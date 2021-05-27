Breeze Maxx Reviews – Consumer Complaints or Legit Portable Air Conditioner?

Breeze Maxx is an air cooling system
that uses advanced evaporation technology to help users cool down their rooms.
As stated on the official website, this cooling unit has 4-in-1 functionality
as it also humidifies and purifies the air in addition to working as a fan or
an air cooler. Breeze Maxx AC is portable and chargeable which means you can
use it anywhere conveniently.
In this sweltering
heat, it is impossible to do anything without an air-cooling system. However,
the typical air conditioner costs way too much and it also increases your bills
significantly. With a device such as Breeze Maxx portable AC, you can have a
budget-friendly solution to the heat of the summer season. This is a reliable
product that is not expected to use much power and also doesn’t have any
installation or maintenance costs. In simpler words, you can start using
BreezeMaxx right out of the box.
Thinking about
purchasing this portable device to make your summers easy breezy? You can read
the Breeze Maxx review below to make
your decision. This review will discuss everything that you need to know about
it from its specifications to working, use, and more.
Breeze Maxx Review
Are you
wondering all the time what you can do to survive the summer season without
spending too much money on paying the electricity bills? Air conditioners have
become undeniably expensive. Not to mention, electricity bills are jumping way
too high and are only projected to go higher. At the same time, it is not
possible to survive the summer season without any cooling system.
A fan alone
cannot do the job since it only makes sure that there is hot air being
circulated in the room. So, what can you do to keep yourself cool? Invest in a
portable air cooler. This nanotechnology works wonders in cooling the
temperature without making the room super hot.
One compact air
cooler that you can go for is Breeze
Maxx. This device can be used to make the atmosphere in your room pleasant
and comfortable. With Breeze Maxx air cooler, you can save money by spending
minimal and also keep yourself cool. The device comes with a charging cable and
an instructions manual even though you wouldn’t need to read the guide to use
it because of its extremely simple design and technology.
You can visit
buybreezemaxx.com to place an order for your very own Breeze Maxx portable air conditioner
today. The stocks are limited and selling out fast due to discount offers so
don’t delay.
Functions Of Breeze Maxx Portable Air
Conditioner
As mentioned in
numerous Breeze Maxx air conditioner reviews, this unit can function in four
ways. Check these out below to learn about the specialties of this device:
1.) Cooler
First of all,
Breeze Maxx AC can be called an affordable cooling solution. It uses only 1.25
to 3.25 Watts of power each day to work, ensuring that you don’t have to worry
about rising electricity bills. It makes sure you enjoy a natural breeze. In
fact, this air cooler can be used outdoors as well. Just one thing to keep in
mind about the Breeze Maxx cooler is that it is for one person’s use and works
best in smaller rooms.
2.) Fan
If you do not
turn on the cooling system, you can also use BreezeMaxx as a fan. The fan
doesn’t use blades and blows fresh air directly at you if you set its grills in
the right direction. Hence, on days when you’re not feeling too hot and think
that a fan would suffice rather than cool air, then again, this device can be
your portable fan.
3. Humidifier
A typical air
conditioner uses up the humidity in the room, making the air less natural and less
moist. However, the Breeze Maxx portable AC unit works in a way so that the air
in the room remains humid as well. For this purpose, Breeze Maxx has a water
tank that you will have to fill with water so that it can function through its
evaporation technology and blow out cool and moist air throughout the day.
4. Purifier
Last but not least, Breeze Maxx also works as an air purifier. It helps clean the air of pollutants and toxic substances such as bee pollen and allergens. By doing this, it can make breathing easier for you and also protect you from any disease threats. This is another way in which this portable air conditioner contributes to natural cool air rather than air that feels artificial as happens in the case of traditional air conditioners.
Key Specifications Of Breeze Max Air
Conditioner
According to
the Breeze Maxx official website, below are some details of this air cooler
that you should know of:
- The water tank
capacity of Breeze Maxx is 380 ml.
- The material of this
air cooler is silica gel or ABS.
- The speed of the motor
is 2200 rpm at a low setting, 3100 rpm at a medium setting and 3600 rpm at a
high setting.
- The model of this air
cooler is WT-F10.
- Breeze Maxx weighs 776
g.
How Does Breeze Maxx Work?
According to
the official website, Breeze Maxx
doesn’t work like the typical air conditioner. It doesn’t use big high-end
technology to cool the room but relies on a simple mechanism to make sure that
electricity is used limitedly. To put it simply, BreezeMaxx uses evaporation
technology via its specialized built-in system to cool down the air. This means
that it uses water for cooling your space and making it moist at the same time.
As water is
filled in its tank, this water evaporates into the cool and moist air. Air goes
in through the water curtain, followed by undergoing the evaporation and
purification processes. Then, it is circulated in its surroundings from the
other end. The mechanism is simple and likely needs minimum electricity which
ultimately results in controlled electricity bills.
How To Use Breeze Maxx AC?
You might be
wondering, what you have to do from your end to get started with the Breeze Maxx air conditioner. At first,
you just have to take the device out of the box. You don’t even have to
assemble it or get it installed. Second, unscrew the water tank and fill it
with cold water. You have to fit the water tank back inside and close it to
prevent water from falling out.
Before using
the Breeze Maxx air cooler, you will need to charge it. Every order of this
cooling unit comes with a USB type C charging cable which you will have to plug
in. Short press the main key to get the device started and then choose from the
three different fan settings i.e. low, medium, and high. You can do this by
clicking on the gear button once. It depends on your preference whether you
want a low airflow or a high one.
Why is Breeze Maxx Legit and Worth a
Try?
If you compare
Breeze Maxx to similar air conditioning solutions, you may find that it is
quite affordable. How exactly does BreezeMaxx
come under the category of budget-friendly? Let’s learn about some features of
this product that make it a money saver, as mentioned on its official website.
- An affordable purchase
Air
conditioners are very expensive. They use top-end technology which makes them
super costly for the common man. On the other hand, a cooling solution such as
Breeze Maxx can be very affordable since you can purchase one unit for under
$100. What’s more, this device is currently also being offered for a huge
discount and is available in better deals which save you more money.
- No installation cost
An air
conditioner takes up a lot of space in your room and requires technicians to
install it. However, in the case of the Breeze Maxx cooler, there is no
installation cost. You don’t need the help of any worker to get it fit into a
wall since this device is to be placed on a flat surface, rather than attached
to your room permanently. In fact, you don’t even have to assemble it to get
started with using it.
- A low maintenance device
Breeze Maxx
portable AC doesn’t take a lot of work to keep working optimally. In fact, you
just have to lightly clean the water curtain using any brush or cloth in your
home to wipe off dust. Other than this, the water curtain can last for a good 6
to 8 months. After this, you will have to invest in a new curtain. In case you
don’t use the curtain for a couple of months, it may get moldy in which case
also you will have to purchase a new one. However, overall, it is very low
maintenance and can be easily maintained at home.
- Minimum power user
You could say
that Breeze Maxx AC uses almost as much energy as a typical fan does. It does
not take up too much power as in the case of regular air conditioners. This
makes it a purchase that is not expected to increase your month after month
utility bills. Therefore, the investment is majorly a one-time one that helps
you beat the heat of the summer without emptying your pockets.
Qualities Of Breeze Maxx Air
Conditioner
Take a look
below to learn about some top defining features of Breeze Maxx portable AC described by the company on its official
website:
- Lightweight
Breeze Maxx has
a lightweight and modern, compact design. The unique design of this device
makes it easy to keep it anywhere in your house without it ruining the
interior. These features of the device also mean that you can easily carry it
from one place to another.
- Noiseless
Most other air
coolers make lots of noise when they work as their fans move very fast. Breeze
Maxx portable AC, on the other hand, has a bladeless fan, and it may not make a
lot of noise when it is working. This means that you can peacefully work or
sleep when the device is working rather than have it disturb you in exchange
for cool air.
- Chargeable
Not a lot of
wires or plugs are installed in the use of the Breeze Maxx air cooler. You’re
just supposed to plug in a single charging cable that comes with the device.
You don’t even have to purchase a separate type-C USB charger. The battery of
this device also lasts for a long time, making sure that it keeps running
without interruption. Since Breeze Maxx portable AC uses the type-C USB
charging cable, it can even be plugged into your laptop for charging
conveniently.
- Portable
You can easily
carry the Breeze Maxx air cooler from one room to another. Not only does its
design allow this but its chargeable function also enables you to easily use it
anywhere. In fact, this device can also be used outdoors, provided it is still
being used by a single person.
- Instant
One great
quality of Breeze Maxx is that it can cool you down instantly. It works on
blowing out cool air towards you immediately so that you are able to cool off sweat
and enjoy a comfortable atmosphere without the heat eating at you.
- Convenient
Last but not
least, Breeze Maxx air conditioner can be regarded as a convenient purchase. It
can be easy to use, easy to get started with, and extremely easy to maintain.
There is no complicated step involved and there are not many buttons that you
get confused as to what does what.
Where To Buy Breeze Maxx? Official
Pricing and Refund Policy
To purchase a Breeze Maxx air cooler, visit offer.buybreezemaxx.com today.
As mentioned
before, this is an affordable purchase and the device is currently up for grabs
on discounted bulk deals. More information about Breeze Maxx price can be found
below.
- A single unit of Breeze
Maxx portable AC unit is available for $89
- If you purchase a deal
of two units, you can get that for just $170.98
- In a deal of three
Breeze Maxx units, you will have to pay $242.97
- In a deal of four
units, you will have to pay $305.97
- Lastly, in a deal of
five units, you can get the device for a major discount at just the price of
$359.96
It is advisable
to buy a single unit and test it for a few days before purchasing more. You
will also have to pay additional shipping charges of $9.95. If you want to
purchase the extended warranty for your purchase, you will have to pay $18
additionally for each unit. This longer warranty will last you for three years.
You may buy bulk deals in case you want to save more money and are also looking
to purchase more of these devices, one for each person in your house. Personally,
we recommend buying a single unit to try it out before making bulk purchases.
Just know that BreezeMaxx
AC is only available on its official website, not anywhere else. It is
exclusively sold online only and if you find Amazon or any other platform
selling it, consider it a Breeze Maxx scam and stay away.
To place your
order, you will have to go to the official website where you can pick any deal
and then add it to your cart. You will be shown a form in which you will have
to add in your personal details and then you can make your payment through your
debit or credit card.
Breeze Maxx Reviews – Wrapping up
Breeze Maxx seems like a worthwhile
purchase that is affordable compared to other cooling solutions. It has no
installation or maintenance costs and doesn’t even make the bills rise very
high. It uses minimal power so that your utility bill does not jump too high.
The device is portable and chargeable, which means that you can carry it
wherever you go to enjoy a pleasant and comfortable atmosphere.
Breeze Maxx isn’t just an air cooler, it also functions as a humidifier, an air cleaner, and a fan. The settings are adjustable, and the device is easy to use. If you want to know more about Breeze Maxx air conditioner or to place your order, head to the official website using this link.
Breeze Maxx Customer Reviews and
Frequently Asked Questions
- Should You Buy Breeze Maxx Portable Air Conditioner?
Whether or not
you want to give Breeze Maxx a try
is up to you. For a lot of people, air coolers are not powerful enough or
efficient enough to cool the entire room which is why they regret purchasing these
devices. For others, specifically for those who want to use it for just
themselves, Breeze Maxx portable air conditioner can be the right purchase that
is also budget-friendly.
It is way
better than going in the summer heat without any air-cooling system. At the end
of the day, it depends on your cooling needs and your budget whether or not
this would be a suitable purchase for you. There are a lot of positive Breeze
Maxx reviews online, so in case you have any doubts, you can check them out and
then make your decision. A lot of people have praised the way this product
works, how simple it is to handle, and how quick the delivery of the product
is.
Another reason why you can trust Breeze Maxx air
cooler is that along with the positive reviews, your purchase is also backed by
a solid money-back guarantee. For 30 days, you can try out the product, and if
it doesn’t give you great results, you have the option to return it for a
refund. This shows that the manufacturer behind this product is concerned about
its customers and their satisfaction.
- Does Breeze Maxx stop when it runs out of water?
No, Breeze Maxx
doesn’t immediately stop working when it runs out of water in the tank. In
fact, as long as the water curtain is moist, the device can continue functioning.
Or as long as the battery lasts, the air cooler will continue blowing out air.
- What if you place BreezeMaxx
on its side for better cooling?
You have to
make sure that you place Breeze Maxx upright rather than lay it on its side. If
you place it on its side, water could flow into the circuit or the fan. This
can damage your device, wasting your money completely.
- How can you clear water out of Breeze Maxx?
In case you
want to empty the tank, you will just have to drain the water. To do this, open
the cover of the tank and remove the water curtain. You can tilt the fan to get
rid of any excess water in there. There is a drain hole at the bottom from
where accumulated water flows out.
- How can you change the water curtain of Breeze Maxx AC?
You will
regularly have to change the water curtain to improve the capability of the
Breeze Maxx portable AC unit. To replace the water curtain, open the top cover
of the unit. Then, remove the water curtain and replace it with another. Place
the top cover again to close the device. Make sure the device is unplugged when
you follow these steps.
- What do we know about the Breeze Maxx company?
Breeze Maxx
comes from a company called Union. This company is based in New Jersey and
offers not just this air cooler but a range of other consumer electronics and
products as well. You can research this company online before making your
purchase.
- How to contact the customer support team?
You can reach out to the customer service team of Breeze Maxx by mailing at support@breezemaxx.com or by calling at 1-877-821-0177. The mailing address of the company is 2345 Vauxhall Road, Union, NJ 07083.
