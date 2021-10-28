Best over the counter Phentermine 37.5 pills online- 8 Best otc lomaira, generic Adipex, Fenfast, Phenaprin alternatives

Quick Summary

1. Best Overall with User reviews, reputation as appetite suppressant and OTC alternative to Phentermine- PhenQ

2. Most comprehensive weight loss pill (Best Doctor formulated ingredients & hormones targeting) product – Lean Optimizer and Phen 375

3. Best for fitness pros and enthusiasts, appetite suppressant & fat burner for workouts – Instant Knockout

Phentermine was the most popular weight loss ingredient back in the years 2002-2006, when various diet supplement brands using this ingredient were being sold in millions all over the world. By 2005, it was declared a banned ingredient, because of adverse side effects reported from consumers using phentermine or products containing phentermine like phen phen, fen phen etc. These have ranged from blurred vision, headaches, insomnia, tiredness and stomach upsets to more serious side effects like dangerously high blood pressure and chest pain.

There are a number of clinically proven diet pills now on the market that are available over the counter, online and even in stores like Walgreens, GNC, CVS etc. that have no reported side effects.

Below we mention the best otc Phentermine 37.5 mg (also known as Adipex, Lomaira etc.) alternatives in the market that can enhance your weight loss efforts and help pave the pathways to quick weight loss success.

1. PhenQ

Review: PhenQ is a highly regarded appetite-suppressant diet pill that comes with multiple weight loss mechanisms in one pill to help you shed off some extra pounds and gain your preferred body shape.

Overall, PhenQ is also a much safer thermogenic fat burner that integrates natural ingredients that makes it a very effective Phentermine alternative product for weight loss, and it has ideally gotten rid of the negative side effects that have been associated with the previously popular diet pills.

PhenQ ingredients

PhenQ ingredients include:

Calcium Carbonate – 625 mg

Caffeine Anhydrous – 142.5 mg

L-Carnitine Tartrate -150 mg

A-Lacy Reset – 25 mg

Nopal – 20 mg – 3 mg

Piperine Extract – 3 mg

Chromium Picolinate – 80 mcg

Capsicum Extract – 8mg

PhenQ is manufactured by Wolfson Berg LTD – reputable industry leaders when it comes to the formulation and manufacturer of health supplements.

PhenQ’s performance and the abundance of successful user stories and reviews being posted over the years can be attributed to its powerful blend of ingredients, as well as the various weight loss mechanisms through which it is formulated to operate.

2. Lean Optimizer

Review: Lean Optimizer is currently the MOST comprehensive otc appetite suppressant pill available in the marketplace that targets “weight controlling hormones” –leptin and ghrelin. It also has other ingredients that target “serotonin” stimulating 5-htp etc. to target the appetite suppression.

Lean Optimizer ingredients

The ingredients list is so comprehensive, it’s a good idea to check out for yourself on the official website of Lean Optimizer.

Pros

Doctor formulated

Manufactured in USA in an FDA complaint facility (NSF & GMP Certified)

Contains Earth-Grown Organic, Non-Gmo Natural Herbs & Extracts

Lab tested for Purity & Potency.

Science based dosages.

Contains no stimulants

Diverse ingredients- Lean Optimizer is an “all-in-one” formula , in a small convenient pill… that works like “5 products in 1” to help

Dramatically decreased appetite & cravings

Increased metabolism & higher energy levels

Faster fat-loss in stubborn areas (belly, legs, etc.)

Improved fat burning hormones

No stimulants, jitters or energy crashes.

Available without prescription

Metabolic Optimizer System

Appetite Neutralizer System

Thyroid + Energy Maximizing System

Insulin Sensitizing System

PH Alkalizing System

Delivery Enhancer System

Cons

Expensive

Only available online on official website

3. Phen375

Review: Phen375 is a fat loss dietary supplement made with stimulants for appetite suppression and increased metabolism. It is marketed as otc phentermine alternative available without prescription and also reported to assist in calorie burning, cut down stored fat, and boost energy.

If you are looking for anything comparable to Ephedra and Adipex/Phentermine combined in one product, Phen375 is a good option because of its ingredients like Bitter orange (or synephrine).

Phen375 ingredients

Calcium Carbonate: Prevents the body from storing more fats.

Chromium Picolinate: Suppresses cravings and regulates a healthy blood sugar level.

L-Carnitine: A proven effective metabolism booster that converts fats into usable energy.

Caffeine Powder: Reduces hunger and boosts the metabolism

Cayenne pepper extract or Capsimax. (red chili pepper extract), piperine (black pepper extract), niacin and caffeine.

Dendrobium Nobile Extract: An extract that comes from a specific type of orchid, it is believed to increase energy and motivation in doing physical activities.

Citrus Aurantium Extract (US Formula): A very potent ingredient for burning fats. It is also commonly referred to as synephrine or bitter orange.

Coleus Forskohlii Root (US Formula): Reduces blood pressure to counteract the effects of the caffeine content of Phen375.

Phen375 Pros

More than six ingredients for fat burning

Natural and safe

Fast working

Will enable better rest & sleep, healthier diet regime, and increased energy

Promotes regular bowel movements

Phen375 Cons

Little expensive

Can only be bought online

Side effects can include upset abdomen, moderate headache, and on rare occasions fatigue.

Caffeine and Citrus Aurantium can also result in mild side effects, depending on the individual

The ingredients Forskohlii and L-Carnitine aren’t perfectly researched enough to verify whether or not they’ll have weight loss effect.

4. Instant Knockout

Review: Instant Knockout was developed to help fitness pros, fighters, athletes and bodybuilders to get shredded while maintaining muscle mass, energy and sanity. If you are a busy workout person, this might be the best appetite suppressant substitute and otc Adipex like fat burner for you.

Instant Knockout ingredients

Green Tea Extract – It ramps up your rate of metabolism and reduces stored fat like a sledgehammer to your fat cells.

Cayenne Pepper

Glucomannan- Glucomannan is soluble fiber. BMJ Open has suggested glucomannan may suppress food cravings and promote satiety. This complex carbohydrate source has a beta-D-glucose and beta-D-mannose long-chain structure which means it goes by through your stomach without being digested, making you feeling fuller for longer.

Caffeine Anhydrous

L-Theanine

Piperine

5. Fenfast 375

Review: FenFast 375 is a weight loss pill made with all-natural ingredients and marketed as phentermine alternative. The herbal ingredients in these capsules work in synergy to lessen cravings and appetite, enhance focus to make your workouts more effective, and elevate your energy levels.

Ingredients

L-phenylalanine – L-phenylalanine is an amino acid present in the body that assists in manipulating feelings of fullness by launching a hormone called cholecystokinin.

Caffeine

Theobromine – Theobromine can boost energy levels along with suppressing appetite, particularly when it’s mixed with caffeine

L-theanine

Pros Of Fenfast 375

Completely natural with no synthetic ingredients

Clinically studied ingredients

The L-phenylalanine also behaves as a nootropic (adderall alternative) and might also aid in increasing your concentration enabling you to work out longer and more efficiently to assist you in losing weight.

Cons Of Fenfast 375

Expansive.

FenFast 375 contains strong stimulants, and some people may have difficulty sleeping while taking it.

6. Phentabz

Review: PhenTabz by Lexium International is an over-the-counter online phentermine alternative product that promises to provide several benefits linked to weight loss.

PhenTabz ingredients include:

Caffeine

Synephrine HCL

Octopamine HCL

Methylhexamine (DMAA)

Pros

Solid ingredients like Synephrine

Well reputed company

Positive user reviews

Cons

Methylhexamine, just like Synephrine is recognized to have the ability to cause rapid fat-burn, but it has some negative effects. DMAA is in fact banned by the FDA and many other organizations around the world.

Weight loss properties of ingredient Octopamine HCL is questionable.

7. Phen RX

Review: PhenRx is an advanced appetite suppressant formula supplement and over-the-counter weight-loss pill created and formulated and by U.S. based NexGen BioLabs Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

The product is available in several kinds, consisting of Topical Patches, Weight-Loss Drops, and PhenRX PM. The organization focuses primarily on over-the-counter products that they state are “intended to be substituted for prescription medications like Phentermine.”

PhenRX Ingredients

PhenRx ingredients include:

· 1, 3, 7 – Trimethylxanthine (Caffeine)

· Beta-Phenylethylamine

· Synephrine HCL

· N-Dimethyl-4-hydroxyphenylethylamine

· Schizandrol A

· 5-Hydroxytryptophan

· Yohimbe HCL

· 1,3,7 – Trimethylxanthine

Pros

· PhenRX involves some natural and herbal compounds.

· PhenRX is legal for over-the-counter use.

· Positive reviews from some users.

Cons

· Lack of customer service from company

· Some consumers complained not being able to get a refund, although the company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

8. Phentramin-D

Review: Phentramin-D is an over-the-counter appetite suppressant pill from Lazarus Labs, that promises users to help with shedding pounds fast without any risk of dangerous side effects. They also claim that it enhances metabolism levels and boosts energy levels, and minimizes mood swings.

Phentramin-D Ingredients

· 2 Phenylethylamine Hydrochloride (PEA, is an amphetamine typically used in supplements for mood boosting and weight loss.

· 1,3,7 Trimethylxanthine (caffeine)

· Hordenine Hydrochloride

· Synephrine Hydrochloride (otherwise known as bitter orange, a popular weight loss stimulant)

Pros

· 30-day money-back guarantee

· No cost for shipping on any orders

· Produced in GMP and NSF-certified, FDA-licensed, and examined facilities (in line with the official website)

Cons