Best Penis Extenders, that Improve Penis Size Dramatically (Updated for 2021)

The masculine nature is such that a man should have a reserve of everything. In order to feel superior as an adult, a man gets used to the desire to become better, stronger, faster from childhood, while ceasing to compare yourself with the standard, instead conquering heights and mastering the horizons. With regard to victories in bed.

But sometimes nature forgets about the main male sexual instrument – and the male penis can be shorter than the average. 7-12 cm is very little to feel like a sexy macho, even if he is fat in girth.

And the choice of a solution to such a problem is often times unclear – penis enlargement surgery, male enhancement supplements, creams, pumps or penis stretchers.

A brief review of the top 5 models models

Today, the market segment of penis extenders is filled with various models of European and American production. But the following brands hold the leading positions in terms of efficiency and confidence of their users.

Brief review:

Success rate – 93%

Prices – $119- $349

Money-back guarantee – 180 days

Benefits: 4000 g tension; DSS comfort system(Double Strap Support);

Shipping: FREE

Official purchase: quickextenderpro.com

Principle of action: It is based on the activation of mechanotransduction – the closure of the intercellular gap by the superstructure of new layers. It is effective not only for increasing the penis length, but also for eliminating penis curvatures;

Features: It is distinguished by its fastening method – two silicone loops located on the shaft of the penis under the head at a distance from each other, thus the tension in Quick Extender Pro is evenly distributed, and the parameters of the tension – up to 4000g.

Packages: You can choose one of 4 available packages which include:

Advantages: It is quite easy to use with an expanded number of packages and a special attachment system, which excludes numbness of the head and squeezing of the penis trunk, and also allows you to use the device while sleeping.

Results: Penis enlargement or penis straightening are guaranteed and are subject to basic recommendations and training regimen – not less than 36% of the initial length.

How to use: The optimal training regimen after the adaptive period is at least 6 times a week for 6 hours with minimal breaks, while the full course is from 4 to 6 months.

Brief review:

Success rate – 95%

Prices – $338- $438

Benefits: 3000 g of tension; Vacuum-adhesion technology; Medical materials used, additional rod-system(PLUS)

Manufactured in: Germany

Germany Official store: phallosan.com

Principle of operation: This is an extender with a vacuum attachment, creates an extensional tension by stretching the penis over the entire surface – from the tip to the base.

Features: Attaches with a special vacuum chamber(called BELL), membranes and adhesive gel directly behind the head of the penis.

Packages: Phallosan Forte Plus version contains a rod mount for the maximum combination of fastening density and extension tension in 4800g.

Advantages: The placement of the mount on the penis head creates favorable conditions for penis straightening therapy, due to the combination of an extender and an elastic belt.

It is therefore possible to create multidirectional tension of significant force without risk to health, and the absence of metal components allows the device to be worn for up to 12 hours, thereby allowing it to be safe for use while sleeping.

Results: The maximum result recorded by the test was 4.9 cm, in percentage terms – from 37 to 42% for the full course.

How to use: The quality and texture of the materials provides favorable conditions for long-term training – at least 6 hours, which significantly reduces the adaptive period to 2 weeks and the total duration of the course to 4 months.

Brief review:

Success rate – 95%

Prices – $267-$329

Benefits: 1150 g of tension; rod system + belt system included; clinically approved and recommended

Money-back guarantee : 1 month

: 1 month Manufactured by: MSP Concept

Official order: penimaster.com

Principle of operation: An extender with a vacuum attachment, which is carried out using a camera(Pulling Force Generator) is placed on the head of the penis.

Features: A multifunctional device that diversifies the course of penis traction therapy with the possibility of using it both as a penis extender with an extensional tension of up to 1200g, and as a hanger with the ability to suspend up to 7000g of weights.

Packages:

Advantages: The possibility of alternating types of loads and their directions, as well as the texture of materials are a condition for comfortable use and the possibility of extending the course to achieve maximum effect.

Results: Average increase in length – from 37 to 39%, in girth – 18-22% for a course of 6 months.

How to use: The basic system allows you to use the penis enlargement device at any time of the day without having to wear oversized clothing. Due to the vacuum fastening, the time for adaptation to the extender is reduced, and the duration of the course is 6-9 months.

Brief review:

Success rate – 87%

Prices – $149.99-$199.99

Benefits: FDA cleared medical device; lightweight; comfortable and safe to use

FDA cleared medical device; lightweight; comfortable and safe to use Official site: maleedge.com

Principle of operation: It creates an extensional stress from the base over the entire surface of the barrel without affecting the penis head.

Features: A Danish-made strap penis extender, the main difference of which is the plastic elements of the device and the absence of contact of the genitals with metal parts.

Packages: There are three different packages:

Basic – $149.99 (2 rubber straps)

– $149.99 (2 rubber straps) Extra – $174.99 (3 rubber straps, 1 protection pad)

– $174.99 (3 rubber straps, 1 protection pad) Pro – $199.99 (5 rubber straps, 2 protection pads, 1 cohesive gauze)

Advantages: Absence of metal surfaces, lightness of design, features of elements that allow using the device during sleep, 2800 g of traction force with a small mass of the device itself.

Results: With a training regime of at least 6 hours a day – 29% of the original length and 18-19% of the girth.

How to use: Since the attachment is carried out with a belt, it is necessary to go through an adaptive period of 3 to 4 weeks, then apply for 6-9 months daily for 6-9 hours.

Brief review:

Success rate – 92%

Prices – $199.95-$299.95

Benefits: 2800 g of tension; medical device type1; 16 way ultimate comfort system; original penis traction technology

Money-back guarantee : 120 days

: 120 days Official order: sizegenetics.com

Principle of action: It operates according to the basic principles of penis traction therapy – the completion of healthy cells in the places of rupture.

Features: rods – strap device, which is attached to the shaft of the penis with a silicone strap, with an extension force of up to 2800g.

Packages: there are 4 packages available, including a separate one for correcting curvature and treating Peyronie’s disease:

Advantages: Fastening can be performed both by the strap and by the silicone loop. The quality of the materials and the design features provide quite comfortable conditions for use.

Results: For a course of 6-9 months, the average indicators reach a 40% increase from the original size.

How to use: An important condition for all penis extenders of this type is to undergo an adaptation period, as it is necessary to adjust the process of increasing the tension force. This will take 2 to 4 weeks. Then it is necessary to follow the regimen – at least 6 hours a day or 6 times a week.

Penis extenders help to increase penis size

Before deciding on a solution to the problem of a small penis, you need to understand what exactly is in priority. After all, all methods, pills, surgery, and special orthopedic devices take time to show the desired male enhancement effect.

How to choose the right penis enlargement method?

In terms of the timing and the irreversibility of the result, in this case, drugs lose. The reaction to their effect is too individual. Surgery is better by a small margin.

The use of phalloplasty can really solve the problem, but it is necessary to:

Temporarily refrain from sexual intercourse.

Become a patient of inpatient treatment in the clinic.

Pause their professional activities.

Be patient, since the procedure involves not only pain from cuts and stitches, but also a long period of rehabilitation with the use of orthopedic devices.

Therefore, even those who decide that phalloplasty is quick and permanent, it is worth thinking about how high the price is as well as the excessive trust that will be placed in the surgeon. After all, even while choosing surgery, you will need to use a penis extender.

Initial function of penis traction devices

The fact is that the first penis extender was developed in 1996 as a rehabilitation device after penile surgery. Its main purpose was to prevent compression of the genital by forming a keloid scar at the site of the incisions (a rough skin growth characterized by soreness).

Using an extender like Quick Extender Pro effectively solves this problem, on which more than one scientific research has been conducted.

The best treatment for penis dysmorphophobia

The active use of penis extenders started at the beginning of this century. One of the pioneer clinicians, Doctor of Medicine Paolo Gontero, began to use penis extenders as the first stage of penis dysmorphophobia therapy. If the patient had a problem with a small penis, the first appointment for him was a course of using of penis extender for 4-6 months.

In just a few years, the devices have shown incredible results – more than 80% of patients managed to avoid penile enlargement surgery, since the use of the device was enough for the desired result.

Effective penis curvature therapy

A real breakthrough in medicine was the use of penis extenders as an extensional technique for the treatment of Peyronie’s disease, an ailment where protein formations cause the penis to bend.

Stretching the male sexual organ using the Quick Extender Pro for Peyronie’s device in the opposite direction from the destructive tilt, allows the penis to straighten and not lose its length.

Benefits of penis traction

Despite the fact that the penis extender is a medical device that is used in the clinic and in the postoperative period, it can be purchased independently, bypassing examination and medical consultation.

Also, a device of this type has the following advantages:

Saving money on medical consultations.

Undergoing traction therapy without interrupting the main activity.

There is no need to give up sex.

Maintaining the confidentiality of therapy.

Absence of side reactions from other organs.

Also, some models(Phallosan Forte and Penimaster PRO belt expander) of such devices can be used while sleeping without the risk of harming yourself.

How to use penis extenders to get permanent results?

Currently, the penis extender is a recognized separately existing technique in leading andrological clinics, called penis traction therapy.

Its principle is based on the fact that:

When traction is created at the cellular level, cell membranes are ruptured and the cells of the tissues of the penis are destroyed in places of greatest stress.

The body’s response to such an effect is provided by the function of regeneration – restoration of damaged areas.

On both sides of the gap, due to active cell division, new layers of healthy cells are formed, which close the gap.

Daily stretching increases the number of tears and, as a result, the number of add-ons, which provide penis enlargement.

Since the extender not only stretches the tissues of the penis, but promotes their breaks at the cellular level, the results obtained with the help of mechanotransduction, do not disappear after the course of therapy ends.

The difference between the models and, accordingly, between the results lies in the principle of fixing the device. Strap and loop, which can be combined into a general category – “rod penis extenders”(Quick Extender Pro, Male Edge, Penimaster Chrome, SizeGenetics) – act only on the barrel, as they are attached under the head of the penis. In this case, the growth of the penis will be localized in this area.

Vacuum models(Phallosan Forte, Penimaster PRO) are attached to the penis head using a vacuum chamber. They implement the ability to create tension across the entire surface; from tip to base. Therefore, the results will also include the lengthening of the head of the penis.

What penis enlargement or penis straightening results can be achieved?

Determining the overall outcome of penis traction therapy is difficult. Therefore, even the device test results show a range of 29 to 42% of the original length.

Such a significant difference depends not only on the model of the device used, but also on:

Its original length.

The elasticity of tissues – the use of collagen and the use of massage oils significantly speed up the process.

The metabolic rate and blood circulation – the better the metabolism, the more active the regeneration (healing) processes in the tissues are.

The health conditions of the user – concomitant diseases hypotension, diabetes and impaired blood circulation can reduce the results.

The adherence to the training regimen – the combination of load and dosed breaks is much better than uncontrolled long-term wearing at the minimum tension position.

Sexual activity – frictions during intercourse act as a healing massage that accelerates blood circulation and regeneration processes.

The use of aids – special massage techniques, supplements to improve erection and increase the length of the penis, creams and oils have a positive effect on the dynamics of the results.

How to choose the right device?

Since there are a lot of penis enlargement devices on the market, the choice can cause some difficulties, because advertising and official sites are able to profitably demonstrate the advantages of a product.

It is definitely not worth paying attention to a penis stretcher that is cheap enough but has no certification or reviews and is made by a dubious manufacturer.

The extender is in contact with the thin and sensitive skin of the genitals, which is characterized by the close arrangement of the vessels. Therefore, it is necessary that all structural elements are made of hypoallergenic materials designed for prolonged contact with human skin.

5 things to consider before choosing a penis traction device

#1. Reviews

Do not pay attention to rave reviews if they do not have photo evidence attached. The more detailed illustrated reviews are, the more likely a high quality penis extender is. Responsible manufacturers encourage the placement of such material, so they can be easily found on the official website of the device or on microblogs.

#2. Rationale and test results

It is optimal if the manufacturer cooperates with a renowned andrologist. This is a guarantee that the penis enlargement device has not only been tested in a clinic, but is also used in medical practice on an ongoing basis.

These are MD Paolo Gontero, MD Jorn Ege Siana, specialist in general and plastic surgery, MD Lawrence A. Levin, professor in the Department of Urology at Rush University Medical Center (Chicago), who are the authors of numerous studies proving the effectiveness of traction therapy for penis enlargement and correction of its curvature.

#3. Quality

All structural elements of penis stretchers must be made of materials with bioavailability and hypoallergenicity at the facilities of manufacturers of medical devices and medical devices.

#4. Proven performance

It is of great importance that the results of testing the extender model are available for review. This will help you decide on a training regimen or choose a model with a different mount.

#5 Warranty obligations

The longer the warranty and the possibility of return, the more competent the manufacturer and the higher the quality of the product.

6) Frequently asked questions: side effects, how long to wear, can you sleep with them?

FAQ

What side effects can penis stretching devices cause?

The penis traction is a non-invasive technique. It comes into contact with the bloodstream and vessels, and does not affect the functioning of systemic organs. Therefore, its use completely eliminates a side destructive reaction.

How long does it take to wear an extender to achieve results?

On average, 4-5 hours per bitch is sufficient(if you use Quick Extender Pro), but the pulling force and length must be observed. It is important to measure the penis and expose the length of the bar 1 cm more than the size of the organ in a resting state. To do this, you need to use the tape included in the delivery package.

Can I use the penis traction device while sleeping?

Not all penis extenders are suitable for this. The strap and loopback rod models can slide off and cause discomfort. In this category, vacuum models(Phallosan Forte or Penimaster PRO belt expander system) that cause the least discomfort remain the best option.

Do I need to combine the penis stretching with other methods?

This is an optional condition. The penis stretcher, when used correctly, is quite effective as an independent tool. But dietary supplements that increase blood circulation in the genitals, including against erectile dysfunction or special creams for penis enlargement, as well as massage techniques provide positive dynamics for the results.

What is the minimum penis size for an extender?

Almost all models of penis traction devices are designed for initial indicators of at least 4 cm.

Additional penis stretching routine

When using an extender, it is important to ensure accelerated blood circulation and tissue elasticity. This task is handled by a special massage technique known as Jelqing. A description of these exercises is usually included in the package.

It is important to perform it before using the penis traction device and after alternately. The method is simple enough:

Apply massage oil to the penis and distribute it over the surface to achieve a partial (no more than 70%) erection – if more, then the movements will cause pain.

Squeeze the thumb and forefinger so that the penis fits into the grip and lift the grip from the base to the head for 2-3 seconds squeezing it slightly to create pressure, reaching the glans – then release.

Repeat at least 100 times. This will take about 5 minutes.

The effectiveness of the penis stretching exercises depends on the strength of the grip and the accuracy of the execution. By moving blood along the cavernous bodies, it is possible to achieve tissue stretching, which is then secured by the action of a penis extender.

What you need to pay attention to when ordering a penis extender?

In order not to be disappointed when buying the penis enlargement device, you need to consider the following factors:

Set – the more accessories and consumables there are in the kit, the easier the course of therapy, since there will be no need to be distracted by the search for a worn-out lining or loop. You also need to pay attention to the accessories of the package. For the treatment of penis curvature, it is better the package is assembled specifically for this, like Quick Extender Pro for Peyronie’s

– the more accessories and consumables there are in the kit, the easier the course of therapy, since there will be no need to be distracted by the search for a worn-out lining or loop. You also need to pay attention to the accessories of the package. For the treatment of penis curvature, it is better the package is assembled specifically for this, like Quick Extender Pro for Peyronie’s Delivery – is optimal if it is carried to any point while maintaining the confidentiality of the content. Customer-oriented manufacturers always take care of this.

– is optimal if it is carried to any point while maintaining the confidentiality of the content. Customer-oriented manufacturers always take care of this. Price – is a relative criterion and it is necessary to understand that too cheap a device can be hazardous to the health.

– is a relative criterion and it is necessary to understand that too cheap a device can be hazardous to the health. Warranty – obligations must extend for a certain period of use and must not require the integrity of the packaging, at the very least – at least 60 days, which will definitely make it possible to verify the effectiveness of the penis stretcher.

– obligations must extend for a certain period of use and must not require the integrity of the packaging, at the very least – at least 60 days, which will definitely make it possible to verify the effectiveness of the penis stretcher. Return conditions – if the money back require the preservation of the integrity of the packaging, then such an extender does not deserve patronage, because the user will not be able to understand how the device suits him and whether there is any allergy to the materials of the structural elements.

Conclusion: is it worth to try penis extenders to get results?

The time-tested technique of using penis stretching device deserves attention as an effective way to not only correct the size, but also the curvature of the penis, as well as a treatment for Peyronie’s disease.

This non-invasive method does not involve incisions or stitches, but it is equally effective if you follow the training regimen and load. It is not the duration of wearing the penis stretcher itself that is important, but the achievement of the necessary effort, which activates the processes of mechanotransduction in the stretched tissues of the penis. The combination of massage technique and Quick Extender Pro routine and the alternation of these techniques can achieve significant results. It is only important to choose the right model and delivery package, taking into consideration all the nuances, so that the course of traction therapy takes place in a comfortable environment and gives excellent results.