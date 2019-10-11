Create space and live life to the fullest

Living in a cramped studio apartment where your daybed serves as a dining room table, work desk, bookshelf and closet? Are you an empty-nester who down-sized but adult children keep coming back to visit and the only place for them to sleep is an air mattress in the hall closet? Perhaps you have an extra room perfect for overnight guests but you already use it for a sewing room, home office or gym and there’s no room for a bed.

Wallbeds “n” More, with convenient locations in San Francisco and San Mateo, has the perfect solution for people looking to maximize their minimum bedding space with custom-crafted Murphy beds; essentially a bed that can be folded away against the wall to save floor space when not in use.

“We have quality models available in a variety of styles, from twins to queens, that can fit just about any space,” said owner Eric Partridge, who opened his San Francisco location in late summer 2017 and the San Mateo location in April of 2018.

People interested in carving out more living space for day use while still having a cozy spot to sleep at night are welcome to come to either location, speak with a knowledgeable staff member and create the perfect solution for their needs. “We recommend customers come with the dimensions of the wall they want to use, ceiling height, the width they want and pictures of the room,” Partridge said. “We can do in-home consultations and can even design and dress an entire room or apartment, including furnishings, rugs and bedding, so everything works together for a finished look.” Partridge said his “dream team” of experienced salespeople are “committed to helping people find the right bed.” Each made-to-order custom piece takes about eight to 10 weeks from start to finish, which is a better-than-average time frame for a well-crafted piece of furniture that will last for years. “Our beds are made of real wood – no particle board, no press board – from local manufacturers who provide top notch products that are really comfortable and very sturdy,” Partridge said. Once the bed is finished, it is delivered and installed by a professional, so the customer knows the work is done correctly and will stand the test of time.

Both locations offer a full range of high-quality and comfortable wallbed mattresses to satisfy every sleeping preference including soft, firm or memory foam. “Installing a wallbed makes a room more livable, practical and functional,” Partridge said, adding “Creating more space also makes rentals more valuable, too.

“Schedule an appointment or come by and let us create your dream room,” Partridge said. “We are the Bay Area’s ultimate destination for the modern living space.”

The San Francisco showroom is at 550 15th St., Ste. 2, (415) 660-6239 , 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; the San Mateo showroom is at 2515 S. El Camino Real, (650) 868-0082 , 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Visit sfmurphybeds.com.