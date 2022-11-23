Cryptocurrencies: Boon or Bane?
Iaroslav Danylchenko phoographer

Nowdays, primarily everyone is proceeding to buy bit torrent and other cryptocurrencies to double their investments in the future. However, the question remains: Which platforms are most authentic for purchasing crypto? 

It's easy to become lost in the tidal waves of cryptocurrency news and wonder what the future holds. Just when it seems like things have reached a new level of trust (PayPal, for example, announced in October that it will be integrating cryptocurrency into its payment solution), another headline appears to cast doubt on the whole thing. The March announcement by Elon Musk that Tesla would invest $1.5 billion in Bitcoin was met with equal parts praise and criticism. Although blockchain technology and decentralization have received widespread recognition, there are still too many warning indications that the cryptocurrency market is about to crash. In February 2021, the value of Bitcoin reached a record high of $56,000 before dropping to $45,000 later that month. Does this happen often? No. On more than a dozen occasions since 2011, it has fallen by as much as 80%. Bitcoin is just part of a much larger ecosystem of decentralized digital currencies. Still, given its volatility and the lingering memories of past financial collapses (such as the subprime mortgage crisis of 2007-2008 and the dot-com bust of the early 2000s), it's understandable that some would question the wisdom of investing in cryptocurrencies.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

You May Also Like