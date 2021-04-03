Best Delta-8 THC Brands – Top 5 Companies Reviewed [Must Read]

So you’ve heard there’s a new cannabinoid you can legally buy that gets you high, and you want in on the action.

That cannabinoid is called Delta-8 THC.

Unlike its close cousin, Delta-9, Delta-8 THC is known to relax the body and calm the mind, all while still offering your senses a welcoming euphoric feeling.

It’s the perfect cannabinoid to address those intense, stressful days.

But if you’re not purchasing high-quality Delta-8 THC products, you could be doing more harm to your body than good.

So, where do you find reputable Delta-8 THC brands?

Glad you asked…

I’ve compiled this list of the top 5 Delta-8 THC brands to make it easy for you to find the right product to fit your needs.

Best Delta-8 THC Brands

3Chi – Best quality & value Vape Whole Supply – Best vape cartridges NuLeaf Naturals – Best capsules Snapdragon Hemp – Best edibles Delta Effex – Best gummies

1.) 3Chi

Founded by a biochemist with over 15 years of formulation experience, 3Chi has focused their time and attention on minor cannabinoid research.

They are considered one of the most reputable companies in the cannabis industry and are the leading distributor of Delta-8 THC products in the US.

Their products are 100% organic, farmed in the US, and extracted using state-of-the art machinery and cutting-edge extraction methods.

Each of their products are thoroughly tested by an independent third-party, and they offer a 10-day money-back guarantee.

From vegan and gluten free gummies, to potent vape cartridges, 3Chi has the best assortment of Delta-8 THC products, all at an affordable price.

It’s hard to go wrong when purchasing 3Chi’s Delta-8 THC products.

2.) Vape Whole Supply

If you’re on the hunt for high-quality, smooth Delta-8 THC vapes, then Vape Whole Supply is all you need and more.

Not only are they considered one of the best quality vape suppliers in the hemp industry, but they thoroughly research every company before they sell their products through their site.

They also serve as a one-stop-shop for those hard-to-come-by cannabinoids, like CBN, CBG, and of course, Delta-8 THC.

What I like most about Vape Whole Supply is that they go above and beyond with their licensing and certifications to sell only the best hemp brand extracts.

This means they include a detailed, up-to-date Certificate of Analysis with each product they ship to their customers. This informs law enforcement that your products are indeed hemp-derived, so you’re legally covered (in most states) even if you don’t have a medical card.

They’re also one of the first companies to sell the famous blend of THCV, Delta-8 THC, and other rare cannabinoids—all in one tincture.

If clear-mindedness, pure productivity, and zero anxiety are what you need to get through your workday, then this tincture could be the answer you’re seeking.

3.) NuLeaf Naturals

Created by a group of health-conscious plant medicine professionals, NuLeaf Naturals is one of America’s top hemp companies.

Their main purpose and goal are to create high-quality cannabinoid-based products that enrich the lives of people around the world.

Their Delta-8 THC capsules are what put NuLeaf Naturals on this list. They’re easy to use, discreet to carry, and perfect for beginners looking to find the right dose.

They carry Delta-8 THC tinctures as well. And they ensure all their products are thoroughly tested before they hit the market.

4.) Snapdragon Hemp

Snapdragon Hemp was started in 2016 out of a necessity to create highly effective, premium hemp-derived products that taste amazing.

While their focus started on CBD, they quickly discovered the powerful properties of the many cannabinoids found in the hemp plant.

Since then, they’ve hit the ground running and have become one of the most trusted hemp-based companies in the industry.

Their products are meticulously formulated, thoroughly tested, and accurately labeled.

What I love most about Snapdragon Hemp is that they don’t just offer your average tinctures, vapes, and hemp flower. From Delta-8 infused honey sticks to freshly baked fudge brownies and sugar cookies, Snapdragon Hemp offers some of the most unique, made-from-scratch edibles on the market.

5.) Delta Effex

Delta Effex is known for their incredibly high standards, as well as their clean cultivation and extraction processes.

Each product is third-party tested, and all of the test results are made available on their official website.

While they offer an assortment of Delta-8 THC products, like high-quality vapes and tinctures, their Delta-8 gummies stand out the most for me. They come in several exciting flavors.

And if you want the inside scoop, Delta Effex will be offering Delta-10 THC products soon.

Delta-8 THC FAQs

What are the benefits of Delta-8?

While it may seem like Delta-8 THC is relatively new to the market, scientists have been studying its therapeutic properties since the 1970s.

In fact, researchers have discovered that Delta-8 is similar to CBD in that it delivers pretty effective therapeutic benefits.

In one study, researchers noticed a size reduction of Lewis lung adenocarcinoma tumors in mice. While they can’t say conclusively that Delta-8 THC can treat tumors, the study is thought provoking.

In another study, researchers found that Delta-8 THC was more effective than morphine at reducing pain and discomfort in rats.

But the most compelling study involves pediatric oncology patients who underwent intense chemotherapy. Nausea and vomiting are usually a guarantee with chemotherapy, and while there are many pharmaceutical drugs that help minimize this unwanted side effect, they’re not always effective.

However, Delta-8 THC had a 100% effective rate in reducing nausea in this study.

And according to the National Cancer Institute, Delta-8 THC is “an analogue of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) with antiemetic, anxiolytic, appetite-stimulating, analgesic, and neuroprotective properties.”

Can Delta-8 get you high?

Yes, but it’s a subtle high.

Again, quoting the National Cancer Institute,“This agent exhibits a lower psychotropic potency than delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-9-THC), the primary form of THC found in cannabis.”

The fact that Delta-8 offers such a lower psychoactive effect, means that users can still benefit from its therapeutic properties without the sometimes-overwhelming high that’s associated with Delta-9 THC.

Most people who’ve consumed Delta-8 THC report feeling clear-headed, relaxed, and less anxious.

In fact, some even claim they feel more energized and alert without feeling anxious, paranoid, or lethargic like they do on Delta-9.

Is Delta-8 legal?

It’s easy to assume that Delta-8 THC is illegal because it’s a form of THC, but according to the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp and all its derivatives, including Delta-8, are federally legal.

There’s only one exception: the product can only contain less than 0.3% of Delta-9 THC. This is because Delta-9 THC—the cannabinoid most abundant in marijuana—is still federally illegal.

However, since the 2018 Farm Bill legalized the cultivation, transportation, and manufacturing of hemp, it also placed hemp in the hands of individual states. This means each state can make their own laws regarding anything cannabis related, including hemp-derived cannabinoids like Delta-8 THC.

Below is a list of states that legally prohibit Delta-8 THC, as of this writing:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Delaware

Idaho

Iowa

Mississippi

Montana

Rhode Island

Utah

Note: Reputable companies will not sell Delta-8 THC products to states that legally prohibit the use of Delta-8 THC.

Can Delta-8 make you fail a drug test?

Yes.

For the time being, most standard drug tests are unable to tell the difference between Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC.

What’s the best way to consume Delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 is most commonly consumed via vaping and smoking, as these are the fastest delivery forms.

However, edibles and tinctures have become widely available and offer a less invasive approach than inhaling through the lungs.

Keep in mind that while Delta-8 edibles and tinctures take roughly 1-4 hours to take effect, they tend to last longer than vaping or smoking.

Delta-8 vapes and flower are fast-acting, but you’ll need to inhale more often to get a longer lasting effect.

Final thoughts

While Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC share a few similarities, their chemical structures make all the difference in how your body responds to them.

And now that it’s easier to find and purchase high-quality Delta-8 THC products, you might be curious to see how it works for you. Just remember to start at a low dose when trying a new cannabinoid.

If you’re looking for more information about Delta-8 THC or other cannabinoids, check out The CBD Benefits for the latest news, research, and reviews.