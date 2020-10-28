Celebrating The Present You With Míage Skincare

You see it everywhere when shopping for sophisticated skincare; it seems the higher the price tag the more negative self-image a product connotes. Míage is here to remind us that opulence doesn’t have to be degrading. Rather, skin care can be celebratory, praising the skin you’re currently in.

Unlike other luxury brands, Míage implores us to ascend beyond the self-doubting trope “anti-aging” and “turning back time.” They believe in transformative skincare that is in complete support and celebration of the present you.

Taking words from the incomparable Maya Angelou as inspiration for their voice: “If you must look back, do so forgivingly. If you must look forward, do so prayerfully. However, the wisest thing you can do is to be present in the present. Gratefully.” Míage’s goal, quite simply, is to help you embrace and celebrate your present beauty by crafting deeply nourishing formulas that work with your unique stem cells.

How do they do it? By blending isotonic nutrient delivery, human stem cell science, and micro-molecule formulas. They are also the first skincare line to entirely forgo water and implement the life-giving capabilities of isotonic La Milpa cactus juice and micro-molecule nutrient formulas instead.

In removing water from their formulas, Míage has not only made room for a richer and more active ingredient list, but it has also paved the way for a more deeply penetrating skincare product that is able to travel much further than the macro-molecule water-based products currently available.

Simply put, Míage is more than just luxury skincare, it’s opulent farm-to-skin ethos combined with scientific precision.

Give yourself the gift of better skin today, and #BePresent.