COVID -19: Is It Dangerous for Menopausal Women?

For many women, menopause is a terrible process, especially since people usually only hear about bad details. But, anyway, it is a fact of life for all women, whether they like it or not. Regardless of who you are or where you come from, if you are a woman, then at some point in your life you will have to face symptoms of menopause and seek for menopause relief.

This helps to see the climacteric as a natural part of the aging process, and not as a disease or condition, as some people think. When it comes to alleviating the signs of menopause, the most difficult part is often the emotional and physical symptoms that it causes. During the climacteric, you will deal with unwanted symptoms, such as weight gain, lack of energy, decreased sex drive, and changes in your mood.

One of the most common ways to alleviate the overwhelming symptoms of menopause and receive menopause relief is to use HRT. It usually includes the use of estrogen and/or drugs that replace progestin, or the use of hormonal creams. Those women who have contraindications for the use of HRT or simply fear to take hormones, often resort to natural remedies containing phytoestrogens.

But, not only the signs and symptoms of menopause are now bothering women who are under 50. At this point, the whole world is watching with a march of a new virus, because of which now everyone must observe self-isolation. So, does COVID 19 threaten menopausal women, and what should be done to protect themselves?

COVID 19 and Menopause

Coronavirus COVID-2019 is an RNA-containing virus that causes respiratory infections in humans and animals. The family of coronaviruses at the beginning of 2020 contains 40 types of viruses. They were first identified in 1965, and until the end of 2019 they did not cause serious diseases, therefore they did not attract much attention. So, is the coronavirus of a new type dangerous for menopausal women? What can bring to the woman a combination of COVID 19 and menopause?

Is coronavirus more dangerous than other acute respiratory viral infections and influenza?

Definitely yes. This statement is based on several facts:

1. Severe complications. Coronavirus causes complications in 15-20% of cases. Moreover, the treachery of the virus lies in the defeat of the lower regions of the respiratory tract. Most often, the virus causes pneumonia. There is a risk of respiratory failure and death. The climacteric is the period of the active hormonal restructuring of the body, it means that it is already fragile and menopause and COVID 19 conjunction might have bad consequences.

2. High mortality. If the flu has an average mortality rate of 0.05%, then the coronavirus – 4%. And in some regions, it reaches 9%. At the same time, the influenza virus during its existence, according to various sources, has killed more than 1,000,000,000 people.

3. Menopause Coronavirus is extremely contagious. A reproductive number is an average number that shows how many healthy people, on average, one sick person infects. Scientists denote it as R0 and compare it with other types of viruses.

R0 of coronavirus = 4;

R0 of influenza virus = 1-2;

R0 of Spanish Flu = 2.8.

4. The development of immunity is in question. There is a lot of data on coronavirus re-infected people. There are hundreds of similar cases in China alone. Perhaps immunity is not produced by everyone. That is another point to consider by the menopausal women.

5. The virus has not been studied. There is no evidence of effective treatment. Influenza drugs act poorly on the virus. There are no vaccinations and will not be in the next six months, at least.

The possible consequences of the disease have not been studied. At the moment, there is only information about a possible decrease in lung efficiency. Patients complained of shortness of breath while walking fast. They are prescribed a course of physiotherapy. Little is known about the effectiveness of the treatment.

For Whom Is Coronavirus the Most Dangerous?

According to various studies, COVID-19 carries the greatest danger to the older generation. 80% of deaths occur in people over 60 years of age. For children and adolescents under 20 years of age, the virus is practically not a threat. At-risk are also people with various chronic diseases – asthma, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. These are exactly the issues the women in the climacteric might have. That is why menopause and COVID 19 can be very dangerous. However, you should not panic but you need to be vigilant. 80% of cases of the disease go without complications, so not everything is so bad.

If possible, follow these rules: