Best Delta-8 THC Edibles & Gummies – Top Brands Reviewed

So, you’re looking for THC edibles that can calm your mind, relax your body, and soothe your soul.

But in the past, you’ve noticed that some THC edibles, like Delta 9, unexpectedly sneak up on you, bringing along that dreaded paranoia feeling.

Well, have you heard of Delta-8 THC gummies?

Or how about Delta 8 brownies?

Now we know you’ve been bombarded with clickbait Delta 8 headlines left and right, and while this article might seem no different than the others… we implore you to stop opening tab after tab, and take a few minutes to read this article, because we have some inside THC information that you may not be aware of yet.

As it turns out, Delta 8 is not the same as the infamous Delta 9. Meaning, the “high” associated with Delta 8 is subtle and relaxing.

The minute you think your mind might begin to race, you realize everything is ok and you stay grounded. The only thing that remains is a sense of pure mental clarity and total body

relaxation.

Enticed yet?

What if we told you there was more to our inside THC information than just introducing you to a new therapeutic cannabinoid?

Lucky for you, we have the inside scoop on where to find the absolute best Delta 8 edibles and gummies on the market.

That’s right, we’ve personally and tirelessly tried numerous Delta 8 brands all in search for the most effective, potent, safe, and delicious tasting Delta 8 edibles money can buy.

So, without further ado, let’s dive in…

Best Delta 8 Edibles & Gummies

3Chi – Best gummies & brownies Snapdragon Hemp – Best baked edibles Harbor City Hemp – Best chocolates

1. 3Chi

Not many companies can say they were the “first” in the industry to sell a highly sought-after cannabinoid, but 3Chi can.

In fact, 3Chi is by far the oldest Delta 8 brand, and it remains the number one choice across the United States. And it’s no surprise why…

They offer a wide range of cannabinoid-based products, all of which are meticulously formulated, rigorously tested, and federally legal.

But it’s their Delta 8 gummies and edibles that have us, and millions of others, singing their praises.

Not only are they carefully crafted using the finest plant-based, gluten-free ingredients, but they’re infused with a potent dose of Delta 8.

We’re not exaggerating when we say these are the best tasting Delta 8 gummies on the market. Unlike other brands, 3Chi’s Delta 8 gummies don’t leave that nasty aftertaste like so many other THC gummies.

Customers can choose between 3Chi’s two irresistible flavors: Fruity black raspberry, or their mouth-watering sweet watermelon.

They even offer a Delta 8 gummy that contains CBN and CBC.

But if gummies aren’t your choice of treat, 3Chi recently added brownies to their product selection. And now they’re the best and most delicious Delta 8 edibles on the market.

Shop for 3Chi Edibles if you’re ready to experience true happiness you can taste!

2. Snapdragon Hemp

Snapdragon was started out of necessity to address pain without consuming a fistful of prescription drugs.

While they’re a smaller company, they have been around since 2016 and are well experienced in creating premium hemp-derived products.

In fact, each and every one of their products are third party tested, accurately labeled, and undoubtedly tasty to consume.

Today, they remain one of the most trusted cannabinoid-based companies in the hemp industry and offer a diverse selection of Delta 8 “baked good” edibles.

They’re even featured on the highly acclaimed Great CBD Shop, where you can easily find some of the best Delta 8 edible brands on the market today.

Honestly, Snapdragon’s Delta 8 edibles are by far the most unique we’ve seen.

From freshly baked Delta 8 infused cookies, brownies, and coffee cakes, to sweet Delta 8 gummies, honey sticks, and lemon cake bites, Snapdragon has something for everyone.

Shop Snapdragon Hemp Edibles if you want a Delta 8 treat that satisfies your tastebuds while easing your racing mind and relaxing your body.

3. Harbor City Hemp

Harbor City Hemp, otherwise known as HCH, is one of the most trusted, reputable brands in the industry.

So trusted in fact, that the Great CBD Shop features them on their website.

But trust and transparency isn’t the only reason HCH is gaining so much popularity…

Let’s just say it’s their Delta 8 chocolates that are winning over consumers left and right.

And how they make such decadent, yet potent Delta 8 chocolates that literally melt in your mouth is absolutely beyond us, that’s why we applaud them for their mouthwatering creations.

What’s more, you can choose between milk or dark chocolate and buy them in increments of 25mg each. This makes them fun to eat and easy to dose.

If chocolate isn’t your cup of tea, take heart…

HCH is also the only company in the industry to sell Delta 8-infused peanut butter nuggets. Need we say more?

Shop Harbor City Hemp Edibles if

you’ve been longing for Delta 8 edibles that are truly mouthwatering and health-supporting.

Delta 8 FAQs

It’s been said that “ignorance is bliss,” but we disagree…

One of the main reasons people remain on the fence when it comes to trying Delta 8 edibles, is because they still have unanswered questions about it.

That’s why we’ve answered some of the most common questions below.

Do Delta 8 edibles get you high?

Answer: Yes, but it’s different…

The high you get from Delta 8 is not nearly as intense as the high associated with Delta 9, and the National Cancer Institute agrees.

In fact, many consumers say the high from Delta 8 leaves them feeling fully relaxed, with total mental clarity, and without the sense of paranoia and fear.

How good are Delta 8 edibles?

Delta 8 edibles aren’t just good, they’re GREAT!

They’re conveniently pre-dosed, discreet to carry, and fun/tasty to eat.

While Delta 8 edibles take longer to kick in than other deliverables, once they’re fully digested, they actually last longer than other Delta 8 products, like Delta

8 vape carts.

What are the most potent Delta 8 gummies?

3Chi is without a doubt the most potent Delta 8 brand in the industry. Their Delta 8 gummies are by far the tastiest and are derived from 99% pure Delta 8 distillate.

What is the strongest Delta 8 edible?

Snapdragon Hemp offers the strongest Delta 8 edibles on the market today. And it just so happens that Snapdragon Hemp carries a 250mg Delta 8 brownie.

Talk about getting your money’s worth!

But if you’re new to Delta 8 edibles, we don’t recommend beginners to consume this particular kind of Delta 8 brownies.

It’s best to start slow and at a lower dosage if you’ve never consumed Delta 8 edibles before.

Are Delta 8 gummies legit?

Absolutely!

While they aren’t nearly as potent as Delta 9, reputable Delta 8 gummies and other edibles are incredibly safe to consume and are formulated to meet the needs of those who consume them.

What’s more, according to a few studies, no side effects have been reported.

That

said, the legitimacy of Delta 8 gummies are being recognized across the US. In fact, 39 states have legalized the use of Delta 8 as long as it’s derived from hemp and contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.

Can I buy Delta 8 edibles online?

Answer: Yes!

In fact, buying Delta 8 edibles online is one of the best ways to find high quality Delta 8 gummies, brownies, and other treats.

That said, we highly recommend you do your research and only purchase Delta 8 edibles from reputable companies we’ve listed above.

Takeaways of Delta 8 edibles

We know the cannabinoid industry is saturated with numerous Delta 8 brands, which can be absolutely overwhelming when you’re looking for a high-quality Delta 8 edible to enjoy.

What’s worse, a lot of those brands are only looking to turn a profit from your purchase. But that’s not so with all Delta 8 brands, especially the brands we mentioned above.

When stress, anxiety, and fear set in beyond your control, sometimes all you need is a delicious treat to calm your mind and relax your body.

If you haven’t tried Delta 8 edibles, give them a try. You never know what you’re missing if you don’t try.