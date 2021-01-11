Celebrating four Generations of Bringing Friends and Families Together Around the Table, CK Mondavi and Family Marks 75th Anniversary

The fourth generation of Mondavi’s are now involved in the winery as major shareholders in the company and also serve as brand ambassadors. Photo by Erin Miller.

Winemaking is often a family affair, with traditions and passions passed down from parents to children. Yet the longevity of one renowned family-owned California winery stands apart, with a multi-generational history and decades of achievements few can match. CK Mondavi and Family celebrates its 75th Anniversary during 2021, marking an impressive four generations of family leadership and family passion.

In 1946, Italian immigrants Cesare and Rosa Mondavi created a line of affordable, yet high-quality everyday wines – the first to have the Mondavi name on the label. CK Mondavi and Family grew, built on a foundation of family values, hard work and European winemaking traditions. Its portfolio of wines expanded, focusing on offerings for special occasions and everyday gatherings of family and friends. Today, CK Mondavi and Family is led by Marc Mondavi, son of legendary Napa Valley wine icon Peter Mondavi, Sr. The fourth generation of the family is also beginning to make their own mark, adding new chapters to this story that began seven decades ago.

“This anniversary is as much about our fans and partners as it is our own family,” said co-proprietor Marc Mondavi. “At the core of our family company is the commitment to crafting wines that can bring people together. We are incredibly grateful for the loyalty we’ve enjoyed, the trust we’ve earned, and the way we’ve been welcomed to the table for celebrations large and small over the past seven decades. We extend our gratitude to all those who gather around the table with CK Mondavi and Family.”

Loyal fans appreciate that the wine is delicious, approachable and easy to love, with exceptional value for the quality. They focus on sustainable farming techniques and winemaking practices that are typical of far more expensive selections. Many of the winery’s grapes are sourced from the family’s 1,850 acres of estate vineyards, along with growers who have partnered with the family for generations. The wines are also the first and only to be 100% “Made in USA Certified®,” and are trusted to be consistently reliable from year to year. CK Mondavi and Family winery’s business position is clear as well, with a track record of strong performance and recognition multiple times with the Growth Brand Award in the Established Brand category from the Beverage Information Group.

CK Mondavi and Family has been a family business since it was established by Italian immigrants Cesare and Rosa Mondavi in 1946.

New in 2021, the winery is unveiling new temperature-sensitive labels on its white wines. Printed with thermochromic ink, the entire surface of the front label transforms from a light cream color at room temperature to bright, full color when properly chilled, at approximately 55 degrees Fahrenheit. Thermochromic technology helps ensure a perfectly chilled glass of wine by communicating the ideal serving temperature to consumers. Plus, it makes a bold statement in store cold-boxes. In addition, a new 75th Anniversary seal, proudly touting 75 years of family heritage, will appear on all of the winery’s core offerings, including the white wines, and also the Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon.

“We tested thermochromic inks on a limited offering last spring, and it was such a big hit we decided to extend the concept across all of our white wines,” said Riana Mondavi, member of the fourth generation and Director of Chains – Western Region. “The color change is very dramatic – from cream to a lovely bright yellow on the Chardonnay, for example. It helps our fans pour their perfect glass every time, because it so easily shows the optimum serving temperature. The new labels really make a splash with all the new 75th anniversary packaging updates.”

Also, continuing the spirit of generosity and community that was so important to its founders, the winery is also extending its long-term partnership with the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (IFHF), which benefits the men and women of the Armed Forces and their families. The winery will continue to fund IFHF through annual donations and in-store programs and has granted more than $215,000 to the group since 2012. Peter Mondavi, Sr. was a veteran of World War II and was dedicated to helping those who have served the country, so the IFHF has deep meaning for the company.

“Respecting tradition while also pushing forward on new winemaking, marketing and business opportunities is all in the spirit of CK Mondavi and Family,” Riana Mondavi continued. “As we plan for the next 75 years, I hope my grandparents, and great-grandparents, would be proud of all our family has accomplished.”

Today, CK Mondavi and Family remains one of the most successful wine brands in America because of its excellent quality and great value. The complete collection is available nationwide and includes Moscato, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Red Blend, all available for a suggested retail price of $6.99 for a 750 ml bottle., and $13.99 for a 1.5L magnum.Learn more at CKMondavi.com, or on Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram @CKMondaviWines.