COVID Providing Opportunity for Higher Education Leaders to Rise Up

By Liane M. Roth

In today’s climate, even before the current pandemic shut down schools across the nation, bringing about virtual learning models, challenges facing colleges and universities have forced those in leadership positions to address myriad changes in rapid fashion.

With a surge in competing educational opportunities, diversified student populations, shifting educational processes and declining financial resources, institutions of higher education must prepare for the future and adapt to these changes with new methods for academia.

The need for qualified, knowledgeable and talented leaders has never been greater, experts state, and those seeking management or administrative positions including directors, deans or higher positions within education institutions will be in increased demand.

According to Scott Newman, vice president of academic affairs at the Oklahoma State University of Technology and author of Higher Education Administration: 50 Case-Based Vignettes (Information Age Publishing, 2015), successful postsecondary administrators are typically driven to help others and seek to affect meaningful change from within the educational system; and most have adopted strategies to cope with the challenges of leadership roles that seem to shift almost daily as new methodologies of academia are introduced year after year.

According to Newman, successful administrators are “connected;” nearly always plugged into local, state, national and even international issues, organizations, initiatives and information streams. This ensures they are connected to key players and knowledgeable about “major trends, opportunities and movements that are or may be acting on their colleges or universities.”

Newman posits most administrators understand the institutional history of their colleges or universities and successful ones take necessary steps to “unite the institution’s diverse constituencies around a shared past.” It is important, according to Newman, that leaders “understand the immense value of being able to authentically contextualize current and envisioned organizational states of being.”

Research from Huron Consulting Group reveals leaders can position their institutions through meaningful change by building on four key dimensions of “transformation readiness.”

According to Huron, these include developing and empowering collaborative leaders who share accountability for strategic growth and manage enterprise performance more deliberately; planning differently and asking questions with both immediate, short-term and visionary long-term perspectives; operating in more connected ways through shared data and technology that enable stronger performance management; and establishing innovation centers to develop and launch offerings for new student populations, from first-generation learners to corporate employees and adults pursuing career shifts.

According to Harvard’s Heifetz & Linsky (2005), higher educational institutions face tremendous challenges to traditional methods from changing demographics to new technologies, fundamental shifts in public funding models and declining financial support, often with no clear solutions. These challenges require innovation, risk-taking and continuous learning.

Among the many challenges facing higher education, Heifetz & Linksy list finding resources to grow while trimming programs and budgets; lowering costs while improving quality; ensuring the liberal arts remain both relevant and financially sustainable; expanding into new markets without losing focus and without chasing opportunities that create mission creep; increasing public trust and support during a time of declining funding; and shifting our education models and support systems to serve a changing student demographic.

Transformation must come in tangible adjustments to address economic, political, social and technological variances that are reshaping the future of education, industry experts state. This necessitates adaptations to current management approaches, styles and configurations as leaders prepare their teams to address a bolder way to educate, inform and impact as many students as possible.

While today’s pandemic forced the closure of traditional school sites and curbed traditional learning modalities, online learning is a booming enterprise and those on the forefront of the movement will be instrumental in shaping the curve of higher education institutions. This will require dedication, training and the right tools to address what the academic models of tomorrow will be, according to industry experts.

Pursuing an MS degree in Leadership in Higher Education will give dedicated leaders the opportunity to shape the direction of colleges and universities, guide academia to greater success and diverse opportunities and create new pathways for students to learn, grow and prepare for what the future may bring.