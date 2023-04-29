Picture1.png

The Temu app has been captivating everyone’s attention. You can find so much bargain at literally everything you can think of. It’s so popular that it has just been awarded the prestigious Google Play Editor's Choice recognition. These are apps and games that have been carefully selected by the Google Play editorial team for their quality, innovation, and design.

Since its inception in September 2022 in Boston, Temu (pronounced tee-moo) has been capturing the attention of savvy consumers looking for quality bargains. The company's unique business model of ensuring the lowest prices has propelled it to rapid growth. It’s been downloaded 33 million times to date, according to Sensor Tower. In February, Temu made headlines as one of the youngest companies to air a commercial during the Super Bowl, which was watched by 113 million viewers.

