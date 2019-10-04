Cycle, Sip and Choose Your Adventure at Crush Challenge

Charity bike rides and culinary events abound around the Bay Area but there’s nothing quite like Crush Challenge, the ultimate food, wine, and cycling event kicking off in the Napa Valley on Saturday, October 12. Founded by ZD Wines, it’s a full day of distinctive experiences, from a private barrel tasting to a supported bike ride, world-class food and wine festival attracting top wineries, restaurants and star talent. Best yet, it’s all for a great cause – make that three great causes. One hundred percent of the net profits from Crush Challenge will go directly to funding programs for UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley.

“Crush Challenge is personal for all of us at ZD Wines. Having lost my father and ZD’s founder Norman deLeuze to cancer, we are proud to continue the efforts he began to find a non-toxic cure for lymphoma. We also want to support those living with Parkinson’s and help the next generation to succeed by providing funds for the Teen Center at Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley – causes we’re passionate about championing,” said ZD Wines President, Brett deLeuze. “Whether by hopping on a bike or sampling the incredible food and wine, we invite everyone to join us for this distinctly Napa Valley day of giving back.”

Pedal out on the hosted ride, complete with Porsche support vehicles, and explore the beautiful backroads on a 27- 38- or 50-mile ride. Celeb riders Connie Carpenter-Phinney, Chris Horner and “Fast” Freddie Rodriguez are expected to ride. Registration is open at https://www.bikereg.com/crush2019.

Not a cyclist? There’s still plenty of excitement. Vintners and chefs join together in an unrivaled, all-inclusive tasting experience at Food & Wine Marketplace. Sample local wines and dishes from favorite area restaurants while enjoying live music, as well as a silent auction and raffle. Culinary partners include Angèle, Bouchon Bistro, Celadon, Heritage Eats, Il Posto Trattoria, Market St. Helena, NapaSport, and Sam’s Social Club. Featured wineries include Baldacci Family Vineyards, Clos Du Val, Monticello Vineyards, Hudson Ranch, Pride Mountain Vineyards, Silver Oak & Twomey, St. Supéry, Truchard and ZD Wines. Tickets are still available at https://crush2019.eventbrite.com/.

There’s also a Private Barrel Tasting at the newly-renovated ZD Wines estate, hosted by ZD Senior Winemaker, Chris Pisani, and Chef Matt Gennuso of Chez Pascal in Providence, Rhode Island. A wide selection of ZD’s award-winning wines will be available to taste, including library and large format bottles, along with artisanal cheese, charcuterie, and light food pairings. The barrel tasting also includes access to the Food & Wine Marketplace, and transportation is provided between ZD Wines and North Yountville Community Park. Grab a spot at https://crush2019.eventbrite.com/.

For wine and food lovers, it’s a can’t-miss opportunity to enjoy the bounty of harvest all while supporting some very worthy organizations. Visit https://www.crushchallenge.net/ for all the details.