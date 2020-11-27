CBD Use in the Military, Sports, and UFC

CBD products are typically used to relieve pain or help with anxiety, depression, and sleep disorders. Although CBD benefits are impressive, CBD use still causes controversy among different societies. While CBD consumption is federally legal in the US (if the product contains less than 0.3% THC), some states have proposed restrictions on buyers.

People still doubt if active-duty military personnel, athletes, and UFC fighters should be allowed to use CBD as pain relievers or relaxants. The rationale behind these claims is that the CBD industry lacks regulations, meaning that the products might contain more than 0.3% THC, even if the label says the opposite.

In the following sections, you will learn more about the uses of different CBD products in the military, sports, UFC. If you are looking for legit CBD prerolls, oils, or balms, the last section will list some of the best-seller CBD products by Game Up Nutrition.

What Are the Benefits of CBD?

CBD, also known as Cannabidiol, is one of the active ingredients of cannabis (AKA marijuana). CBD is incredibly popular due to its majestic health benefits. If you want to relieve pain, relax, or sleep better without getting high, CBD is the right product for you. Hemp-derived CBD does not lead to psychoactive effects that are often associated with the use of marijuana.

10 proven health benefits of CBD include:

Can relieve aches, pain, and soreness; Can help with mental health issues, such as anxiety, PTSD, and depression; Can enhance the quality of sleep by making various sleep disorders less severe; Can be used as an anti-epileptic drug to help control seizures; Might be used as a treatment for various skin conditions, including acne; Might help with several heart and circulatory system issues; Might be beneficial for individuals suffering from mental disorders, such as schizophrenia; Might reduce drug dependence in individuals addicted to morphine or heroin; Might have anti-tumor effects; Might be used for the reduction of diabetes incidences.

While these are some of the verified health benefits of CBD, you should also be aware of a couple of side effects. The most common aftereffects include diarrhea, fatigue, and slight changes in weight and appetite.

CBD vs. THC – What’s the Difference?

If you wonder why CBD products are not psychoactive, you should think of what makes CBD different from THC. Basically, CBD and THC are the two most prevalent active ingredients found in the marijuana plant. Euphoric effects and the sensations of being high are linked with THC, the psychotropic component of cannabis.

Although CBD and THC are identical on the molecular level, the spatial arrangement of the atoms is slightly different. This is what makes the two compounds act in contrasting ways. While THC binds to CB1 receptors in the brain and produces euphoric effects, CBD binds to CB1 receptors either weakly or does not bind at all.

CBD and THC have similar health benefits. However, the side effects of THC consumption are more severe than in the case of CBD. Plus, CBD does not alter your state of mind and this is what makes CBD products so popular.

In addition, the use of pure CBD products will not result in a positive drug test. Nevertheless, some sensitive drug tests can detect the presence of trace amounts of THC in your system. This is why it is of huge importance to consume certified CBD products containing less than 0.3% THC.

Is CBD Use Allowed in the Military?

According to a Defense Department memo, US troops are not allowed to use products derived from hemp or cannabidiol. Although the use of CBD is legal in the US on the federal level, two Department of Defense services have issued guidelines about restricting the use of any type of CBD products. The main reason for this is that drug tests cannot really differentiate whether an individual consumed marijuana or CBD containing trace amounts of THC. Donovan explained CBD prohibition by the fact that the military drug testing program needs to be protected to ensure accurate results.

In fact, CBD products containing less than 0.3% THC are legal in most US states. However, the lack of regulations leads to the production of unreliable CBD products on the market. Even if the product has been advertised to include less than .3% THC, it might contain higher levels of psychoactive compound, which leads to positive drug tests.

The only exceptions include:

The use of CBD by authorized military personnel for medical purposes;

If one was not aware that the consumed products contained hemp or CBD;

If one was taking CBD in accordance with legitimate law enforcement duties;

If one was taking FDA-approved drugs containing CBD or synthetic cannabis.

According to the Navy’s policy, marines and sailors are not allowed to ingest CBD or other hemp-derived products, but they can use CBD topicals. The Coast Guard’s regulations prohibit the use of ingestible products made of hemp oil or hemp seed oil but allow the consumption of edibles containing CBD.

Is CBD Use Permitted in Sports?

Generally speaking, athletes are allowed to use CBD products that contain less than 0.3% THC. However, if the THC level in the urine is above 150ng/mL, the drug test will be considered as positive. CBD is the only cannabinoid permitted to be used by athletes. The use of any other cannabinoid is punitive. Synthetic cannabinoids are prohibited as well.

Since it is hardly possible to ensure that a specific CBD product does not contain more than 0.3% THC, CBD consumption might be risky for athletes. The only way to check the composition of a particular CBD good is to check the certification of analysis listing all the product components.

As long as the athlete uses CBD products that are low in THC, or THC (along with other cannabinoids) has already cleared from the system, he/she does not violate the anti-doping rule. In other words, athletes are only required to pass drug tests and it is at their own risk whether they consume CBD products or not.

Why Do UFC Fighters Use CBD Products?

UFC fighters commonly use various CBD products to relieve pain during or after the fights. As CBD is a non-psychoactive treatment for pain, WADA allows the fighters to use the products derived from it. However, the consumption of any other cannabinoid is prohibited. If fighters test positive for THC, they will be punished accordingly.

Nate Diaz was the very first UFC fighter to declare himself as a CBD user. During an interview right after a fight vs. Conor McGregor, Nate was taking CBD using a vaporizer. According to Nate Diaz, CBD promotes faster recoveries after fights and simply makes his life less complicated.

