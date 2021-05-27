Breeze Maxx Reviews – Consumer Complaints or Legit Portable Air Conditioner?

Breeze Maxx is an air cooling system

that uses advanced evaporation technology to help users cool down their rooms.

As stated on the official website, this cooling unit has 4-in-1 functionality

as it also humidifies and purifies the air in addition to working as a fan or

an air cooler. Breeze Maxx AC is portable and chargeable which means you can

use it anywhere conveniently.

In this sweltering

heat, it is impossible to do anything without an air-cooling system. However,

the typical air conditioner costs way too much and it also increases your bills

significantly. With a device such as Breeze Maxx portable AC, you can have a

budget-friendly solution to the heat of the summer season. This is a reliable

product that is not expected to use much power and also doesn’t have any

installation or maintenance costs. In simpler words, you can start using

BreezeMaxx right out of the box.

Thinking about

purchasing this portable device to make your summers easy breezy? You can read

the Breeze Maxx review below to make

your decision. This review will discuss everything that you need to know about

it from its specifications to working, use, and more.

Breeze Maxx Review

Are you

wondering all the time what you can do to survive the summer season without

spending too much money on paying the electricity bills? Air conditioners have

become undeniably expensive. Not to mention, electricity bills are jumping way

too high and are only projected to go higher. At the same time, it is not

possible to survive the summer season without any cooling system.

A fan alone

cannot do the job since it only makes sure that there is hot air being

circulated in the room. So, what can you do to keep yourself cool? Invest in a

portable air cooler. This nanotechnology works wonders in cooling the

temperature without making the room super hot.

One compact air

cooler that you can go for is Breeze

Maxx. This device can be used to make the atmosphere in your room pleasant

and comfortable. With Breeze Maxx air cooler, you can save money by spending

minimal and also keep yourself cool. The device comes with a charging cable and

an instructions manual even though you wouldn’t need to read the guide to use

it because of its extremely simple design and technology.

You can visit

buybreezemaxx.com to place an order for your very own Breeze Maxx portable air conditioner

today. The stocks are limited and selling out fast due to discount offers so

don’t delay.

Functions Of Breeze Maxx Portable Air

Conditioner

As mentioned in

numerous Breeze Maxx air conditioner reviews, this unit can function in four

ways. Check these out below to learn about the specialties of this device:

1.) Cooler

First of all,

Breeze Maxx AC can be called an affordable cooling solution. It uses only 1.25

to 3.25 Watts of power each day to work, ensuring that you don’t have to worry

about rising electricity bills. It makes sure you enjoy a natural breeze. In

fact, this air cooler can be used outdoors as well. Just one thing to keep in

mind about the Breeze Maxx cooler is that it is for one person’s use and works

best in smaller rooms.

2.) Fan

If you do not

turn on the cooling system, you can also use BreezeMaxx as a fan. The fan

doesn’t use blades and blows fresh air directly at you if you set its grills in

the right direction. Hence, on days when you’re not feeling too hot and think

that a fan would suffice rather than cool air, then again, this device can be

your portable fan.

3. Humidifier

A typical air

conditioner uses up the humidity in the room, making the air less natural and less

moist. However, the Breeze Maxx portable AC unit works in a way so that the air

in the room remains humid as well. For this purpose, Breeze Maxx has a water

tank that you will have to fill with water so that it can function through its

evaporation technology and blow out cool and moist air throughout the day.

4. Purifier

Last but not least, Breeze Maxx also works as an air purifier. It helps clean the air of pollutants and toxic substances such as bee pollen and allergens. By doing this, it can make breathing easier for you and also protect you from any disease threats. This is another way in which this portable air conditioner contributes to natural cool air rather than air that feels artificial as happens in the case of traditional air conditioners.

Key Specifications Of Breeze Max Air

Conditioner

According to

the Breeze Maxx official website, below are some details of this air cooler

that you should know of:

The water tank

The water tank capacity of Breeze Maxx is 380 ml.

capacity of Breeze Maxx is 380 ml. The material of this

air cooler is silica gel or ABS.

air cooler is silica gel or ABS. The speed of the motor

is 2200 rpm at a low setting, 3100 rpm at a medium setting and 3600 rpm at a

high setting.

is 2200 rpm at a low setting, 3100 rpm at a medium setting and 3600 rpm at a high setting. The model of this air

cooler is WT-F10.

cooler is WT-F10. Breeze Maxx weighs 776

g.

How Does Breeze Maxx Work?

According to

the official website, Breeze Maxx

doesn’t work like the typical air conditioner. It doesn’t use big high-end

technology to cool the room but relies on a simple mechanism to make sure that

electricity is used limitedly. To put it simply, BreezeMaxx uses evaporation

technology via its specialized built-in system to cool down the air. This means

that it uses water for cooling your space and making it moist at the same time.

As water is

filled in its tank, this water evaporates into the cool and moist air. Air goes

in through the water curtain, followed by undergoing the evaporation and

purification processes. Then, it is circulated in its surroundings from the

other end. The mechanism is simple and likely needs minimum electricity which

ultimately results in controlled electricity bills.

How To Use Breeze Maxx AC?

You might be

wondering, what you have to do from your end to get started with the Breeze Maxx air conditioner. At first,

you just have to take the device out of the box. You don’t even have to

assemble it or get it installed. Second, unscrew the water tank and fill it

with cold water. You have to fit the water tank back inside and close it to

prevent water from falling out.

Before using

the Breeze Maxx air cooler, you will need to charge it. Every order of this

cooling unit comes with a USB type C charging cable which you will have to plug

in. Short press the main key to get the device started and then choose from the

three different fan settings i.e. low, medium, and high. You can do this by

clicking on the gear button once. It depends on your preference whether you

want a low airflow or a high one.

Why is Breeze Maxx Legit and Worth a

Try?

If you compare

Breeze Maxx to similar air conditioning solutions, you may find that it is

quite affordable. How exactly does BreezeMaxx

come under the category of budget-friendly? Let’s learn about some features of

this product that make it a money saver, as mentioned on its official website.

An affordable purchase

Air

conditioners are very expensive. They use top-end technology which makes them

super costly for the common man. On the other hand, a cooling solution such as

Breeze Maxx can be very affordable since you can purchase one unit for under

$100. What’s more, this device is currently also being offered for a huge

discount and is available in better deals which save you more money.

No installation cost

An air

conditioner takes up a lot of space in your room and requires technicians to

install it. However, in the case of the Breeze Maxx cooler, there is no

installation cost. You don’t need the help of any worker to get it fit into a

wall since this device is to be placed on a flat surface, rather than attached

to your room permanently. In fact, you don’t even have to assemble it to get

started with using it.

A low maintenance device

Breeze Maxx

portable AC doesn’t take a lot of work to keep working optimally. In fact, you

just have to lightly clean the water curtain using any brush or cloth in your

home to wipe off dust. Other than this, the water curtain can last for a good 6

to 8 months. After this, you will have to invest in a new curtain. In case you

don’t use the curtain for a couple of months, it may get moldy in which case

also you will have to purchase a new one. However, overall, it is very low

maintenance and can be easily maintained at home.

Minimum power user

You could say

that Breeze Maxx AC uses almost as much energy as a typical fan does. It does

not take up too much power as in the case of regular air conditioners. This

makes it a purchase that is not expected to increase your month after month

utility bills. Therefore, the investment is majorly a one-time one that helps

you beat the heat of the summer without emptying your pockets.

Check out what Breeze Maxx customer reviews are saying about this portable AC.

Qualities Of Breeze Maxx Air

Conditioner

Take a look

below to learn about some top defining features of Breeze Maxx portable AC described by the company on its official

website:

Lightweight

Breeze Maxx has

a lightweight and modern, compact design. The unique design of this device

makes it easy to keep it anywhere in your house without it ruining the

interior. These features of the device also mean that you can easily carry it

from one place to another.

Noiseless

Most other air

coolers make lots of noise when they work as their fans move very fast. Breeze

Maxx portable AC, on the other hand, has a bladeless fan, and it may not make a

lot of noise when it is working. This means that you can peacefully work or

sleep when the device is working rather than have it disturb you in exchange

for cool air.

Chargeable

Not a lot of

wires or plugs are installed in the use of the Breeze Maxx air cooler. You’re

just supposed to plug in a single charging cable that comes with the device.

You don’t even have to purchase a separate type-C USB charger. The battery of

this device also lasts for a long time, making sure that it keeps running

without interruption. Since Breeze Maxx portable AC uses the type-C USB

charging cable, it can even be plugged into your laptop for charging

conveniently.

Portable

You can easily

carry the Breeze Maxx air cooler from one room to another. Not only does its

design allow this but its chargeable function also enables you to easily use it

anywhere. In fact, this device can also be used outdoors, provided it is still

being used by a single person.

Instant

One great

quality of Breeze Maxx is that it can cool you down instantly. It works on

blowing out cool air towards you immediately so that you are able to cool off sweat

and enjoy a comfortable atmosphere without the heat eating at you.

Convenient

Last but not

least, Breeze Maxx air conditioner can be regarded as a convenient purchase. It

can be easy to use, easy to get started with, and extremely easy to maintain.

There is no complicated step involved and there are not many buttons that you

get confused as to what does what.

Where To Buy Breeze Maxx? Official

Pricing and Refund Policy

To purchase a Breeze Maxx air cooler, visit offer.buybreezemaxx.com today.

As mentioned

before, this is an affordable purchase and the device is currently up for grabs

on discounted bulk deals. More information about Breeze Maxx price can be found

below.

A single unit of Breeze

Maxx portable AC unit is available for $89

Maxx portable AC unit is available for $89 If you purchase a deal

If you purchase a deal of two units, you can get that for just $170.98

of two units, you can get that for just $170.98 In a deal of three

In a deal of three Breeze Maxx units, you will have to pay $242.97

Breeze Maxx units, you will have to pay $242.97 In a deal of four

units, you will have to pay $305.97

units, you will have to pay $305.97 Lastly, in a deal of

five units, you can get the device for a major discount at just the price of

$359.96

It is advisable

to buy a single unit and test it for a few days before purchasing more. You

will also have to pay additional shipping charges of $9.95. If you want to

purchase the extended warranty for your purchase, you will have to pay $18

additionally for each unit. This longer warranty will last you for three years.

You may buy bulk deals in case you want to save more money and are also looking

to purchase more of these devices, one for each person in your house. Personally,

we recommend buying a single unit to try it out before making bulk purchases.

Just know that BreezeMaxx

AC is only available on its official website, not anywhere else. It is

exclusively sold online only and if you find Amazon or any other platform

selling it, consider it a Breeze Maxx scam and stay away.

To place your

order, you will have to go to the official website where you can pick any deal

and then add it to your cart. You will be shown a form in which you will have

to add in your personal details and then you can make your payment through your

debit or credit card.

Breeze Maxx Reviews – Wrapping up

Breeze Maxx seems like a worthwhile

purchase that is affordable compared to other cooling solutions. It has no

installation or maintenance costs and doesn’t even make the bills rise very

high. It uses minimal power so that your utility bill does not jump too high.

The device is portable and chargeable, which means that you can carry it

wherever you go to enjoy a pleasant and comfortable atmosphere.

Breeze Maxx isn’t just an air cooler, it also functions as a humidifier, an air cleaner, and a fan. The settings are adjustable, and the device is easy to use. If you want to know more about Breeze Maxx air conditioner or to place your order, head to the official website using this link.

Breeze Maxx Customer Reviews and

Frequently Asked Questions

Should You Buy Breeze Maxx Portable Air Conditioner?

Whether or not

you want to give Breeze Maxx a try

is up to you. For a lot of people, air coolers are not powerful enough or

efficient enough to cool the entire room which is why they regret purchasing these

devices. For others, specifically for those who want to use it for just

themselves, Breeze Maxx portable air conditioner can be the right purchase that

is also budget-friendly.

It is way

better than going in the summer heat without any air-cooling system. At the end

of the day, it depends on your cooling needs and your budget whether or not

this would be a suitable purchase for you. There are a lot of positive Breeze

Maxx reviews online, so in case you have any doubts, you can check them out and

then make your decision. A lot of people have praised the way this product

works, how simple it is to handle, and how quick the delivery of the product

is.

Another reason why you can trust Breeze Maxx air

cooler is that along with the positive reviews, your purchase is also backed by

a solid money-back guarantee. For 30 days, you can try out the product, and if

it doesn’t give you great results, you have the option to return it for a

refund. This shows that the manufacturer behind this product is concerned about

its customers and their satisfaction.

Does Breeze Maxx stop when it runs out of water?

No, Breeze Maxx

doesn’t immediately stop working when it runs out of water in the tank. In

fact, as long as the water curtain is moist, the device can continue functioning.

Or as long as the battery lasts, the air cooler will continue blowing out air.

What if you place BreezeMaxx

on its side for better cooling?

You have to

make sure that you place Breeze Maxx upright rather than lay it on its side. If

you place it on its side, water could flow into the circuit or the fan. This

can damage your device, wasting your money completely.

How can you clear water out of Breeze Maxx?

In case you

want to empty the tank, you will just have to drain the water. To do this, open

the cover of the tank and remove the water curtain. You can tilt the fan to get

rid of any excess water in there. There is a drain hole at the bottom from

where accumulated water flows out.

How can you change the water curtain of Breeze Maxx AC?

You will

regularly have to change the water curtain to improve the capability of the

Breeze Maxx portable AC unit. To replace the water curtain, open the top cover

of the unit. Then, remove the water curtain and replace it with another. Place

the top cover again to close the device. Make sure the device is unplugged when

you follow these steps.

What do we know about the Breeze Maxx company?

Breeze Maxx

comes from a company called Union. This company is based in New Jersey and

offers not just this air cooler but a range of other consumer electronics and

products as well. You can research this company online before making your

purchase.

How to contact the customer support team?

You can reach out to the customer service team of Breeze Maxx by mailing at support@breezemaxx.com or by calling at 1-877-821-0177. The mailing address of the company is 2345 Vauxhall Road, Union, NJ 07083.

The mailing address of the company is 2345 Vauxhall Road, Union, NJ 07083.