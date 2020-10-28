Celebrating The Present You With Míage Skincare

Miage

You see it everywhere when shopping for sophisticated skincare; it seems the higher the price tag the more negative self-image a product connotes. Míage is here to remind us that opulence doesn’t have to be degrading. Rather, skin care can be celebratory, praising the skin you’re currently in.

Unlike other luxury brands, Míage implores us to ascend beyond the self-doubting trope “anti-aging” and “turning back time.” They believe in transformative skincare that is in complete support and celebration of the present you.

Taking words from the incomparable Maya Angelou as inspiration for their voice: “If you must look back, do so forgivingly. If you must look forward, do so prayerfully. However, the wisest thing you can do is to be present in the present. Gratefully.” Míage’s goal, quite simply, is to help you embrace and celebrate your present beauty by crafting deeply nourishing formulas that work with your unique stem cells.

How do they do it? By blending isotonic nutrient delivery, human stem cell science, and micro-molecule formulas. They are also the first skincare line to entirely forgo water and implement the life-giving capabilities of isotonic La Milpa cactus juice and micro-molecule nutrient formulas instead.

In removing water from their formulas, Míage has not only made room for a richer and more active ingredient list, but it has also paved the way for a more deeply penetrating skincare product that is able to travel much further than the macro-molecule water-based products currently available.

Simply put, Míage is more than just luxury skincare, it’s opulent farm-to-skin ethos combined with scientific precision.

Give yourself the gift of better skin today, and #BePresent.

Previous story
Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Reviews – Is This Powder Supplement Legit? [2020 UPDATE]

Just Posted

Lakeshore Elementary School was closed in March shortly before SFUSD closed all schools due to coronavirus concerns. The district is now working to prepare all elementary schools to reopen by mid-January.<ins> (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)</ins>
School district preparing buildings for hybrid learning

SFUSD plans to use 72 elementary schools and 12 early education sites for first phase of reopening

There have been at least 142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among workers at San Francisco International Airport. <ins>(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)</ins>
Supes back SFO worker healthcare legislation despite airline, business opposition

Costs of ‘Health Airport Ordinance’ in dispute, with estimates ranging from $8.4 M to $163 M annually

Thankfully, playgrounds that were closed due to the pandemic during the summer have reopened.<ins> (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)</ins>
The perils of parenting, COVID-style

At long last, it’s OK to take your little one out to play

Ten candidates are running for a seat on the Board of Trustees of the San Francisco Community College District.. (Courtesy photos)
Strong leadership needed as City College faces multiple crises

Ten candidates vying for four seats on CCSF board

City officials closed San Francisco County Jail No. 4 on the top floor of the Hall of Justice at 850 Bryant St. in September, reducing the number of beds in the jail system by about 400. Kevin N. Hume/ S.F. Examiner
SF jail closure prompts doctor to call for release of more inmates

Reduced space increases risk of COVID-19 spreading among those in custody

Most Read