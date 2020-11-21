Best Paid and Free Psychic Reading websites and apps

Having an opportunity to connect to a genuine psychic was a privilege during the past centuries. Receiving an in-person reading can be a life-changing experience, but finding the right advisor in the area might be pretty challenging. Luckily, online psychic platforms enable us to consult top-notch psychics remotely for an affordable price.

Unfortunately, not every online psychic can deliver quality readings, and some even try to rip off their customers by various fraudulent activities. Hence, it is essential to consult legit psychics in order to get accurate and reliable readings.

And even if you have a trustworthy psychic website in mind, you still need to consider a couple of options before making a choice. In fact, psychic readings are very mysterious and personal, meaning that the same exact service might not be the right match for two different individuals.

To help you make the right choice, I will provide a list of top psychic websites, the best free psychic readings, and the most reliable free Tarot and psychic reading apps. By considering how each platform works and what it offers, you should be able to decide which one is the best fit for you.

Top 5 Websites for Psychic Readings

While many psychic websites offer a wide variety of reading services, not every website is worth spending your well-earned money. Instead of receiving an accurate reading that you can trust, you might end up listening to a bunch of lies and false promises. These fake psychics simply use some tricks to scam people and bilk them of hundreds if not thousands of dollars. To avoid psychic scams and receive genuine readings from trusted psychics, below are the top 5 psychic reading websites offering the most authentic readings.

1.) Oranum – The best psychic website for live video readings

Oranum is a leading psychic website with several unique features, including live video readings. When launching the website, you will immediately gain access to psychics’ live channels and public live chat. With over 10 years of experience, Oranum offers a wide range of psychic readings by legit psychics and mediums worldwide. If you want to receive accurate live readings and also want your experience to be unforgettable, consider reading with Oranum psychics.

Below I answer some of the most frequently asked questions about Oranum.

How to Use Oranum?

The cool thing is that you can use some of the features on Oranum.com without even signing up. By going to the website, you can chat with psychics in a public live chat. Your name will be displayed as a guest and you will be allowed to ask as many questions as you want. Some psychics might even do introductory readings completely for free. But you should keep in mind that these public chat readings might not be as accurate and personalized as those delivered privately. Besides, you should avoid asking questions that are too personal since other users can also see the chat and hear whatever the psychic says.

While some people ignore the free public chat feature, it is the number one thing you should do prior to paying for a private reading. In fact, public chats help you explore different psychics and learn more about their techniques and tools. This allows you to make the right choice and consult the advisor that meets your expectations. Hence, take your time and try to chat with a couple of psychics before making the final decision.

If you have already found a psychic using the public chat feature, now you should create a free account. Upon registration, you will receive 9.99 FREE credits. All you need to do is to fill in your name, email address, and create a password. You are not required to provide payment information for registration, but a verified credit card will be needed later for you to consult psychics.

What Does Oranum Offer?

Oranum offers diverse psychic readings by experienced psychics and mediums. What makes the platform so appreciated by thousands of people is that psychics specialize in particular occult practices and it is pretty easy to get desirable reading.

The thirteen most popular psychic reading categories on Oranum.com include:

Love and Relationship Readings Home and Family Readings Tarot and Card Readings Astrology Palm Reading Numerology Dream Interpretation Spiritual Guides Rituals and Energies Clairvoyance Readings Based on Eastern Philosophy Sound Healing Other Categories

While these are the 13 major categories, additional subcategories allow you to receive extremely detailed psychic guidance.

Besides, Oranum offers free three-card Tarot readings that reveal the meaning of past, present, and future aspects of your life. You can access the feature even if you do not possess an Oranum account. Just focus on a specific question and select three cards from the spread. Then, press on the “Reveal the Meaning” and the website will provide the meanings of the chosen cards.

Oranum Pricing

Along with being so reputable, Oranum is also considered as one of the most affordable psychic websites. First of all, it grants you access to the public live chat completely for free. And this is the feature people love the most.

Continuing with the rates, per minute rates are set by the psychics themselves, ranging from about $0.99 to $9.99 per minute. Oftentimes, new advisors offer introductory rates and you might even manage to receive a reading for only $0.49 per minute.

As a new user, you receive 9.99 Free credits as soon as you create an account. If you want to top up the balance, you can choose one of the bundles below:

$35.99 for 27.99 Credits (Plus 1.99 Free Credits)

$79.99 for 67.99 Credits (Plus 5.99 Free Credits)

$112.99 for 97.99 Credits (Plus 7.99 Free Credits)

$178.99 for 157.99 Credits (Plus 9.99 Free Credits)

Overall, Oranum is an affordable psychic website offering various reliable services by genuine psychics. The fact that psychics are not allowed to charge you more than $9.99 per minute makes the services even more reasonably priced.

Is Oranum a Legit Psychic Website?

Oranum is among the most trustworthy psychic websites available on the Internet. The platform does its best to ensure that the customers are receiving quality readings by matching psychics. For instance, the website offers filtering options that allow the users to find the desirable advisors in just a few seconds. Moreover, Oranum features live public chat, through which customers can select the right advisor with literally no effort. Another factor that makes Oranum so trusted is that psychics have their cameras on at all times, meaning that you can see whatever a specific advisor is doing while he/she delivers the reading.

That being said, Oranum is a reliable psychic website. It allows you to select the right advisor without any complications. All you have to do is to take your time while searching for an advisor and you are ready to go!

The Pros and Cons of Oranum

No matter how reputable a psychic website is, there are always some drawbacks you should consider. To make things more explicit, this section will list the pros and cons of using Oranum.

The pros of using Oranum include:

The website is easy to navigate;

Public live chat through which you can chat with any psychic for free and you do not even need to be signed in;

Live video readings promote the formation of more confidential bonds between you and a particular psychic. Psychics have their cameras on during the reading session and you can observe the process through which your personal reading is being derived;

You can have your camera and microphone off and simply use the chat feature during private readings;

Oranum psychics specialize in a large variety of occult practices and use various tools to deliver accurate readings;

Oranum psychics can speak various languages, making it easier for non-English speakers to get psychic readings. The language options include English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Hungarian, and Chinese;

Psychic profiles feature detailed bios, allowing you to learn more about him/her immediately;

Psychics on Oranum offer readings for an affordable price;

You receive free credits upon registration and even as you purchase one of the bundles;

Great introductory rates for new customers.

The cons of using Oranum include:

Oranum does not offer phone, audio call, or live chat readings, making it inconvenient to use the website for individuals who do not have a good internet connection or prefer phone readings;

There is no satisfaction guarantee, meaning that you cannot request a refund if you did not really enjoy your experience with a particular psychic;

Some psychics do not mention their rates in their bios and you have to either ask a question in public live chat or click on “Start Private Show.”

2.) Kasamba – Offers the widest variety of psychic readings

Kasamba is another reputable psychic website with over 20 years of experience in the psychic field. Kasamba is the most popular psychic platform with approximately four million customers since 1999. While most psychic websites are well-known for a particular service, Kasamba psychics are beloved for the variety of psychic abilities they possess. Featuring hundreds of Tarot readers, professional Astrologers, fortune-tellers, and experienced dream analysts, Kasamba offers high-end psychic readings 24/7.

If you are wondering how to get started on Kasamba and whether the website is worth investing some cash, below is everything you need to know.

How to Use Kasamba?

To receive a reading on Kasamba.com, you will need to create an account first. Registration on the website is free and you will only need a minute or two to complete the process. The only thing you can do without providing billing information is exploring the list of psychics and reviewing their bios. To receive an actual reading, you will be asked to fill in the payment information.

The next step is to select a suitable advisor and click on the corresponding icon. If you want to receive an audio call reading, click on the “Call” icon. If you prefer chatting with a psychic, then proceed with the “Let’s Chat” button instead.

To make your experience with Kasamba even more enjoyable, try to use filtering options when searching for a psychic. This allows you to find an advisor specializing in a particular reading topic or occult technique. You should also consider sorting the psychics by rank, price, and availability to find a suitable advisor more quickly.

What Does Kasamba Offer?

Kasamba is famous for its large variety of psychic reading services delivered by professional psychics, mediums, and astrologers worldwide. No matter what you are worried about, Kasamba psychics are ready to provide spiritually guided feedback 24.7.

Some of the most popular psychic services offered by Kasamba include:

General Psychic Readings

Love and Relationship Readings

Tarot Readings

Fortune Telling

Dream Analysis

Astrology Readings

Career Forecasts

Palm Readings

Paranormal Readings

Readings Based on Universal Laws

Numerology Readings

Readings Involving Eastern Philosophy

Past Life Readings

Intimacy Readings

Graphology

Picture Readings

Kabbalah

New Age Spirituality

As you can see, the list of reading categories featured on Kasamba.com is pretty extensive. Obviously, it is highly unlikely for you to face any difficulties when seeking accurate psychic guidance about any issue whatsoever.

Kasamba Pricing

As a matter of fact, Kasamba is not famous for affordable psychic readings. While this might be true at first glance, you should also consider some other factors when deciding whether a psychic reading is reasonably priced or not.

Generally speaking, the lowest fee per minute for a psychic reading on Kasamba is $1.99 and the rates go up to $30.00. Obviously, not everyone can afford to pay $30 per minute for a psychic consultation. But if you sort the psychics by their rank, you will find lots of top-rated advisors offering readings for only $10 and below. Hence, you do not really have to pay hundreds of dollars for a single psychic reading session. Instead, you can select an affordable psychic with positive customer reviews and pay less than $50 for the entire séance.

Another factor that helps you save up some money is that you receive free 3 minutes as a new user. These free minutes allow you to explore a specific psychic and are more than enough to introduce yourself and ask a question. You might even receive a reading during these free minutes, but it will probably be somewhat general and you will still need to pay for additional minutes to get detailed information.

Is Kasamba a Legit Psychic Website?

Kasamba has over 20 years of experience providing psychic readings and has helped millions of people worldwide. If we consider customer feedback and the level of expertise of different psychics, it is clear that Kasamba is a truly reliable psychic website. The majority of Kasamba readers are just fantastic! You just need to be careful when selecting a particular advisor and pay attention to reviews from past customers. Do not forget to check their bios before purchasing service so that you know what to expect from a given psychic.

Besides, Kasamba offers a money-back guarantee (in limited circumstances) and this is what makes the. If you are not satisfied with your experience, you can request a refund within 7 days after completing a reading session. To receive a refund, you must include details, including the date of a session, the psychic’s name, and the paid fee. According to some sources, the money-back guarantee only applies to your first reading.

The Pros and Cons of Kasamba

To make the most of your reading with Kasamba psychics, below are the pros and cons of Kasamba you should consider.

The pros of using Kasamba include:

User-friendly website;

Over 20 years of experience in the psychic field;

A large variety of psychic reading categories;

Professional psychics specializing in different occult practices;

Options to call or chat with psychics;

Various filtering options help you find the right psychic in just a few minutes;

Comprehensive psychic bios and access to customer feedback;

Upon registration, you receive free 3 minutes and introductory rates;

The opportunity to receive partial or full refund if you are not satisfied.

The cons of using Kasamba include:

Refund-policy might not apply to some circumstances;

Kasamba has poor customer service and support team;

Although some psychics offer affordable readings, the rates are still higher compared to other websites.

3.) California Psychics – Affordable psychic readings by phone or chat

If you are looking for phone readings by gifted psychics, California Psychics is the right website for you. For individuals preferring live chat readings, California Psychics offers that too. For as low as $1 per minute, you can consult genuine psychic advisors and make your life even better.

How to Use California Psychics?

To get started on California Psychics, you should first create an account and provide the payment information. Next, you search for the right psychic from the list and either talk or chat with him/her. Before you go to the checkout, carefully read the “About” section. You will find all the details about the experience, tools, topics, and even the style of a given psychic.

Besides, there are a couple of paragraphs describing a particular psychic, allowing you to learn more about his/her background and level of expertise. If you are still unsure whether you have found the right match or not, you can also check testimonials from past customers for additional tips and recommendations.

If you want to receive a reading over the phone, call California Psychics at 800.721.6957 and follow the instructions.

What Does California Psychics Offer?

Similarly to any other psychic platform, California Psychics offers various types of readings delivered by psychics specializing in different occult practices. Some of the most popular options are listed below.

Reading topics on California Psychics include:

Love

Career

Life Path

Money

Last Life

Deceased Loved Ones

Missing People

Pets

Lost Objects

Psychic abilities of advisors on California Psychics include:

Empath

Medium

Clairvoyance

Clairaudience

Clairsentience

Dream Analysis

Remote Viewing

Channeling

Automatic Writing

Psychic tools used by advisors on California Psychics include:

No Tools

Tarot

Astrology

Numerology

Crystals

Oracle Cards

Rune

I-Ching

Pendulum

Reading styles on California Psychics include:

Inspirational

Compassionate

Straightforward

By selecting a psychic based on the categories mentioned above, you can receive accurate readings via phone calls or live chat.

California Psychics Pricing

California Psychics is an affordable psychic website offering readings for as low as $4.00 per minute. However, some psychics charge you up to $15.00 per minute. Although there are no $1/min readings available on California Psychics, the website offers lots of discounts, especially for new customers. If you receive an introductory offer, you will be allowed to consult an advisor for only $1 per minute instead of the regular $4/min rate.

The following are introductory rates for new users:

$1.00/min instead of $4.00/min

$1.00/min instead of $5.00/min

$2.00/min instead of $6.50/min

$4.00/min instead of $7.50/min

$4.00/min instead of $8.50/min

Additionally, some introductory offers include 20-minute long reading sessions for only $20, while the original price is about $100.

California Psychics also offers the Karma Rewards program, which allows you to earn points and additional credits for signing up or purchasing particular packages. You are also granted a free detailed birth chart and quarterly special reports.

Is California Psychics a Legit Psychic Website?

In fact, California Psychics is one of the most trustworthy psychic websites. The main reason for this is that psychics are required to complete the screening process before they are allowed to work through the platform. If you are attentive enough, you will notice that the majority of psychics have years of experience delivering various readings and helping thousands of people worldwide.

Besides, California Psychics has been around for over 20 years and this is another factor that makes the platform so reputable. And if you check ratings and reviews about California Psychics, you will notice how satisfied the customers are.

If you had a bad experience with California Psychics, the website offers refunds for the disputes opened within 24 hours of receiving a reading. Keep in mind that the money-back guarantee applies to your first unhappy reading session and you cannot request a refund for every single service you are not satisfied with.

Just find the right advisor for you based on customer reviews and their bios for accurate and reliable readings.

The Pros and Cons of California Psychics

To sum up and make things more explicit about what to expect from California Psychics, here are some of the most essential pros and cons.

The pros of using California Psychics

Has been around since 1995;

Reputable psychic community with advisors specializing in various psychic fields;

Psychics are required to complete the 4-step recruiting process;

Readings are available over the phone or through live chat;

Affordable readings and incredible introductory rates;

Karma Rewards allow you to earn credits, points, and free reports;

Various types of readings and styles of delivery;

100% money-back guarantee for your first unhappy experience with the platform.

The cons of using California Psychics

Only about 100 psychics work through the platform;

No video chat features.

4.) Ask Now – The best psychic platform for phone readings

If you are more into phone psychic readings, Ask Now is definitely the right psychic website for you. The platform is famous for its high-quality readings trusted by thousands of people worldwide. The cool thing is that some advisors offer live chat readings, making the platform beneficial for all types of users.

How to Use Ask Now?

If you want to receive a phone reading, you just need to call 1-888-764-9994 and follow the instructions. You will also need a 6-digit extension code that is unique for every single psychic. To make sure you are about to consult a reliable psychic, you should first go to AskNow.com and find the right one for you. Along with the information about the psychic’s experience and specialties, you will find the ext. code that can be used for contacting that particular advisor.

On the other hand, you might prefer consulting a psychic through the live chat feature. For this, you will need to create an account and fill in the billing information. Next, you should check out the list of available psychics and select the one you like the most. Finally, click on the “CHAT” button and follow the instructions displayed on the screen.

What Does Ask Now Offer?

Ask Now offers phone and live chat readings by psychics with years of experience delivering quality work. Psychics are ready to provide guidance in various categories using different tools and divination techniques. Some of the most popular features are provided below.

Popular Reading Categories on Ask Now:

Love and Relationships

Money and Finance

Careers and Goals

Dream Analysis

Past Lives

Spiritual Guides

Tarot Readings

Astrology Readings

Numerology

Along with paid reading services, Ask Now offers free horoscope readings. To check your daily horoscope, you should either go to their website or request the readings to be emailed daily while creating an account. Keep in mind that these horoscopes are not as personalized and accurate as private readings.

Ask Now Pricing

There are three major advisor types and corresponding price ranges on AskNow.com:

Top Rated Advisors – $3.99 – $9.99 per minute

Elite Advisors – $10.00 – $12.99 per minute

Master Advisors – $13.00 per minute and up

While these are the regular rates offered by AskNow psychics, there are special introductory offers for new customers. Introductory packages include:

15 minutes for $10

20 minutes for $20

30 minutes for $30

These packages apply to readings with Top Rated advisors. Upon purchasing any of the introductory packages, you will receive 5 free minutes to consult Elite or Master advisors.

Is Ask Now a Legit Psychic Website?

AskNow has been around since 2005 and has been delivering quality work for 15 years. For an affordable price, you can receive accurate readings by trusted psychics worldwide. The fact that psychics have been tested prior to providing readings through the platform makes Ask Now a pretty reliable website.

Along with that, Ask Now offers a satisfaction guarantee for customers that are unhappy with their experience with a particular psychic. You will either receive a refund or up to 5 free minutes to try another psychic on the platform.

The Pros and Cons of Ask Now

The following are all the pros and cons you should consider before consulting an advisor on AskNow.com.

The pros of using Ask Now include:

Over 15 years in the psychic business;

Availability of phone and live chat readings;

Psychics are required to complete the screening process before working as advisors on the website;

Bilingual psychics speaking English and Spanish;

Affordable services and incredible introductory offers;

Money-back guarantee.

The cons of using Ask Now include:

You cannot receive free 5 minutes without providing payment details;

No video chat options;

Not many language options;

You get the same reward for purchasing relatively cheap and expensive packages.

5.) BitWine – Active psychic forum with publicly available Q&A posts

BitWine is another psychic website offering a wide range of readings by gifted psychics from all around the world. While the website design is pretty outdated and not that appealing compared to other psychic platforms, BitWine still offers some awesome services that are worth checking out.

How to Use BitWine?

You can start using BitWine without adding payment information. All you need to do is to provide a valid email address, unique username, and create a password. After that, you will receive an activation email to finish the registration process.

As a new user, you get free introductory minutes (typically 3 minutes) and you can connect to psychics immediately, without even providing billing information. This allows you to chat with a couple of psychics for free prior to starting a paid reading session. After the free minutes, you will be asked for approval to continue the session and pay a specific fee per minute. The price of the entire session will be displayed as you hang up with a psychic.

If you are seeking free psychic help, BitWine offers guidance through the psychic forum. You will find tons of Q&A posts about different topics. If you could not find the answer to your question, you can create a new topic and post your question.

What Does BitWine Offer?

BitWine psychics have experience providing readings about various topics; Hence, it is pretty easy to find the right advisor for you on the website.

Some of the most popular reading topics on BitWine include:

Affirmation

Career

Business

Cheating

Dating

Dreams

Love

Family

Friendship

Marriage

Sex and Intimacy

Psychic reading categories offered by BitWine include:

Astrology

Love Guidance

Tarot Reading

Occult Readings

Meditations

New Age Philosophy

Parapsychology

Psychic Medium and Healing

Reiki

Spiritual Coaching

Spiritualism

While these are the major topics and categories, BitWine psychics offer in-depth readings about a wider range of aspects of life and can help you solve specific issues.

BitWine Pricing

When looking at the website design, I did not expect the prices to be high and I was 100% right. BitWine is probably the most affordable psychic website I have ever seen. The fee per minute for a psychic reading can be as low as $0.49 and the prices go up to about $10 per minute. However, the majority of psychics offer readings for around $2 per minute or even less. In any case, you should expect to receive a reading by a highly rated psychic for no more than $5 per minute.

While these are regular rates, every single psychic offers special deals for new clients and those consulting them frequently. For instance, you can chat with psychics for about 20 minutes and pay $10 instead of paying $20. Since such special offers vary, it is better to visit a specific psychic’s profile and learn more about his/her rates. This information can be found under the text “My $10 Deal.”

Is BitWine a Legit Psychic Website?

When I first launched the website, I was not impressed with its design. It looks like a typical platform from the 2000s and I thought it was just an old website no longer functioning today. While this might be what the majority of people think about BitWine at first glance, it is not completely the truth. The website operates pretty well and offers psychic guidance to thousands of people. There are even a lot more psychic advisors online at a time than I expected.

If we look at the reviews about specific advisors, we will notice how high the rating scores are. This is what makes me think that BitWine is a reliable platform. Besides, the website does not aim to bilk people out of hundreds of dollars. Along with providing affordable readings, it offers free introductory minutes and special deals.

Although BitWine does not offer a money-back guarantee, it is still a pretty reliable website with hundreds of highly-rated psychic advisors available 24/7.

The Pros and Cons of BitWine

Before paying for a reading on BitWine.com, make sure you are aware of the advantages and disadvantages of the website provided below.

The pros of using BitWine include:

A wide variety of reading categories;

Lots of top-rated psychics available at a time;

3 free minutes with every new psychic you chat with;

Affordable prices and unique special offers;

Access to the free psychic forum;

No need to verify your email or add payment details to use the free introductory minutes.

The cons of using BitWine include:

Outdated website design from the 2000s and poor quality;

No money-back guarantee.

Free Psychic Reading Websites

In the previous section, I listed 5 of the best psychic websites for accurate readings. Unfortunately, not everyone can afford to pay for a psychic reading. If you are looking for psychic guidance but do not have enough funds to invest in a paid reading session, no worries. There are legit psychic websites that offer free psychic readings by legit advisors. Below are the instructions on how to receive free psychic readings.

Along with offering paid psychic consultations, AstrologyAnswers.com also provides free psychic readings and astrology reports. While many of the customers complain about the quality of the paid readings, the free services offered by the website are pretty legit.

To receive a free reading on Astrology Answers, you just need to scroll down and find the two sections named “FREE HOROSCOPES” and “FREE READINGS.” For the next step, you just select the desired horoscope or reading and follow the instructions displayed on the screen.

Free horoscopes offered by Astrology Answers include:

Daily Horoscope

Weekly Horoscope

Weekly Forecast

Love Horoscope

Sex Horoscope

Health Horoscope

Money Horoscope

Career Horoscope

Chinese Horoscope

Weekly Horoscope

Free readings offered by Astrology Answers include:

Daily Tarot Reading

Life Path Number

Love Compatibility

Career Compatibility

Pets Compatibility

Since these free services are not explicitly delivered to you, they are not personalized enough to be considered for making major decisions in life. Still, these are perfect tools for spending your spare time and exploring some of the mysterious aspects of your daily life. If you are looking for a more accurate psychic reading, consider using one of the websites discussed in the previous section.

2. Astrology Kingdom

If you are looking for a free psychic reading delivered by a real psychic, AstrologyKingdom.com is definitely for you. By providing your name, email address, and answering a couple of general questions, you will be allowed to receive a personalized reading from a reputable psychic and astrologer Cedric Grant Bouchard.

During the last 25 years, Cedric has been providing accurate and detailed psychic readings and astrological predictions. He has already helped thousands of people with his free psychic readings and is still offering personalized readings at no cost.

While psychic and Tarot reading websites are incredibly beneficial, some people prefer using smartphones over surfing the web through a PC. Plus, you can access psychics at literally anytime, even if you are on the go. For Android and iOS users willing to receive free Tarot readings, below are two of the most reliable free Tarot reading apps.

Tarot Eagle is one of the best options if you are looking for a free Tarot reading app. You can download the app completely for free and gain access to lots of free features without even creating an account.

How Can I Receive a Free Reading on the Tarot Eagle App?

To receive your free reading on Tarot Eagle, you should simply download the app from Google Play or the App Store. Next, select the desired reading service and you are ready to go.

The free reading services offered by Tarot Eagle are listed below:

Tarot Reading – Topics include love, relationships, future, choices, career, health, and spirituality. You will also be allowed to select the Tarot spread before receiving a reading;

Horoscopes – Daily, weekly, and monthly;

Daily Lucky Numbers and corresponding readings;

Free answers to simple Yes or No questions.

While these are the free services you can access without signing up, you can also receive a free reading from a real advisor. As an introductory offer, Tarot Eagle allows you to receive your first reading at no cost and you do not even need to add payment details. By simply creating an account and selecting the desired psychic, you can ask a question and receive a personalized reading by a legit psychic within 24 hours.

Are Free Tarot Readings Offered by Tarot Eagle Accurate?

Generally, Tarot Eagle is a reliable psychic platform trusted by many people worldwide. Considering the reliability of free services, we should note that the free Tarot spreads, horoscopes, daily lucky numbers, and answers to Yes or No questions are not always accurate. The main reason is that the readings have not been explicitly personalized for you. These services should be used for entertainment purposes only and you should never take them too literally.

On the other hand, free readings delivered by real psychics in a private chat are incredibly detailed and accurate. These readings have been derived specifically for you, meaning that you are receiving personalized feedback from a legit psychic advisor. Although the psychics are incredibly talented and have many years of experience working as spiritual guides, you should still keep in mind that psychic readings are not always 100% precise. Even those delivered by the top-notch psychics can be inaccurate sometimes.

Tarot Fox is another free Tarot reading app for Android and iOS users. By downloading the app, you can access a couple of free services and paid readings by gifted psychics.

How Can I Receive a Free Reading on the Tarot Fox App?

The Tarot Fox app works similarly to the Tarot Eagle app that we have discussed above. If you are willing to receive free Tarot readings, horoscopes, or feedback based on daily lucky numbers, there is no need to create an account. These features are offered entirely for free and all you need to do is to download the app and select the service of interest.

If you are more into personalized psychic readings by real advisors, you will need to sign up and select a specific psychic from the list. As a new user, you will be allowed to ask your first question for free and you should expect to receive an accurate reading within 24 hours.

Are Free Tarot Readings Offered by Tarot Fox Accurate?

In the case of free Tarot readings and horoscopes, the results are not always accurate. And even if they are, they lack important details and unique insights into given situations. This is because they have not been derived specifically for you.

Contrarily, free readings provided by actual psychic advisors in a private chat are pretty accurate and contain lots of details and sometimes even specific timelines. Although you do not pay for your first reading, you should still expect it to be precise since it has been delivered by a gifted psychic.

Free Psychic Reading Apps

If you are more into psychic readings, there are free psychic reading apps offering various services. And what makes these apps even more appealing is that they provide Tarot readings as well. If you want to save up some money and receive a free psychic reading, below are the apps you should definitely download on your Android or iOS device.

If you are looking for a free psychic reading from a real psychic advisor, MyPsychic App is among the best options. While some general information about the app and offered services can be found on the official website (MyPsychicApp.com), you will need to download the app to actually chat with psychics. The MyPsychic app can be downloaded both from Google Play and the App Store.

How Can I Receive a Free Reading on MyPsychic App?

As a new user, you will be greeted with a free psychic reading by a legit advisor. To receive your free reading, you will need to sign up and find the right advisor for you. Next, you should click on “Ask Me A Question” and type a specific question in a private chat. Within 24 hours of receiving your message, the selected psychic will provide an in-depth reading.

If you do not have a specific question, you can click on the bulb icon and review the question ideas along with specific inquiries. Whether you select the question from the list or come up with your own one, make it straightforward and ask only one question at a time.

Is MyPsychic App a Reliable Psychic Platform?

Every single psychic on the MyPsychic App is a professional reader and even the free readings are extremely accurate. You just need to find the right match for you and allow him/her to uncover mysterious aspects of your life.

If you enjoyed your free reading and want to pay for additional sessions, you will be asked to pay a fee of $5.99, $9.99, or $14.99 per reading. Whether you are about to receive a free reading or a paid one, psychics offer accurate guidance and do their best to actually help people.

Note that psychics might not need 24 hours to deliver a reading. When I asked my first free question, I received a reply in just a couple of hours. Although you cannot communicate with them in a live chat, the readings are so affordable and accurate that I would definitely wait even for hours to receive psychic guidance.

Psychics 24/7 is yet another trusted psychic app that can be downloaded from Google Play or the App Store completely for free. For additional information about the services offered by the platform, you can go to the official website and learn more about what to expect without downloading the app. If you feel like this is the right psychic app for you, you can go ahead and download it for free.

How Can I Receive a Free Reading on Psychics 24/7 App?

Upon downloading the app and creating an account, you will be allowed to ask a free question to any psychic advisor from the list. If you do not know what to ask, there is a section with commonly asked questions to inspire you. After selecting a question from the list or typing your own one, make sure the question is specific enough for the psychic to provide a detailed reading about it. If your question is too general and lacks important details, the reading might end up being inaccurate.

After asking a question, you should wait for up to 24 hours for the psychic to deliver a reading. In my case, I received a response in about 3 hours and I was really impressed by how accurate and comprehensive the reading was.

Is Psychics 24/7 App a Reliable Psychic Platform?

Yes, Psychics 24/7 is one of the best psychic platforms offering accurate readings for an affordable price. As a new user, you even receive one free reading, which allows you to explore the platform and get an idea of how accurate the reading can be. This is why it is so essential to select the right advisor from the beginning. The free reading will help you verify your choice and pay for additional readings only after receiving a solid piece of information. If you have decided to ask further questions, you will need to pay $5.99, $9.99, or $14.99 per reading you request.