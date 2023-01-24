HeroPic

Access to affordable prescription drugs is a crucial issue for many individuals and families in the US. The high cost of these medications can cause significant financial hardship. Many people are forced to choose between paying for medication and other necessities like food and rent. Fortunately, organizations like CharityRx are working to make these medications more affordable for those in need.

CharityRx was founded in 2019 with a mission to bridge the gap between the high cost of prescription drugs and the needs of individuals and families who rely on these medications to maintain their health. The organization operates as a pharmacy discount card, connecting its users with discounted prices on FDA-approved drugs. With access to large volumes of medication, CharityRx can negotiate prices up to 80% lower than retail.

