Best entertaining movies of the 21st century

A movie doesn’t need to be full of glitz and glamour, stupidity and exaggeration to be entertaining, although that is increasingly becoming the trend now. Good films, like good art, use the most ordinary and realistic situations of life to achieve a good sense of humor and a joyful cinematic experience for the viewers, and below we are going to discuss exactly these types of movies.

1- Mad Max: Fury Road

Mad Max: Fury Road may not have been a massive hit at the box office, but undoubtedly, it is one of the greatest action films of all time. This view is shared by an overwhelming majority of critics who were quick to acknowledge the genius of George Miller’s work when it first hit the screens in 2015.

The film won 10 Academy Award nominations at the 88th Academy Awards. Miller and the rest of the teams’ incredible efforts are on display in the amazing direction, screenplay, acting, choreography, stunts, and humor of the movie.

Fury Road is set in a post-apocalyptic world that has become a desert wasteland. In this daunting new world where civilization has collapsed, the main character Max is imprisoned by the War Boys who are the servants and soldiers of Immortan Joe.

Max is in the territory of Joe, who controls all the resources of the area, and now he must find a way to escape this villain. Empress Furiosa is the war captain under Joe but rebels against him by freeing ‘The Five Wives.’ The freedom-seeking Max gets involved in all this chaos whether he wants it or not.

As it proceeds, Fury Road touches on so many important themes such as moral regression, environmental collapse, feminism, homeland, and atonement. Its splendid visuality and amazing plotline will keep the audience hooked throughout the film.

2- Inglourious Basterds

Quentin Tarantino is widely regarded as one of the most influential directors of his generation. The two times Academy Awards winner often likes to make films that divide the audience and create plenty of discussions. His 2009 war film Inglourious Basterds was one of his best movies that not only became a commercial hit but also received widespread acclaim.

Think of this film as an immersive online casino experience where you are completely occupied and absorbed by what’s passing in front of the screen. It shows France going through difficult times under the Nazi occupation. One of the characters named Shosanna witnesses the brutal murder of her family but manages to escape with her life. The sole survivor of the Dreyfus family then takes on a new identity and begins a new life in Paris.

Meanwhile, the Jewish-American Lieutenant Raine recruits soldiers for his army unit (Basterds) whose main aim is to instill fear among the German soldiers by killing them in the most brutal manner. Both Raine and Shosanna cross paths with each other in a movie theater where they are planning something big and sinister.

3- The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Grand Budapest Hotel first hit the screens in February 2014 and went on to garner incredible success at the box office, with Wes Anderson’s masterpiece earning $172.9 million in worldwide revenue.

The film revolves around two interesting characters, namely Gustave H and Zero Moustafa, with the former a legendary concierge at a famous European hotel while the latter portrayed as his friend and protégé. When Gustave is framed for killing a rich lady, he and Zero embark on an adventurous journey that involves the theft of a famous painting and the clash for a huge family fortune.

As you watch the movie, you realize how meticulously all the scenes are created and how very constricted the camera movements are. The Grand Budapest Hotel is hilarious but you will find that through his comic style, Anderson has touched on some very serious topics. The Golden Globe Award-winning director has mocked historical processes and made social criticism through his caricatured characters.

The genius of Anderson is unquestioned but the movie wouldn’t have been such a big hit without the brilliant performance of all the actors, especially Ralph Fiennes.

4- O Brother, Where Art Thou?

The 2000 crime comedy-drama film O Brother, Where Art Thou is based on the ancient Greek epic poem The Odyssey by Homer.

The film recounts the story of a notorious convicted offender named Ulysses Everett McGill who aims to escape from prison. He manages to convince two other prisoners in this, telling them he had buried a huge treasure before being imprisoned. And so begins a series of hilarious adventures that are highly entertaining.

O Brother, Where Art Thou? Was received well by the critics, with the brilliant acting of George Clooney, John Goodman, and John Turturro especially appreciated.