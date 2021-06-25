Wondering where to buy weed? Marijuana legalization has made weed more accessible than ever. In fact, countless government-approved dispensaries and adult-use stores have opened nationwide, particularly in states where medical and recreational use have already been legitimized. This has led people to wonder, can you legally buy weed online?

The answer may not be as simple as you think. It has a lot to do with marijuana not being legal in all states just yet. As a result, it has made marijuana transportation between state lines a federal felony.

What about online orders within the state? Can you have weed delivered to your doorstep? Are there any risks in doing so?

What Do State Laws Say About Buying Weed Online?

Unfortunately, cannabis is still listed on Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act. Thus, under federal laws, distributing and possessing weed is still illegal and punishable by law. Medical use is also not a valid defense. This means that buying weed online and being involved in interstate weed transportation can put you at risk of serving jail time.

That being said, it is certainly possible to order weed online and get it delivered to your doorstep if it is within the scope of your state’s applicable laws. For instance, a lot of dispensaries in California allow their patrons to buy from their website and have it delivered through the use of third-party delivery companies like Eaze. Nugg, another cannabis delivery company, also delivers within Nevada and New York.

We can expect Eaze and Nugg (and similar delivery services) to expand their covered locations as federal laws surrounding cannabis use (particularly for recreational purposes) ease up. At the very least, most dispensaries allow their users to purchase weed online in advance and schedule a curbside pickup.

How to Buy Weed Online Right Now and Pick Up Later

Since state laws vary, it is best to inquire with your local dispensary regarding their curbside pickup or delivery options. You can also check out reputable online directories and local guides. Don’t forget to check or ask about any requirements you need to prepare to be eligible for such privileges.

While each dispensary handles their pickups a little bit differently, here are the steps that you can expect:

Step 1: Go to your cannabis dispensary’s website.

Some companies also have a mobile application you can download to your phone. This gains you access to their complete menu and lets you select the strains and quantities you want. Most of them offer a wide variety of products, from CBD gummies to tinctures.

Step 2: Pay for your order.

You should see the option for pickup on the Check Out page, along with a form where you can indicate your preferred time. They will also require some personal details from you. Some dispensaries will ask for a valid ID or medical card.

Step 3: Pick up your order.

Finally, you can proceed to pick up your order. Most dispensaries will only release your product to you and not anyone else. They might also check your ID or card, so be sure to have them with you to avoid any inconvenience.

Delta-8 THC: The Legal Alternative

What if you’ve found a professional-looking website with a lot of positive reviews that ship THC products like delta 8 gummies or delta 8 carts across the country, even to non-legal states? Is this company illegal too?

Probably not. After all, Delta-8 THC (or D8) is a federally legal substance. Most delta-8 products are hemp-derived and are, therefore, decriminalized thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill. This means that you can order and receive it legally via mail even if you’re in a state where buying weed online is considered illegal.

Area 52 and Finest Labs are two of our favorite vendors to get our delta 8 THC gummies and delta 8 carts from. However, there are certainly others that sell delta 8 THC products, given its growing demand.

Conclusion

Online purchase with shipping included is only an option for those who live in cannabis-legal states. Keep in mind that some dispensaries limit this privilege for medical users, while others provide this service as long as you meet certain requirements.

A curbside pickup is also a convenient option when ordering weed online. More than anything, this will help you skip long queues. Lastly, you can always order delta-8 products as an alternative if you can’t find weed anywhere, as it is a federally legal substance.