America is easily one of the most progressive countries in the world. It would also seem that the US can offer some of the finest medical services as well. They have some of the finest doctors in the world and the healthcare system is top-notch too. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that Americans, in general, are as healthy as they could be. Take a look below to see some of the biggest health threats that Americans are facing right now.

Chronic Disease

According to the CDC, it is currently estimated that around 6 out of every 10 people in America suffer from some kind of chronic disease. 4 out of 10 have two or more chronic diseases. Chronic disease can include everything from stroke to diabetes or even kidney disease. A lot of this comes down to poor nutrition, excessive alcohol, not having enough exercise, smoking tobacco or a combination of the above.

Dental Decay

Another problem that is becoming more and more prominent in the US would be dental decay. This is because the US is one of the top consumers of fizzy drinks. It’s vital that if you find yourself experiencing tooth decay that you do your best make an appointment with a dentist. There are plenty of different types of dentists, as detailed by an Altima Dental blog: general, orthodontists, endodontists, pedodontists, oral pathologists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, and periodontists. All of these are available in San Francisco. Not all of them will need to see you about your tooth decay, though. However, it will mean that, when youfind a dentist, you won’t always be looking for the same one – though your general dentist is very likely to refer to you to another expert within their clinic or one they trust. You have to make sure that you sign up with a local one in your area and you also have to make sure that you do your part to make sure that you are looking after your teeth as much as possible.

Mental Health Problems

Another issue that a lot of Americans experience is mental health problems. It is estimated that around 25 million people in the US suffer fromdepression. Anxiety is also on the rise as well. With this in mind, you have to remember that it is so important to seek support if you need it. Getting diagnosed is an important step when it comes to you asking for help.

Obesity

Americans are also battlingobesity. It’s so important that if you are overweight that you talk with your doctor. It may be that you have an underlying medical condition or that you need to have a good program in place. Either way, if you are overweight then you are putting yourself at risk when it comes to experiencing health issues. You may also find that you are more at risk when it comes to having a heart attack in the future. If you want to lose weight, then this starts with having a good diet. You also need to make sure that you have a good workout routine. If you don’t like to go to the gym then this is understandable, so try and take the time to find a routine that suits you, even if that means exercising in the comfort of your own home. If you can do this, then you will soon find that it is easier than ever for you to take control of your health and lose weight.