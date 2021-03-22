Best Rich Men Dating Sites to Meet a Millionaire Online

Meeting your prince charming and living out your fantasies with him would be a dream come true. You’d spend your days drinking fine wine, visiting exotic destinations, and having the time of your life. Sounds perfect, doesn’t it? Unfortunately, though, these men seem to be so elusive IRL. So, if you’re truly interested in rich men dating, there’s only one thing you can do – join millionaire dating sites.

Now, considering that the online dating market is expanding, with expectations that it will reach the value of $8.4 billion by 2024, there are quite a few rich men dating sites and apps out there, not all of which are worth your time and money.

So, instead of playing guessing games and taking your chances with any random dating site you come across, take a look at the top proven sites that’ll allow you to actually meet rich men.

Launched back in 2001, Millionaire Match established itself as the leading dating site in the millionaire niche. It enjoys an excellent reputation among its 3.8 million users worldwide and has thousands of real success stories. It’s one of the few sites with the perfect balance between male and female users, with the gender proportion being a pleasing 50%-50%.

How Millionaire Match works

Since profiles on Millionaire Match are pretty detailed, the registration process is slightly longer than you might’ve expected. You’ll need a few minutes to fill in all the information and write a compelling paragraph that highlights your best characteristics and explains who you want to find.

The registration is slightly more complex than other sites, it helps eliminate fake accounts and bots and allows you to connect with real people looking for the real thing.

With a free account, you cannot initiate conversations, but you can reply to messages. To enjoy Millionaire Match to the fullest, you’ll need to upgrade to a premium plan. It unlocks excellent features like unlimited messaging, roulette matching game “Let’s Meet”, profile highlights, advanced search filters, and more.

Our verdict

Profile verification, sophisticated features, advanced security, and plenty of informational resources like blogs and forums make Millionaire Match a genuinely fantastic site. We cannot recommend it highly enough, so be sure to check it out if you want to meet rich men.

Elite Singles is the site for you if you’re looking for someone who matches your financial and intellectual needs. It’s the go-to dating website for educated singles who want something more from their partners.

Just in the US alone, the site boasts over 5 million active members, 80% of whom have a university degree. Most users are 30+ and looking for a serious relationship.

How Elite Singles works

To ensure its members improve their chances of finding someone they can truly connect with, Elite Singles has designed a lengthier signup process that ensures each profile is as detailed as possible.

Once you’re done with the registration, you can start finding your matches and communicate with other members (which is much easier with a paid membership). You can chat, like and comment on others’ photos, send smiles, and more.

Profiles that match your personality test and interests will be clearly highlighted so that you can find suitable partners more easily. Elite Singles has advanced search options that’ll help you find your perfect match in no time.

Our verdict

Elite Singles is one of your favorite dating sites. While it doesn’t cater specifically to millionaire dating, its members are educated, financially stable individuals who want to make connections. We highly recommend that you try it out and see for yourself just how effective the site is.

Rich Meet Beautiful is a millionaire dating site that’s most popular in Europe but has thousands of active members in the US as well. While it doesn’t boast members in the millions, it has an active community where users aren’t shy about stating exactly what they want.

How Rich Meet Beautiful works

Signing up on Rich Meet Beautiful is a quick and streamlined process. You’ll have to answer general questions about who you’re interested in and a few lifestyle questions such as how much you earn. You’ll be done with your profile within a few minutes.

Then, you can get to work and start finding your rich men. You’ll have access to advanced search filters, which you can easily save and edit as you go. As a woman, you can send messages for free, but as always, you’ll only get the most out of this site if you upgrade to a paid membership.

You can send flirts, receive virtual gifts, see who’s visited your profile, request access to private photos of other members, and more.

Our verdict

Although Rich Meet Beautiful isn’t as sophisticated as some of the other sites for dating a millionaire, it’s simple, streamlined, and effective. The company has security features in place that limit the number of fake profiles on the site, so you’ll generally enjoy connecting with real people.

It’s a great rich men dating site that allows you to find the man of your dreams without hiding your true intentions.

Luxy is a niche dating site designed for connecting wealthy individuals. It’s where you go when you want to find a man or woman who meets your financial status and shares your interests. It has around 250,000 active members in the US alone, with the majority of users between the ages of 25 and 54.

How Luxy works

The registration process on Luxy is quite straightforward as the site requests only the most basic information. However, before you can actually join it, you’ll need to pass the vouching process where existing users will vote whether or not you’ll be accepted. The votes are gathered over the next 24 hours, so you’ll need to wait for a while.

The process was designed to eliminate fake profiles and filter out scammers.

Send virtual roses and bouquets, find matches in the “Play” game, filter out your search results, and contact appealing members with ease.

Luxy has an excellent mobile app available on both Android and iPhone. The app’s streamlined and convenient and boasts all the functionality of the site.

Our verdict

Luxy isn’t a site for sugar babies and sugar daddies/mommies. It’s specifically for connecting wealthy singles with each other, and all “sugar” profiles are quickly deleted.

It’s a great app if you’re tired of others using you for your money. It helps you make real connections with people who are in your league.

Raya isn’t just a dating app for rich men and women. It’s a private social media channel that’s quite exclusive – one of the reasons why it’s becoming popular among celebrities. It has only about 5,000 members from the US, mostly between the ages of 25 and 35.

How Raya works

To join Raya, you’ll first need to download the app and have an active Instagram account. The website is only for information; you cannot use it to sign up. You’ll have the best chances of success if you get a referral from existing members or if you have one or more existing members in your contacts.

Your application will be thoroughly reviewed by dozens of committee members who are all anonymous to one another and located everywhere around the world. It can take up to a few months until you find out whether your application’s been accepted.

As a dating app and social media channel in one, Raya allows you to switch between Social and Work modes. The Social mode is for having fun and building relationships, while the Work mode is for finding professional connections.

Our verdict

Considering just how exclusive Raya is, the average singles looking for dates won’t get much from this app. However, if you’re a renowned professional or celebrity, it’s the best app to use for making connections without getting spammed by fans.

Final Thoughts

Finding the right millionaire dating site and app can be a challenging process. There are many spammy sites filled with fake profiles that’ll only waste your time and money.

However, the sites we’ve mentioned here are all legit, authentic, and effective. They’re the top sites for meeting rich singles and finding the person of your dreams. Check them out, and see which of these sites suits you best.