:10.1186/1752-153X-5-5

What Are the Benefits of Savory Dark Chocolate?

The main health benefits of dark chocolate come from flavonoids, which are a group of phytonutrients or plant chemicals.

Flavonoids are produced by plants, fruits, and vegetables and are found in red wine and green and black tea. These flavonoids are also responsible for giving rich color to foods.

Hence, there are more flavonoids in dark chocolate than in milk chocolate. In contrast, white chocolate provides little to none.

Flavonoids act as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, boosting blood flow, benefitting your heart and brain, and even deterring cancer.

Moreover, they may help you in your workout routine because of their effects in increasing your endorphin levels, thereby improving your mood and energy!

3 Easy Ways to Consume Dark Chocolate

1. With Veggies

Are you tired of constantly convincing your kids to eat their veggies?

Or maybe you don’t like eating veggies on the regular.

Whatever the reason, it’s safe to say that dipping your veggies, like carrots, broccoli (YES, even broccoli that gets the worst rap), into some dark chocolate will make for a healthy and pleasurable experience.

2. With Popcorn

Bored of salted popcorn and want to opt for a healthier alternative?

Lucky for you, dark chocolate can act as your sweet savior!

Make your usual popcorn and place it in a large bowl and immediately scatter the chopped dark chocolate over the warm popcorn. Stir to combine. Bon Appétit!

3. With CBN and THC

To all the cannabis lovers, this one’s for you!

Though THC and CBD usually get all the attention, CBN also deserves a place in the limelight!

CBN is claimed to help in rheumatoid arthritis through its anti-inflammatory effect and also acts as an anti-bacterial agent.

To get the most out of both dark chocolate and CBN (also THC), you can order nite bites from Pantry Food Co that will give you a flavorful and delightful experience!

As you can see, dark chocolate has proved to be something for pleasure and health. Make sure you give all these tasty options a try.