Buy CBD Oil: Top 3 CBD Oils for Sale in 2020

CBD oil comes with a myriad of health benefits — from supporting mood and anxiety to easing pain and inflammation.

There are a lot of naysayers suggesting CBD oil isn’t effective. The problem here isn’t that CBD doesn’t work, because there’s plenty of evidence to suggest otherwise. Instead, the problem lies in the source of the CBD oil itself.

There are literally hundreds of CBD brands on the market today — many of which are only in it to make a quick buck in this developing industry. A lot of these companies are selling products with minuscule amounts of the active ingredient — CBD.

With so little CBD in the bottle, it’s no wonder these products lack the benefits that were advertised.

It’s now very important to look for reputable brands to order CBD oil from — and avoid the fly-by-night companies plaguing the industry at the moment.

For those of you not sure who to trust, here’s a list of the best CBD oil options on the market for 2020.

Top 3 CBD Oil Brands (2020)

Pros Cons • Made from organic California-grown hemp

• Available in multiple different flavor and potency options

• Third-party tested for transparency and quality assurance • Only available online (not sold in-store)

• As a full-spectrum extract, this oil has a hoppy flavor

Three years ago, co-founder Justin Hamilton got to work creating Royal CBD. He started the company out of a passion to provide an alternative option for customers like him who were frustrated at the sad state of the CBD market.

“There are so many companies selling low-quality CBD oils at high prices”, says Hamilton, “I wanted to use my expertise and connections with local California growers to good use and create a company that places quality ahead of profit”.

Today, Royal CBD is one of the premier brands in the United States — serving tens of thousands of customers every year.

Royal CBD oils come in four different strengths — 250 mg, 500 mg, 1000 mg, and their newest offering, 2500 mg.

If you want to get the best value for your money, we recommend going with the 2500 mg option. The initial cost is higher, but you end up with a lot more CBD as a result. These bottles tend to last about two to four months of moderate use and one to three months of heavy use.

Go to Royal CBD and use code SF10 for 10% off

Click to See Lowest Price

Pros Cons • Made in small batches to maintain potent terpene profile

• Independent test results published live on the company website

• Available in multiple different potency and flavor options • Limited runs and small batch sizes can make this oil difficult to find

Gold Bee is a small Delaware-based company that’s been gaining a lot of attention over the last 12 months.

The company started out selling limited batch CBD oil runs for local cannabis shops and were a big hit with the local community — they’ve even won an award for best small-batch CBD oil and voted community-choice by a local Delaware cannabis festival.

The company has been difficult to find ever since then as the team struggled to keep up with the demand for their oils. They’ve even been featured on a number of publications including Teen Wire and We Be High.

What makes Gold Bee so popular? They’re sold at an ideal ratio of cost to potency and offer some of the highest quality we’ve seen yet.

Gold Bee reportedly uses organic California-grown hemp plants to make the oil and employs their own innovative extraction method to pull the active ingredients from the hemp leaves and flowers with virtually no loss in the terpene profile.

You can taste how potent this CBD oil is almost immediately. It has a potent “hoppy” or “piney” flavor and aroma — characteristic to several of the most important terpene compounds in the hemp plant.

As Gold Bee prepares to enter the national cannabis market with its online store and series of separate microextraction facilities set to open over the next couple of months, make sure you keep your eyes open for the brand to score yourself a bottle while supplies last.

SF Examiner readers can save 10% off their order by using the code SF10 at checkout.

Click to See Lowest Price

Pros Cons • An international brand with tens of thousands of loyal customers

• Third-party tested in independent labs

• Available in a wide range of potency and flavor options • CBD isolate base eliminates the benefits of the entourage effect

Hemp Bombs is an international cannabis brand headquartered in the United States.

This company is massive, sourcing hemp from both North America and Europe, and shipping products to cannabis shops, online dispensaries, and health food stores around the globe.

As a result of their massive size, the company is able to undercut a lot of the competition on its price — offering some of the best deals on THC-free cannabis oils in the world.

Hemp Bombs produces CBD oils from isolate and enriches the oil with terpenes post-production. While this doesn’t necessarily represent the hemp plant in its natural form the benefits are hard to deny and the price point can’t be beaten.

Hemp Bombs CBD oils are available in potencies ranging all the way from 250 mg to an incredible 4000 mg per bottle. You can also choose between five flavors (including unflavored), which is perfect for people who dislike the natural flavor of the hemp plant.

Final Thoughts: Best CBD Oil Brands in 2020

CBD oils are popular all around the world for its ability to relax the nervous system, ease stress and anxiety, inhibit pain, reduce inflammation, stabilize mood, and much more.

The main problem with using CBD is that it can be difficult to trust many of the brands operating in the industry at the moment. The unregulated nature of the industry means there are plenty of companies that don’t play by the rules — and are getting away with it.

Fly-by-night companies are putting forward products with little to no active CBD, or are advertising their products with misleading and potentially harmful health claims.

The easiest way to avoid this issue is to order CBD oil from well-respected CBD companies with a proven track record.

You can spot good CBD companies by looking for third-party testing on the company website, and reading reviews from unbiased sources.

We’ve outlined three of the best CBD oil options we’ve seen yet, but there are plenty of others as well — you just have to look for them.

If this is your first time using CBD, we recommend you start with something around the 600 or 1000 mg mark (per 1 oz bottle) and begin with a low dose first. As you get used to the effects of CBD and understand how it affects your body individually you can gradually increase the dose over time.

More experienced users may want to go for the higher potency bottles as these tend to bring the best value for your money but can be quite strong for novice users.

Go to Royal CBD and use code SF10 for 10% off your order.

Visit Royal CBD

SFExaminer’s CBD Comparisons

Best CBD Oil: Top 3 Brands of 2020 Best CBD Gummies: Top 3 Brands of 2020 Best CBD Capsules: Top 3 CBD Pills of 2020 Best CBD Cream for Pain: Top 3 Brands for Arthritis in 2020 Best CBD Oil for Pain: Top 3 Brands for 2020 Best CBD Oil for Anxiety & Depression: Top 3 Brands for 2020 Best CBD Oil for Sleep: Top 3 Brands for 2020 Best CBD Oil for Arthritis: Top 3 Brands of 2020 Best CBD Oil for Dogs: Top 3 Brands for Sale in 2020