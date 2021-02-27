Cannabis in Canada – Everything you MUST know!

In 2018, Canada made a historical decision by legalizing medicinal and recreational marijuana. It is also the first G7 nation to allow marijuana use. Even after two years, the demand for marijuana keeps on rising in Canada.

If you’re a cannabis connoisseur, read on to learn amazing facts about cannabis in Canada.

Cannabis Legalization in Canada

After prohibiting cannabis for almost 80 years, the Canadian government launched the Marihuana Medical Access Regulations (MMAR) program in 2001. This policy allowed legal access to marijuana for Canadians who couldn’t find relief through regular medication.

The MMAR ultimately transformed into the Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (MMPR) in 2013, having a more liberal approach.

The Cannabis Act (C-45) was passed in the Senate on June 19, 2018, and marijuana for recreational use officially became legal on October 17, 2018.

The bill allows all the provinces and territories to regulate the market within their jurisdiction. They set laws about:

Selling cannabis in the province

The locations of the stores

How to operate the dispensaries

Who is allowed to sell cannabis

Provinces and territories in Canada can impose additional rules, including:

Lowering possession limits

Raising the minimum legal age

Defining where people may consume marijuana in public

Setting extra requirements on individual cultivation

Every province and territory has its own excise stamp for legalized cannabis products (except for products with zero THC).

Possession, Cultivation, and Consumption of Cannabis

No matter where you stay in Canada, you can legally possess, share (with other adults, obviously), and carry 30 grams of weed. Not sure how much that is? It is approximately 60 to 75 pre-rolled joints, enough to keep you blazed for long.

The Cannabis Act allows Canadian residents of legal age to grow up to 4 cannabis plants per house (not per person). Some regions and territories have issued added restrictions on individual cultivation.

You should check and follow the safety and security rules to have your own marijuana garden at home.

If you want to grow marijuana plants for commercial use, you need to get a license from Health Canada. In some instances, you may also require approval from the Canada Revenue Agency to sell cannabis in Canada.

Legal cannabis products must have an excise stamp of a particular province or territory, excluding those with less than 0.3% THC or no THC.

Whether you cultivate cannabis plants for personal or industrial use, it’s important to buy cannabis seeds from a legitimate source. In the following section, you’ll learn more about buying cannabis seeds in Canada.

Where to Buy Marijuana Seeds in Canada

In Canada, you can buy cannabis seeds in two ways: medically or recreationally. Anyone of legal age who needs to use marijuana for curative purposes must be enrolled under (ACMPR) the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations program operated by the Canadian government.

You can get it done by a licensed doctor. Those who want to enjoy weed recreationally can buy marijuana seeds online or from local stores, depending on their region.

Every province has its own unique rules on where to buy cannabis. In almost every region (apart from Nunavut), marijuana is typically sold in a government-run retail store or dispensary or a mixture of the two. You can also buy weed seeds from online dispensaries in Canada.

Those who stay in remote areas can order marijuana seeds online. All Canadian provinces and territories run online stores where people of legal age can buy weed seeds legally. The site is either operated privately or by the provincial or territorial authority.

Before You Buy Cannabis Seeds, Read This…

There are thousands of different weed strains out there, which means you have endless options when ordering cannabis seeds. Make sure you pay attention to examine which cannabis strains you like. After all, it takes a lot of time to grow a plant from the seed, and you want to have the most profitable harvest. Here are a few things you should think of before buying cannabis seeds:

Strain Selection

Climate Condition

Grow Space

Growing Method

Buying cannabis seeds from a trusted source is very important. There are hundreds of seed banks available online pretending to be the best. However, the reality is quite different.

Yes, some people might think that the best option is to buy seeds from the seed bank that offers the lowest price—but this is usually not the case.

There are many distinctive factors that you should consider when choosing a seed bank. The easiest way to decide is to read online seed bank reviews from trusted sites like 420ExpertAdviser will undoubtedly clear your doubts.

You should also check if the seed bank is genuine or not. Here are the features of the best online seed banks:

Provides worldwide shipping ( including the USA & Canada )

Stealthy, discreet shipping policy

Guaranteed delivery– most packets arrive on time

Excellent Reputation in the market

Easy refund policy for damaged, lost, or poor quality seeds

Great deals and promotions

Wide range of seed strains

Loyalty/reward plans

Superior-quality cannabis seeds

Active customer service

User-friendly website

Useful information about every seed

SSL website security certificate

Accepts multiple payment options

A Word Of Caution!

Before you buy marijuana seeds online, make sure to check and understand the laws of your province about purchasing and possessing marijuana to avoid legal problems later.

Buying Cannabis Edibles and Cannabis-related Products

There are two types of cannabis edibles available in the market – THC-infused and CBD-infused. You can get them locally or from online cannabis stores that give a wide variety at affordable prices. Besides, if you love to cook, you can make edibles at home.

There’s been a rush in the market of cannabis-related products, with many products coming every day, such as vaporizers, smoke kits, oil infusers, CBD-infused beauty products, and many more.

Bottom Line

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that controlling the sale and supply of cannabis will positively influence Canada, including taking it out of the control of organized criminal organizations and allowing the government to apply taxes.

While the cannabis industry in Canada got off the road at the beginning of 2017-18, the business was growing: According to a Stats Canada report, as of July 2019, the cannabis sector offered $8.26 billion to the gross domestic product in Canada.

COVID-19 may have additional developments on hold, but marijuana is still active and popular in Canada. And Canada is ready to welcome future travelers who want to have a (legal) puff of weed once the pandemic is over.