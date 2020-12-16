Best Fat Burners – Natural Fat Burning Supplements for 2021

With so many brands and manufacturers available, finding the best fat burners can be time consuming. Marketing tactics can play a big role in the fat burning supplement market place. It is not always the best looking brand or the brand with the celebrity endorsements that can have the biggest impact on your waistline.

But what makes a good fat burner? Just because a certain product can help you to lose weight a little faster, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best.

A lot of products that are good at helping people burn fat can also contain too many stimulants and consequently they have the potential to make some people suffer adverse reactions. To be the best, fat burners need to provide good results and be side effect-free.

It’s not just side effects that are a potential problem. Some weight loss capsules that are marketed as powerful thermogenic fat burners offer little or no benefit at all. Too many people have purchased without actually realizing or understanding what it is that they are buying.

Nevertheless, there are fat burners that work and a few of them are capable of delivering exceptionally good results.

Which are the best? Here a list of the 5 best fat burner supplements to buy in 2021.

PhenQ – Best Thermogenic Fat Burner

The average man or woman who is searching for the best fat burner would have a difficult time finding a better option than PhenQ.

It’s arguably the most respected thermogenic fat burner in circulation and not without good reason. It contains some very potent natural fat loss ingredients.

PhenQ is more than just a fat burner though. It makes dieting easier by suppressing hunger and helping reduce the absorption of the fat content from your meal.

PhenQ also supports weight loss in other ways – that you may not have considered. You may find your energy levels are raised and your mood is elevated. These are two factors that are often overlooked.

It covers all the angles, helping you to lose weight as quickly and efficiently as possible.

It is marketed as the 5 – in – 1 weight loss pill. These are some of its benefits.

Burns fat

Suppresses appetite

Blocks fat production

Boosts energy

Enhances the mood

The official website is understated and does not make claims that it cannot back up. For every ingredient it includes in the formula there is a reference to a trial or study.

With 190,000+ satisfied customers already, PhenQ is a fat-burning product that delivers results without resorting to unnecessary hype.

Click here to View PhenQ price and special offers from website

LeanBean – Fat Burner Supplement for Women

LeanBean is a fat burner for women. It provides a revolutionary formula of natural ingredients that work with a woman’s hormones instead of against them.

Hormonal issues often play a big role in female weight gain. A lot of diet pills contain ingredients that antagonize the situation. LeanBean is formulated with this problem in mind.

A combination of green tea extract, green coffee and turmeric provide the fat burner ingredients. Compound this with konjac root (glucomannan), zinc and vitamins B6 and B12 and you have a very well rounded weight loss product.

Hormones aren’t the only issue. Women are more susceptible to hunger than men are. That’s why LeanBean provides several of the most powerful natural appetite suppressants in the world.

The appetite suppressing ingredients work alongside potent thermogenic fat burners to enable a combination of maximum fat-loss and minimum hunger.

As with all the best diet pills, LeanBean provides several other benefits as well.

Contributes to normal fat metabolism

Contributes to normal digestion

Helps maintain normal blood glucose concentrations

Contributes to reduced tiredness and fatigue

Boosts energy and focus

Kickstarts fat metabolism

Banishes cravings and reduces calories

The LeanBean formulation is also stimulant-free. That’s another bonus many women will like.

Click here to view LeanBean price and special offers from website

Instant Knockout – Workout and Weight Loss Supplement

Instant Knockout is one of the best fat burners for men and women who exercise hard or are actively pursuing sports.

The formulation was developed to support the fat burning needs of professional fighters so, not surprisingly, it provides a good energy buzz.

If you want to pack more enthusiasm into your training, Instant Knockout can help.

However, if you want or need to train stimulant-free, this won’t be an appropriate choice. Each capsule provides 75 mg of caffeine. That’s roughly the same as you’d get from an espresso.

Instant Knockout is anything but a stimulant-driven product though. The dose of caffeine is not unusually high. Nor is it the only energy provider. The formulation also has B Vitamins to help the body extract energy from food.

More than anything else, Instant Knockout is a research-driven fat burner that harnesses the power of natural ingredients and provides them in scientifically-proven amounts.

Burn body fat like the professionals

Targets stubborn areas of fat

Frees you from hunger and cravings

Not surprisingly considering its heritage, Instant Knockout is endorsed by many champion fighters. A lot of trainers love it too, including Greg Jackson, who is one of the best MMA coaches in the world.

Click here to view Website for price and special offers

Hunter Burn – Premium Performance for Men

Hunter Burn—it sounds like an injury you might get from a rifle, doesn’t it? Fortunately, the product is better than the name.

Hunter Burn is a fat burner for men who set their sights high and aim to be the best. It’s hot stuff and, although it’s suitable for most men, it probably offers the best results to people who like to pick up weights and train.

The formulation contains ingredients that help you to burn fat while also retaining maximum muscle mass. For this reason, it’s marketed as a “smarter fat burner” and, with scientifically-proven doses, it does the things it’s supposed to do.

Shreds fat safely

Trims your waist without costing you muscle

Beats hunger cravings with ease

Gives you the power to get through your toughest days

Hunter Burn is a good option for men who want to train stimulant-free. The formulation also provides a generous dose of Vitamin D to boost immune function and keep you fighting fit.

Click here to view Website for price and special offers

Phentaslim – Metabolic Diet Formula

Last but by no means least on our list of best fat burners, Phentaslim weight loss supplements are designed to boost your energy levels and “annihilate your body fat.”

Although it’s a diet pill that’s been around for a while, Phentaslim still leaves most other fat burners eating its dust. It’s already helped thousands of people to lose weight and will, no doubt, help many thousands more.

The original Phentaslim had gelatin in the capsule shell. The gelatin is now gone. Never afraid to keep pace with the times, the manufacturer has ditched the old casing and gone vegan-friendly. So, if you are a vegan who has been avoiding Phentaslim in the past, you won’t need to do so anymore.

As is the case with a lot of the most powerful fat burners, Phentaslim targets weight loss in several ways.

Increases thermogenesis and metabolism

Burns fat

Boosts energy

Helps you use more calories

Improves wellbeing

A diet pill that improves wellbeing? Why not? Most people want to lose weight so they can look and feel better so Phentaslim helps stack the deck in their favor. It achieves this by providing vitamins, minerals, and powerful antioxidants to boost immunity and improve general health.

Click here to view Website for price and special offers

How We Ranked the Best Fat Burners

Ranking the top fat burners can be challenging but it’s not as hard as you may think.

After you rule out all the products that are known to cause side effects and the ones that have a reputation for letting people down, the list of possible contenders is not as large as you may expect.

We began by ruling out the products that contain too many stimulants or contain ingredients that cause side effects. Next, we began going through customer reviews and began looking for products that had plenty of people saying they work.

Our list contains five fat burners. We found plenty of other good products as well, but these five have the best reputation for helping people to burn fat fast.

If we had to select one word to describe the defining quality the five products share it would be “potency.” We chose these five fat burners because we truly believe they are the best.

Why Use a Fat Burning Supplement

When people eat too much food they usually provide the body with more calories than it needs. These excess calories invariably become body fat so, for the overweight and obese, it is not so much a case of “you are what you eat” as “you are what you ate”. The saddest thing of all is most people who are overweight have no wish to be so, and often spend a great deal of money on diet supplements and fat loss pills that do not work.

Fortunately, not all supplements that burn fat are created equal. Some of them do work, and can work very well indeed, but in all cases results will be improved by combining supplementation with a healthy (low-calorie) diet and regular exercise.

Weight Management Options

The simplest and cheapest way to lose weight is to cut down on food and stop providing the body with more calories than it expends. Do this and the present weight will likely be maintained, but if the calorie intake is lowered sufficiently to ensure the body has fewer calories than it needs it will be forced to burn more body fat to sustain its energy requirements.

Weight loss results can be further enhanced by engaging in more exercise because the body will then require even more energy and be forced to burn an increased amount of fat to keep up with its metabolic needs.

But!

Dieting is hard and some people find it difficult to stick with a calorie-controlled diet; others find the process too slow and wish to speed up the weight loss process. This is where fat burner supplements can help, and most of them fall into one or more of the groups below.

Appetite suppressants: Suppress the desire for food, sometimes through use of physical swelling agents or via neurotransmitters and emotional connections. Metabolism boosters: Cause the body to burn calories at an increased speed and utilize nutrients more efficiently. Fat burners: Trick the body into burning fat sooner than normal. The fat burning process also gives energy levels a boost that can be most welcome when living on a reduced calorie diet. Carb Blockers: Lower the calorie intake by preventing the body from digesting some carbohydrates which would eventually be converted to fat. Fat Binders: Capture large amounts of dietary fat and transport it through the body in a manner that prevents it from being digested and releasing its calories.

How to Choose a Fat Burner Supplement that Works

Supplement manufacturers are using an ever-increasing number of ingredients in their formulations, all of which are usually hyped-up to be the next best thing since zero calorie sliced bread.

Needless to say many of them fail to work and, more often than not, the reason they do not work is because they either fail to provide quality ingredients or do not supply a sufficient quantity of them.

Fortunately several ingredients are known to work and have a good reputation for delivering results, so ignoring the hype, and taking a look at the label, is a very good first step when trying to find a good fat burner supplement.

This list is not exhaustive, but some good ingredients that help you burn fat include:

Caffeine

Thermogenic fat-burning is probably caffeine’s primary effect. It provides some appetite suppression, boosts the metabolism, and breaks down fat cells. Most importantly though is its ability to help you burn fat.

Capsicum

The go to ingredient for many supplement manufacturers – usually combined with piperine, caffeine and niacin (vitamin B3) to make the patented Capsimax powder. A real fat burner powerhouse. Increases thermogenesis enabling your body to burn body fat quickly.

Synephrine

A citrus derivative that can boost the metabolism and provide powerful fat loss. The benefits of synephrine may be further enhanced when combined with caffeine. It is another ingredient that helps you burn fat. It is also known as bitter orange.

Green Tea Extract (EGCG)

Green tea extract contains epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a form of catechin that can trigger the fat loss process. This ability is well-known, and explains why green tea is such a popular diet pill ingredient, but for EGCG to be effective a daily dose of 250mg – 500mg is required.

Acetyl-l-Carnitine

An amino acid with metabolism-boosting abilities. ALCAR can transport fatty acids to the mitochondria, which are like cellular engine houses.

R-ALA

A mitochondrial fatty acid with a good reputation for assisting weight loss by increasing the metabolic rate.

Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA)

A natural compound that is usually sourced from the rind or the garcinia cambogia fruit. HCA assists weight loss by providing appetite suppression and carb blocking benefits. Be wary of products that overstate the effects of HCA – garcinia cambogia.

Glucomannan

Sourced from the roots of the konjac plant, when ingested with sufficient water glucomannan swells inside the stomach to provide a feeling of fullness that naturally suppresses the appetite. It doesn’t help you directly burn fat. It is used in a high proportion of the effective brands currently in circulation.

Phaseolamin

An ingredient that is naturally-occurring in white kidney beans and has the power to assist weight loss by providing carb-blocking benefits.

Other Points to Note

A good fat burner is amongst the hardest to find, despite the abundance of them on the market. That’s because so many of their manufacturers play on the hopes and emotions of the end user rather than giving realistic expectations.

The desire to lose weight seems to come coupled with more blind faith than many personal aspirations. When it’s boiled down to the basics, losing weight is a matter of less calories in than out. If you normally break even on calorie balance, then a fat-burner that shifts another 300 kcal will help you lose weight; about one pound every 12 days to be more precise.

If however, you cannot bring your calories from diet down to at least break even, then you can only ever hope to slow the weight gain.

One word of note that you should be aware of. Most commercial weight loss supplements are not FDA approved (approved by the Food and Drugs Administration). The individual ingredients may be – but collectively as a formula they are not.

FAQs

How do fat burners work?

Fat burners contain ingredients that boost metabolism.

“Metabolism” is a word that encompasses all the chemical and biological processes in the body. However, when people speak of metabolism in relation to weight loss, they are talking about energy metabolism.

When metabolism increases, you burn extra calories. You even burn more when you are resting or asleep.

When you are following a low-calorie diet, it causes your body to experience an energy shortage. This forces it to seek energy elsewhere and begin burning fat.

By boosting metabolism, fat burning diet pills increase the existing energy shortage, helping you to burn extra fat.

What are thermogenic fat burners?

Thermogenic fat burners further increase metabolism by boosting thermogenesis. This is a process that causes the body to lose energy in the form of heat.

All of the products on our list of best fat burners contain ingredients that produce this powerful fat-burning effect.

Do you need to exercise when you are using a fat loss capsule?

The simple answer is no. If you are eating a sufficiently low-calorie diet you will burn fat whether you exercise or not and your fat burner will help you to lose even more.

However, if you do decide to exercise you will improve your weight loss further still.

Are fat burners safe?

That depends on the fat burner you choose. Some fat burners contain too much caffeine and/or other stimulants. Using products that do this have the potential to make you ill.

Good fat burners use green tea, capsicum extract, and other natural ingredients that can increase metabolism safely.

Some fat burners contain undisclosed chemicals or ingredients that can cause side effects. You can avoid the risks they present by only using products produced by reputable companies such as the one responsible for the five fat burners in our list.

How do you know if you need a fat burner?

Nobody ever “needs” a fat burner because it’s possible to lose weight by diet alone. However, many people “want” to use a fat burner because they feel a need to lose weight more quickly than they are.

If you want to lose weight fast, a good brand can help you to do it.

What are the best fat burning ingredients?

Many ingredients can boost your metabolism, increase thermogenesis, and help you to burn more fat but some are more potent than others.

Some of the most effective natural fat burning ingredients are green tea extract, green coffee extract, cayenne pepper and a-Lacys reset.

Caffeine is a good fat burner too but it’s a stimulant so you need to treat it with respect.

How long can you keep taking fat burners?

Unless the manufacturer’s instructions state otherwise, you can keep taking fat burners for as long as you want. Most people keep using their chosen fat burner until they achieve their target weight.

Some products contain ingredients that may be unsafe if you keep taking them for too long. Where this is the case, manufacturers recommend using the products in cycles of so many weeks on followed by so many weeks off.

None of the fat burners in our list need to be cycled in this way. Choose them to accompany you on your weight loss journey and they can be there to help you every step of the way.

Best Fat Burners Overview and Final Verdict

Although it can be difficult to find a good fat burner, there are some excellent options available. Our list provides five of the best.

We rate them highly because customer reviews show people using them rate them highly too. Apart from being the most potent options on the market, cases of side effects or adverse are very few and far between. That’s an important consideration as well.

All five options provide weight loss support in other ways as well. So, they don’t just make weight loss faster, they make it easier too.

Each of our five “top picks” brings something different to the table.

Many women may prefer LeanBean over the other four options because it’s formulated with women in mind.

A lot of men may prefer Hunter Burn because it can also help build muscle – and contains ingredients that are more suited to a male.

Then again, sportier individuals, of either sex, may decide Instant Knockout is the choice for them.

Phentaslim improves immunity and general health. When you are choosing the best fat burner, as well as looking at the fat-burning capabilities, you need to take note of the other abilities as well.

PhenQ covers all bases and ticks virtually boxes. It is suitable for both men and women. It has a great track record and past customers review it positively. There are no ingredients known to cause harm.

PhenQ also suggests that a sensible diet and exercise routine will help you get the best results. It gets out vote as the best fat burner to use for 2021

Click here to view pricing and special offers for PhenQ