Buy Marijuana Seeds Online – The Best Seed Banks for UK Customers

Marijuana seeds have a tenuous relationship with the law in the UK. Nevertheless, an increasing number of people are looking to buy cannabis seeds online. Before spending any money yourself, it’s worth wrapping your head around the details. It’s best to make sure that you’re on the right side of the law and, perhaps more importantly, that you’re buying from a seed bank that’s worth your money. This buyer’s guide will dive into the top seed banks that ship to the UK.

How to Spot a Good Seed Bank

Finding the best marijuana seed banks that ship to the UK means knowing how to spot a good site. There are a number of characteristics that define most of the best seed banks. The three options listed on this page are a great choice in our opinion. The main reasons for this are outlined below.

Stealth Shipping

When shopping at top seed banks, discretion is the name of the game. Even in regions where it’s legal to buy weed seeds online, you still don’t want your packaging to be plastered with marijuana leaves. Look for seed banks that offer stealth or ‘discretion’ shipping for all their products.

Resend Services

The nature of packages containing marijuana seeds means that they run the risk of being intercepted at customs. Some sites offer to resend orders when this happens, others don’t. Double check the ‘resend’ policy of any site you visit to avoid disappointment.

Payment Methods

A broad range of payment methods is preferred, with more private options for those who value anonymity. Even in parts of the world where the plant is completely legal, some consumers prefer to keep their use to themselves.

Options for paying with debit cards, bank transfers, cash and even cryptocurrencies should be expected. Think twice about seed banks with limited payment options.

Varied Strains

The best marijuana seed banks have spent years developing strong product lines with tonnes of choice. Expect a diverse selection of feminized, high-thc, high-cbd and autoflowering seeds. Variety is often a sign of innovation and commitment with these companies.

Value and Transparency

A good weed seed bank will sell seeds that represent good value for money. Don’t be afraid to shop around and make sure you’re getting a good deal. The options in the reviews on this page consistently offer high-quality seeds at a fair price and are very open about their shipping and returns policies. If you’re looking at a seed site and something doesn’t feel right, think again.

Excellent Customer Service

As weed seeds are often in ambiguous legal territory, some sites will take advantage of customers and respond poorly to queries or feedback. Responsive, honest customer support services are a cornerstone of a good seed seller.

The Best Seed Banks for UK Customers:

One of the best seed banks that ship to UK customers, MSNL has been around for decades. The main thing that sets these guys apart is their dedication to innovative new cultivation and breeding techniques. The selection here is strong, but comparatively small. What you lose in choice, you definitely gain in quality.

MSNL – What We Love

Below are the key advantages of MSNL that make it one of the best places to buy cannabis seeds online:

Years of growth innovation means the seeds are excellent quality

Award winning genetics

Guaranteed stealth shipping and discrete packaging

Free shipping on orders over £55

Great guide that outlines their different strains and products

Transparent legal disclaimer for weed seeds in the UK

Free seeds with every order

Value packs that can save customers a lot of money

Products and Overall Service

MSNL’s offering of seeds is varied enough to suit a wide variety of requirements while staying small enough to keep quality standards high. Tonnes of strains are available as either autoflowering, feminized, high-CBD, or regular seeds. All customers enjoy stealth shipping, free seeds and a guaranteed germination rate of 90% with every order.

One thing that this weed seed bank does very well is offer value to their customers. The value packs at MSNL can slash the price of larger orders way down. The budget packs in particular caught our attention. Just £69 gets you 15 seeds of Blue Dream, OG Kush and White Widow Skunk!

Picky customers will be pleased to know that there’s a fair bit of choice for how you pay for your seeds. Credit & debit cards, bitcoin, bank transfers and even cash can be used to make payments. Each payment method comes with its own set of pros and cons, so it’s worth checking out MSNL’s payment page for more details.

In our experience, the customer service at MSNL is excellent. If you’re in England and have specific questions that need answering, the support page is designed to clear up the most common questions. Alternatively, the MSNL contact form usually gets a response very quickly.

The MSNL site is refreshingly easy to navigate and straightforward to use. While this may seem like an odd thing to mention in 2021, many seed banks that ship to the UK use sites that feel very out of date.

What Makes MSNL Unique?

The legacy and attention to detail at MSNL are two things that keep the seed bank on the map. These guys have been around since 1999 and are true pioneers in the industry. What started as two friends has grown into one of the best value options in 2021.

A huge name in the online marijuana scene, Crop King Seeds is well worth a visit. Almost everything here, from the huge selection of available seeds to the killer customer service, makes this a brilliant choice for cannabis seeds in the UK.

What We Love About Crop King Seeds

The list below is a short overview of what makes this one of the best cannabis seed banks in 2021:

Great rating system for checking quality and strain details

A staggering amount of choice with an endless list of strains

Award winning cannabis

Super accessible chat feature

Free shipping on orders over £150

Free marijuana seeds with qualifying purchases

80% germination rate

Excellent grow guides for customers outside the United Kingdom

Overview

We love the amount of choice that’s available at Crop King Seeds. Top-shelf regular, autoflowering and feminized seeds are available for more marijuana strains than you can count.

A hallmark of the best cannabis seed banks is an eye for quality. It should come as no surprise that these guys won a ‘top seed company’ prize at the 2017 Canadian Cannabis Awards; the quality on offer here is quite impressive.

While the 80% germination rate is a little lower than MSNL, it’s great to see a company being honest with their customers. Discrete packaging is used for all shipments and free delivery is offered on orders over £150. If customers stretch to £310, free seeds are thrown in too. There’s plenty of choice for how you pay. Visitors can buy with a debit card, bitcoin or Interac.

This site is a great option for customers who want to try something new. From high-CBD variants , to fun new strains, there’s something for everyone here. If you’re unsure of what you’d like to try, the ‘mix and match’ section contains products with a combination of strains in autoflowering and feminized varieties.

Customer service is taken very seriously at Crop King Seeds. A support agent can be reached at any time via the chat box in a corner of the site. If you prefer to talk to a human, a toll-free number is easily accessible too.

What Sets Crop King Seeds Apart?

The large selection of different seed strains and types puts this seed bank in a category of its own. Some visitors may even find the selection overwhelming at first. From Candy Cane to Revolver to more medicinal options, you’ll probably find what you’re looking for at Crop King Seeds.

Another unique aspect of the site is how often they update their catalogue. While most marijuana seed banks that serve the UK update things fairly frequently, these guys are adding new products and strains constantly. 500 new seeds have been added to the site in just the past few months.

With more than 15 years of industry experience behind them, the folks at MOC run a tight ship. The seed quality, shipment speed and customer service are all phenomenal here. Customers can receive their package in as little as 24 hours!

Why We Love MOC

There’s a lot to love about this site. If you’re looking to buy marijuana seeds in the UK, this is a great option for the following reasons:

Superior seed quality with 15 years of experience

Fun combo packs for new customers

Thoroughstrains catalogue with detailed insights

Germination is guaranteed

Handy beginner’s guide to make choosing seeds easier

Discreet packing and billing

Useful cultivation tips for non-UK residents

Marijuana Seeds and Overview

As you may have guessed, there’s loads to choose from at MOC. This site has more than earned its place on this list thanks to itsquality and variety. Superior-quality cannabis seeds are available as regular, autoflowering or feminized varieties.

If you’re new to buying marijuana seeds online in the UK, this site might be for you. The beginner’s guide to cannabis seeds and simple mix packs at this bank are designed to take the headache out of choosing your first seeds.

For growers looking to cultivate marijuana legally, the germination guarantee offered by MOC will come as a huge bonus. This level of confidence is great to see. As with any option that’s worth its salt, MOC uses discrete packaging and billing for all of their orders. Qualifying purchases also get free seeds and shipping thrown in as a bonus.

Customers can pay with cash in advance for extra anonymity, or use a credit card or bank transfer instead.

Customer concerns are addressed very well by this seed bank. Queries can be sent at any time via thecustomer support form. MOC are dedicated to helping customers whether they’re large companies or individuals.

Why MOC is Unique

One thing that stands out to us about MOC is the speed of their shipping. It’s nice to see a company willing to guarantee 24 and 48 hour time frames for international customers. If your delivery gets lost in transit, they’ll even ship it again after 30 days completely free. In a world where packages like this ‘go missing’ all the time, it’s great to see a company that’s willing to back their services.

This site’s germination guarantee is another aspect that helps set them apart from the competition. This level of confidence indicates a high level of both quality and reliability.

What Are The Risks When Buying Cannabis Seeds Online in the UK?

As a general rule, weed is penalised far less frequently than it used to be. That said, it’s worth remembering that growing marijuana from seed is illegal in the UK unless you have a licence that is incredibly hard to come by. It’s up to you to convince a police officer of your intentions if you’re caught.

It’s also worth remembering the following:

Your order may be stopped at customs. Aside from using discreet packaging, there’s not much a seed bank can do about this.

Depending on your bank or region, some payment options might not work.

While most cash payments work out fine, sending cash in the post is an inherently risky process.

Marijuana Seeds and UK Law

It goes without saying that buying cannabis seeds for the purpose of growing marijuana is illegal in the UK. That said, owning and buying weed seeds isn’t against the law in and of itself, even if you buy cannabis seeds online.

While it seems counterintuitive, simply owning some marijuana seeds won’t necessarily get you in trouble. There are perfectly legitimate reasons to own seeds that aren’t related to consuming cannabis. These include use as fish bait or bird feed. It’s less about the seeds themselves and more about what you do with them.

Proving Intent

As a word of caution, it’s worth mentioning that it will be up to you to convince a police officer of your true intentions. If they believe you have intent to grow or sell, they may take the issue further. Discretion defines the approach of law enforcement when it comes to weed in the UK. The amount of seeds you’re found with will influence any decisions that are made.

Misuse of Drugs Act 1971

The 1971 Misuse of Drugs Act categorizes cannabis as a class B drug. If found in possession of marijuana, or with weed seeds with intention to grow, you could face up to five years in prison. This increases to 14 years if your intention was to distribute weed for profit.

Why are we telling you all of this? Because an informed buyer is a happy buyer. It’s necessary to emphasise that while it’s legal to buy from seed banks that ship to the UK, marijuana in general is in tricky legal territory in the country. A healthy dose of caution will go a long way.

Discretionary Warning Scheme

The reality is that the controversy surrounding weed in the UK is waning. The recent Discretionary Warning Scheme gives police the power to overlook possession for first-time offenders. While it’s always best to be careful, getting caught buying marijuana seeds online probably won’t end your life.

Exceptions for Growth and Consumption

Some readers may be surprised to learn that there are certain exemptions to UK marijuana law that allow citizens to either consume or grow marijuana legally.

Medical Scheme

Conceived by medical marijuana advocate, Carly Barton, the cancard scheme gives citizens with a valid medical condition discretionary exemption from laws regarding consumption. Show a police officer your cancard and that small amount of weed shouldn’t be a problem.

Cultivation

While it may seem absurd considering the United Kingdom’s conservative track record with marijuana, the country is one of the world’s biggest legal producers of cannabis. Under strict parameters, researchers and some farmers are allowed to cultivate the plant. Supply chains are strictly regulated, but cannabis seed banks like the ones on this page could become increasingly viable over the next few years.

Final Thoughts

These three sites represent fantastic value for money in our opinion. It’s worth mentioning that each is slightly stronger for different needs. If you’re looking to try something new, the huge catalogue at Crop King Seeds is probably your best bet. If you already know what you like and want seeds with decades of innovation behind them, go with MSNL. Finally, MOC is our top pick if you want to make sure you’ll get your order quickly.