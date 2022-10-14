These are turbulent times to say the least. The Dow and S&P have been sliding all year and at the time of this writing both fell off a cliff and are suffering badly with this 20% drop. A decline in value at this level is alarming, especially when applied to one’s actual investments.
The rise and fall of real estate and currencies are also moving faster, and sharper than we have witnessed in recent years. What seems to stay constant though is the investor psychology that leads us astray into panic selling at the lows, and FOMO buying at the highs.
About the only thing that has not changed much is gold, and despite a rocky ride over the last 10 years, would still leave you right about at break even today. We can’t say the same for fixed term investments and interest rates over the last decade that have been so low they can’t even keep up with regular inflation.
Even if they could, the hard truth is that all world currencies are worth a bit less today than they were yesterday, and significantly less than they were 10 years ago. What is most disturbing though, is learning that this will not fix itself, in fact it will get worse.
I’m no expert, but I do believe the experts who explain what it would take to balance out world currencies, many of which are beyond repair, and several others (including USD) that would require Herculean efforts which are all but impossible to carry out today.
Ready for a fun quiz question?
If all the markets we track and invest in are constantly swinging up and down, and the currency we use to invest with is loosing value daily, would it make sense to find a way to exploit these problems to our benefit?
Of course it makes sense to want both, and up until recently we could actually get 1 out of 2 BUT it came with a steep learning curve and big time requirement which kept the masses out. I’m speaking about market traders who invest in stocks, options, commodities, and currencies using sophisticated software programs and algorithms that identify potential opportunities in those market swings.
Two inherent problems with day trading:
Being chained to a computer analyzing technical indicators and combing through data to find the best opportunities.
Trying to predict which way the market will go and when (which nobody can reliably do) making it just as likely to be wrong as it does to be right and those are NOT good odds
Now for the good news: there has been a recent development that has changed everything, and that is a cryptocurrency course called The Plan by Dan Hollings that exploits the constant market swings in the crypto market.
Even though it might not be readily noticeable, cryptocurrencies and especially blockchain technology are already deeply entrenched in our global society. In fact, an ever increasing number of fortune-500 companies utilize blockchain technology in their infrastructure and are working on adopting crypto this very moment.
I believe today is the most exciting time in the history of crypto & blockchain for two reasons:
It’s far enough along that most governments, companies, and people now accept that it's here to stay, and yet
investing in crypto is still considered a ground floor opportunity. (It still has a long way to go.)
This is where it gets really exciting…. Remember the quiz question from earlier? That it makes all the sense in the world to find a way to exploit market swings and compensate for the declining value of our currency…
Well, you can get both with the right type of crypto investment. This is the very first asset I have ever seen that can be traded in a similar way to stocks without the risk of currency devaluation because crypto coins are their own currency. They are not US dollars, or Canadian, or Pounds Sterling or any other.
Although some cryptocurrencies are actually tied to these fiat currencies, they are in fact their own currency. It should go without saying that some are worth a lot more than others, in fact 93% of cryptocurrencies that are available today will never amount to much and probably won’t last.
Don’t let that affect your opinion about the other 7% however, because most of those (especially the top few) are even more solid than many first-world currencies today.
Bitcoin (BTC) is considered digital gold and Ethereum (ETH) is digital silver and an investment in either of these today is as solid as top-tier blue chips without the nagging currency decline issue. This is not to say that the value of BTC and ETH cannot fluctuate widely because they certainly do.
In fact, you probably know that the cryptocurrency market has also crashed this year along side many of the other markets mentioned earlier. Some crypto coins even went bust just as some companies have gone under. Unfortunately, this sometimes happens and the only thing we can do to mitigate that risk is choose wisely when first deciding what to invest in.
Have a look at where Bitcoin ranks today (near the presumed end of a 70% market crash) alongside today’s largest companies by market cap:
Today BTC comes in at #12, pretty impressive!
The fluctuations we see in cryptocurrencies are not based on inflation, money printing, interest rate shenanigans, or other governmental influences. They are purely based on the market, as they should be, and are not a reflection of quantitive easing, rate hikes, or other control mechanisms that enslave traditional investments.
Right about now many astute people come to the conclusion that it would be a good idea to buy some BTC or ETH, sit back and wait for the value to increase and that's not a bad idea, especially today when both are down significantly from a year ago.
But there is a better way.
It’s called The Plan by Dan Hollings and it’s the #1 crypto bot trading course in the world. When you invest using the settings Dan teaches in The Plan your crypto bots can generate passive income while you wait for the overall value to increase. It’s like buying a house that you generate income from by renting it out while it’s increasing in value at the same time.
What's BEST about The Plan:
It’s fully automated.
It’s a set-and-forget system.
Crypto bots take just minutes to set up.
Your profits are paid to you instantly & automatically.
Your investment stays in your control and ownership the entire time.
You DO NOT have to try and predict which way the market will go, this makes money in any direction.
The investing climate today is downright traitorous and if you’re not diversified and investing in several different asset classes your nest egg will suffer a hit sooner or later.
We know all markets will swing up and down and it makes sense to find a way to profit from that volatility.
The value of our first world currencies are declining at alarming rates.
A very specific type of crypto investing (taught by Dan Hollings in The Plan) allows you to generate passive income off the constant market fluctuations in the crypto market.
You don’t need to try to predict which way the market will go because this system makes money no matter which way the price moves.
By investing in crypto you are automatically hedged against inflation and declining fiat currency values.
You can learn this specific crypto trading strategy in about 12 hours and utilize it for the rest of your life.
The strategy requires very little time to set up and it runs on auto-pilot.
The Plan by Dan Hollings is the worlds #1 (record-breaking $57 MM+) cryptocurrency course that can teach just about anyone how to consistently generate passive income using a set & forget proven system.
If you find this intriguing you can learn more at by clicking here or watch Dan himself demonstrate first hand exactly how it works!
DISCLAIMER: We are not experts or licensed professionals of any kind. The information provided here does not constitute investment or financial advice and should not be treated as such. We are NOT licensed accountants, financial advisors, attorneys, or tax advisers, and cannot give financial, tax, or legal advice. The crypto market is considered risky and you can lose money. Do not invest more than you can afford to lose. DYOR "do your own research" and consult a licensed professional for advice. Links on this website might be affiliate links and we may receive compensation (at no cost to you) if they are clicked.