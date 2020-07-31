CBD Oil for Dogs | CBD Oil for Pets | CBD for Dogs Reviewed

By now, you’ve probably heard of CBD as the spotlight continues to grow bright on this beneficial cannabinoid. However, it can get overwhelming with new CBD dog products springing up daily, making it difficult to know what’s best for your dog. It’s hard seeing your dog in pain, suffer from a chronic disease or experience severe anxiety. This means so every day, there’s more and more people that try CBD for their ailing dury friends and the compound is growing in popularity because all the positive reviews that dog and pet owners have left CBD companies.

So, to help you and your pet on your journey we have reviewed the top 5 CBD Oil for dogs that are available on the market today.

How do I choose a quality CBD tincture for my pet?

Every product has a different formulation, and your dog’s body will react differently to each CBD product. How your dog reacts depends on the source of hemp, the strain of hemp, the process of extraction, extract type, ingredients and the manufacturing process.

These factors will change the potency, CBD concentration, purity, safety, and effectiveness of the CBD oil for dogs.

Generally, to get the best CBD for dogs, you need to keep a few things in mind. The following criteria were used to rank the products on the list, and you should use them when choosing a CBD tincture for your dog. Make sure that the product you choose has the following attributes:

No additives or preservatives

Organic

Low THC Content

Critical CO2 Extraction

Third-Party Tested and Independently verified

The following five companies offer safe, high-quality products perfect for your pooch.

The Best CBD Oils for Dogs in 2020 – A Summary

Balance CBD

The 300mg Pure CBD Oil Pet Tincture by Balance CBD is the best CBD Pet Tincture on the market right now. Each 30mL bottle contains 10mg/mL of CBD. The Unflavored Relief Pet Tincture is perfect for picky pets. This fast-acting tincture also works for other furry four-legged friends. This tincture can be easily added to your dog’s food, treats, or directly into his or her mouth. Check with your veterinarian before introducing CBD into your pet’s health regimen. Balance CBD Oil for Dogs was even featured on Forbes. Another San Francisco based panel also found Balance to have the best CBD for pets in the USA for 2020.

The best part about Balance CBD Pet Tincture is that they are organic, 100% plant-based, non-GMO, THC-free, cruelty-free, gluten-free, allergen-free, and contain no sweeteners, artificial flavors, preservatives, or colors.

This tincture uses organic liquid coconut oil and 100% pure hemp-derived CBD. This product is made in the USA. CBD from outside of the country may contain impurities or even THC. Balance CBD maintains the highest standards by using third-party lab testing. For such high quality, this pet tincture is the best deal that you can find.

For savvy shoppers wanting to save money or gain even more value for your money, check out the Balance CBD 600mg Pet Tincture, this is also great for bigger pets. If you’re looking to give your pet a little flavor then we recommend the Salmon CBD oil for dogs/ pets.

King Kanine

King Kanine makes second on our list for its thorough testing. Their CBD is derived from hemp plants using CO2 extraction, and a Certified ISO17025 lab full-panel tests their products. This testing is backed by a Certificate of Analysis (COA) for each product. The lab tests Heavy Metals, Microbiology, Residual Solvent, Pesticide, Myocotoxin, and more.

A licensed compound pharmacist with over 24 years of experience develops its products in a state-certified ISO6 cleanroom. This pet oil uses naturally occurring Phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) broad-spectrum oil. The CBD is then added to krill oil, which is rich in omega-3 and essential fatty acids. These fatty acids help deliver the CBD into the body. Lavender is also added for its calming effects. Their pet treats come in 75mg, 150mg, and 300mg bottles that are priced $39.99, $59.99, and $89.99.

Canna Pet

Canna Pet makes our list because of their commitment to giving back. They offer 50% off to shelters and other animal charities. Thirty years of research went into their products, and it shows. Their CBD is derived from industrial hemp using CO2 extraction.

Their products not only contain CBD, but they also contain over 24 compounds, terpenes, and flavonoids. Some added ingredients include hemp, ß- Caryophyllene, CBC, CBG, limonene, α-pinene, and linalool. Together, these ingredients create the “entourage effect.”

Canna Pet claims that in comparison to other CBD products, theirs have 10-15x bioavailability; unfortunately, there is no proof of this claim. Their COA also does not state whether potency or toxins are tested not. However, they do offer a great range of CBD for pets.

Honest Paws

Honest Paws is 100% natural and made in the USA. Their full-spectrum CBD is derived from non-GMO, “premium grade” hemp farmed in Colorado. Not only is it GMO-free, but it is also soy-free. The CBD is extracted using the supercritical CO2 method. Then, the CBD is emulsified with all-natural MCT Oil that is extracted from renewable coconut farms.

These products are lab tested with a COA available on their website. In terms of pricing, this oil is about par for the course. This oil comes in three strengths based on your dog’s weight. Dogs weighing 35lbs or less can enjoy the 125mg bottle. Dogs weighing between 25 and 50lbs can enjoy the 250mg bottle. Dogs weighing 50lbs or over can enjoy the 500mg bottle. Whatever the size of the dog, Honest Paws recommends giving them 1mL of CBD a day.

NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf began selling CBD products in 2014 because their founders came from the plant and medical botany industry. They specialize in full-spectrum tinctures with CBD derived from organically-grown, non-GMO hemp plants using CO2 extraction. No chemical fertilizers, herbicides, or pesticides were used during the growing process. This pet tincture is 100% organic and doesn’t contain any additives or preservatives. You can get either a 5mL or 30mL bottle with a concentration of 50mg/mL of CBD. Compared to its competitors, NuLeaf Naturals has a relatively long wait time for customer service to get back to you. However, they will send you a copy of third-party lab results if you request it.

50 Best CBD Oil for Dogs – The Ultimate Ranking Guide

We reviewed over 250 CBD companies, and based on our selection criteria we graded the top 50 companies that offer CBD products for your pet. Here is the ultimate list.

Best CBD Oil for Dogs Ranking Best CBD Company Grade #1 Balance CBD A+ #2 King Kanine A #3 Canna Pet A #4 Honest Paws A #5 NuLeaf Naturals A #6 Budderweeds A #7 Dani Pepper A #8 Discreetly Baked A #9 Basic CBD A- #10 Cornbread Hemp Co A- #11 Receptra Naturals B+ #12 Kanibi B+ #13 4 Corners B+ #14 Mission Farms B #15 Tikun Hemp B #16 CBD Lucid B #17 cbdFX B #18 Lord Jones B #19 CBD Essence B #20 Premium CBD B #21 Green Gold Garden B #22 Highland Farms B #23 Plant People B #24 Populum B #25 Sabaidee B- #26 Pure Spectrum B- #27 Medterra B- #28 Orange CBD B- #29 Positive CBD B- #30 Bluebird Botanicals C+ #31 Hoboken Hemp Co C+ #32 Holland and Barrett CBD C+ #33 Verma Farms C+ #34 Sanctuary Spa C #35 Vitality CBD C #36 Koi CBD C #37 Joy Organics C #38 Penguin CBD C #39 Johnny Apple CBD C #40 Ananda Hemp C- #41 Dragonfly CBD C- #42 Pollen CBD C- #43 Love Hemp D+ #44 Endoca D+ #45 Four Five CBD D #46 Go Blessed CBD D #47 Boots CBD Oil D #48 Fab CBD D- #49 Health Span D- #50 Jacob Hooy CBD D-

CBD for Dogs and Pets. Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Hemp Oil and CBD Oil?

Hemp oil is derived from hemp seeds, whereas CBD oil is derived from hemp stocks and leaves. There is little to no CBD in hemp seeds. If CBD is not added to hemp oil, the pure hemp oil will not have the potential therapeutic effects of CBD. Hemp oil is not entirely without benefits as it is rich in essential fatty acids, protein, minerals, and vitamins. However, those benefits are not the same as what CBD purportedly offers. Hemp oil is essentially cooking oil.

If you order CBD oil from Amazon, then you run the risk of buying hemp oil. The same applies for the UK. There have also been widespread media reports of consumers buying CBD oil from store such as Boots and Holland and Barrett. This CBD oil has then turned out to be hemp oil. The best CBD products, no matter where you are in the world should be bought from reputable CBD brands.

What is CBD Oil for Dogs?

CBD oil, also known as CBD tinctures are the best way to give CBD to your pets. Administration is easy, simply add a few drops to your dogs good or directly under their tongue if your dog or pet is not too fussy. We do not recommend giving your CBD pet treats. Pet treats take much longer to kick in, and your dog will be consuming empty calories. So we recommend sticking to CBD oil.

CBD Oil for Dogs Canada: Can I buy CBD for dogs in Canada?

Yes, but the rules and regulations differ from that in the United States. You are able to buy CBD products for your pets from licensed cannabis retailers across Canada, such as the Ontario Cannabis Store, Alberta Cannabis and Société québécoise du cannabis. See where you can buy CBD products in Canada by looking for a “dispensary near me”.

CBD Oil for Dogs UK: Can I buy CBD for dogs legally in the United Kingdom?

Yes. Just like in the USA, from London, to Birmingham, to Manchester, Leeds and Leicester you are able to buy CBD products for your pets if you live in the United Kingdom, however the rules are slightly different. The product must be manufactured in the UK, with hemp that is derived from the EU.

Many CBD companies that sell in the British Isles do not follow this regulation. One reason that Balance CBD was selected as the #1 company on our list was because they have a dedicated manufacturing facility in Scotland that supplies products for the European market, here is a source where you can learn more about CBD in the UK.

Dónde comprar aceite de CBD en españa?

El CBD es legal en españa. Puede comprar productos de CBD de minoristas de buena reputación en todo el país. Esto incluye productos de CBD para sus mascotas. Debe asegurarse de que el CBD en su producto contenga menos de 0.2% de THC. Echa un vistazo a los productos de CBD en España hoy.

Où acheter du CBD en France?

Le CBD est légal en France. Vous pouvez acheter des produits CBD auprès de détaillants réputés à travers le pays. Cela inclut les produits CBD pour vos animaux de compagnie. Vous devez vous assurer que le CBD de votre produit contient moins de 0,2% de THC. Découvrez les produits CBD en France dès aujourd’hui.

Wo kann man CBD in Deutschland kaufen?

CBD ist in Deutschland legal. Sie können CBD-Produkte bei renommierten Einzelhändlern im ganzen Land kaufen. Dies beinhaltet CBD-Produkte für Ihre Haustiere. Sie müssen sicherstellen, dass das CBD in Ihrem Produkt weniger als 0,2% THC enthält. Schauen Sie sich noch heute CBD-Produkte in Deutschland an.

How much CBD should I give to my dog?

The amount of CBD that should be given to your pet depends on your pets weight and the strength of the tincture you choose. For example, a 118lbs pet would receive 30mg of CBD with 3ml of CBD that is 300mg. If you choose a 600mg CBD tincture, then they would receive 60mg of CBD.

What can CBD oil for Dogs be used for?

Through customer testimonials, CBD for dogs and CBD for pets we have found that owners say it helps with the following:

Acute pain

Aggression

Anxiety or fear (separation, thunderstorms, or car travel)

Arthritis

Cancer

Chronic inflammation

Digestive problems

Inflammatory bowel disease

Joint Pain

Loss of appetite or anorexia

Muscle spasms

Nausea and vomiting Neurological disorders

Pain (moderate to severe)

Seizures

Skin conditions

Stress

Tumors

Although people around the world say that CBD works for various ailments, there is no definitive scientific evidence that backs up their claims. Consequently, there are on-going studies from Harvard to Princeton to UCLA on the therapeutic uses of CBD that have been promising.

What other CBD pet products are available?

Dog treats: CBD dog treats are one of the simplest ways of giving your pet CBD oil, but they take much longer to work than a traditional CBD oil tincture. This is why we recommend against giving your pet a CBD dog treat. You’ll also be giving your pet unwanted calories, as most CBD pet treats are not made with healthy organic ingredients.

Topical Creams: If your pet suffers from a skin condition then you could consider a topical cream. If you choose a CBD cream then ensure that it is made with nano-CBD. This means that the CBD is small enough that it can penetrate the skin. Most of the CBD creams on the market are.

Capsules: CBD oil can be infused into capsules, which can then be hidden into your dog’s food.

Can I give my dog human CBD oil?

Yes, you can give human CBD oil to dogs, however keep in mind that the companies on our list specially formulate their CBD for pets. You also have to keep in mind dosing. While there are no official dosing charts for pets or humans, you can follow two general rules.

First, give 1 mg of CBD for every 10 pounds of your dog’s body weight. You’ll have to do some math to figure out how much to give your dog. Divide the milligrams of CBD by the volume of oil in the bottle.

Second, start with a low dosage, monitor how your pet reacts over a week, and increase the dosage if necessary.

How long does it take for CBD for pets to start working?

When taken orally, the CBD oil goes through the digestion process. It will take anywhere from half an hour to ninety minutes. If you’re able, administer the oil underneath your dog’s tongue for faster results. Keep in mind that when giving it to your dog this way, more CBD will be absorbed, so you may need to give a smaller dose.

How long does CBD for dogs last?

We don’t quite know how long the effects of CBD will last in dogs; however, based on human studies, the effects of CBD on the human body can last anywhere from four to six hours. CBD itself stays in the system significantly longer, up to 10 days.

Several factors will determine how long the effects will last, including activity, diet, weight, and how often CBD is used.

Does a higher price CBD tincture mean that it is better?

No. Comparing CBD oils for dogs by price can be tricky since each has their own formulations to which your dog will react differently.

High-quality, legal, safe CBD oils for dogs will cost a certain amount to cover the costs of processing, manufacturing, testing, and so forth, however there is no need for a CBD pet tincture to be ridiculously expensive. Also, the most expensive CBD oil for dogs isn’t necessarily the best one for your dog. Use our helpful selection criteria to choose the best CBD oil for your dog.

Can I buy CBD for dogs on Amazon?

If you buy a CBD product for your pet on Amazon then it is highly likely that you are not getting a CBD, and instead just getting a hemp product that contains no CBD.

There are many listings on Amazon with titles such as “Hemp Oil for Dogs & Cats – Made in the U.S.A. – 100% Organic Hemp Oil – Supports Pain, Anxiety, and Hip & Joint Care (150mg). These products are NOT CBD oil, they are hemp oil and your dog or pet will not experience any of the therapeutic effects found in CBD.

How to I find out what is the best product for my pet?

We have reviewed over 250 CBD companies to present you with a list of the best 50. Be cautious with CBD oils that contain additives. It’s best to give your pet a tincture that has no chemical additives or preservatives. These additives may work contrary to the health benefits of the CBD.

In particular, watch out for companies that add essential oils to their products because these additives can affect your pet negatively. Check with your veterinarian before giving your dog anything with essential oils. For example, frankincense has been taken for cancer. Dosing also affects your dog’s health.

Additionally, CBD may affect how your dog metabolizes other medications or supplements. Specifically, talk to your veterinarian before giving your dog CBD if your pet is already taking any one of the following types of medications:

Heart

Allergy

Anxiety

NSAIDs

Steroids

Liver or Kidney

Make sure that your CBD is derived from commercially grown hemp that is grown to organic standards. The company should be transparent about where their hemp is grown and how it’s grown.

Companies should tell you whether their hemp was grown to organic standards. Hemp particularly absorbs toxins easily, so the soil and water used to grow these plants need to be as pure as possible. Specifically, look out for the presence of heavy metals or other contaminants in third-party lab results.

As mentioned above, the THC content of CBD oil for dogs needs to be less than 0.3%. Otherwise, the tincture is most likely derived from marijuana and probably illegal. More importantly, higher THC levels will get your dog high, which is an uncomfortable and dangerous feeling for them.

The best and safest way to extract CBD from hemp is by using supercritical CO2 extraction; however, this method is also the most expensive.

CO2 extraction works by using carbon dioxide to pressure the hemp while in a high-pressure chamber to release the CBD oil. This process extracts high concentrations of CBD as opposed to the alternative, solvent extraction.

The cheapest way to get CBD from hemp is by using petroleum, propane, or butane. Unfortunately, if there is any remaining solvent, it could be toxic to your dog.

On the other hand, ethanol or olive oil can also be used, which is safer for your dog but more harmful to the actual hemp plant resulting in inferior CBD.

Trustworthy companies conduct independent third-party lab testing. These companies make the results readily available so that consumers can verify what is in the CBD products. These results are known as the certificate of analysis (COA).

Proceed with extreme caution if there is no COA available. It’s best to avoid these companies altogether. The COA shows how much and what kind of cannabinoids are present in the product that you’re buying. This may sound surprising, but there may be less CBD than what’s reported on the label. Verify with the batch COA how much CBD is in the product. Also, COAs can tell you if there are any contaminants present.

What CBD products can I take for myself?

