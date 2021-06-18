Best Delta 8 Carts Reviewed – Top 3 D8 THC Vape Cartridges

Take a quick break from your busy day and let’s do a little experiment together.

We promise it’ll be well worth it.

Here’s what to do: Close your eyes, and for about a minute, take several deep breaths. Be sure to breathe in for 4 seconds, hold your breath for 7 seconds, and then exhale for 8 seconds.

How do you feel?

Relaxed? Calm? At ease?

Now, what if we told you there was a cannabinoid that can help you feel more calm and relaxed, without losing focus or control?

We’re talking about the relatively new cannabinoid that has taken the cannabis industry by storm… Delta 8!

Best Delta 8 carts reviewed

By now, you’ve likely heard all about Delta 8, but maybe you’re still on the fence about trying it. That’s why we want to help.

There are various ways to experience Delta 8’s therapeutic effects, i.e. by using edibles or tinctures.

But vape carts (or “cartridges”) are the most popular and effective way to experience all that Delta 8 has to offer. Not only are Delta 8 carts highly effective, but their effects can be felt much faster than with other Delta 8 consumption methods.

For those reasons, we’ve constructed a thorough list of the top 3 Delta 8 carts on the market today.

3Chi – Best cartridge & top brand Harbor City Hemp – Best value Delta Effex – Strongest D8 cart

First and foremost, we have the company who started it all, 3Chi.

Not only are they the first company to pioneer the extraction of high-quality Delta 8 products in the cannabis industry, but they remain the leading Delta 8 brand in America.

Here’s why…

They offer one of the largest selections of both cannabis-derived terpenes (CDT) and botanical-derived terpenes (BDT) on the market. In fact, their combinations of these hard-to-find terpenes and rare cannabinoids produce the therapeutic effects the body needs to feel relaxed, focused, and at ease.

If that weren’t enough, their hemp is grown under some of the strictest organic farming practices. This means all of their products are GMO-free and fall within the legal requirements of the 2018 Farm Bill.

For those who are unsure of which strain to purchase, 3Chi does a superior job of listing the specific effects of each of their strains.

For example, their Blue Dream Delta 8 cart specifically offers its users mental clarity, focus, motivation, and an uplifting effect.

Not many companies allow you to choose your desired effects.

Finally, 3Chi uses authentic glass CCELL cartridges which are known to clog the least and offer a smooth hit.

Note: 3Chi recently expanded their Delta 8 edible selection for those who are curious to explore other Delta 8 consumption methods.

You’ve probably seen CBD companies advertise their products as “high quality”, “effective”, and “affordable”. But without demonstrating how their products are truly effective and high quality, these phrases are just buzzwords used to sell a product.

But that’s not the case with Harbor City Hemp, most commonly referred to as HCH.

HCH’s Delta 8 carts are thoroughly tested by reputable third-party labs, and are free from heavy metals, chemical residues, and other harmful toxins. What’s more, they have Certificates of Analysis published on their website to prove accurate testing results.

Like 3Chi, HCH also uses authentic glass CCELL cartridges, coupled with a ceramic mouthpiece.

But what makes HCH truly stand out is that the taste of their Delta 8 products are unmatched by any other brand. What’s more, their Delta 8 carts are reasonably priced, making them one of the most affordable Delta 8 brands in the industry.

For example: A 1ml Delta 8 cart with botanical-derived terpenes (BDT) is only $20, while a 1ml cart with cannabis-derived terpenes (CDT) is just $35. The BDT carts are an excellent value and they’re only slightly inferior in taste/effects when compared to the CDT carts.

HCH also carries a huge selection of terpene-based strains that offer various therapeutic effects.

HCH is quickly becoming one of the most popular Delta 8 brands. Which is why they’re featured on the well-established Great CBD Shop website.

Note: By ordering through the Great CBD Shop, you can easily try new brands without having to place separate orders. Not to mention it’s incredibly easy to order, and shipping is remarkably fast. So, what are you waiting for… go order your HCH Delta 8 cart today!

As a veteran in the hemp industry, Delta Effex knows that knowledge is power, but proof is what gets loyal customers.

While this brand has an incredibly rich history in researching the effects of cannabinoids, they understand that without providing proof that these cannabinoids actually work, their products will never stand out. This is why Delta Effex Delta 8 carts are the strongest and most effective products on the market.

Their Delta 8 carts contain a buttery blend of therapeutic terpenes and the ever-calming Delta 8 cannabinoid.

What’s more, Delta Effex uses little to no additives during their formulation process. Which means their products are truly natural.

If discretion is what you desire, Delta Effex is also one the few brands that offer disposable and pod-based vapes that are conveniently discreet and easy to use.

Sure, they’re a little pricier, but they’re definitely worth a try.

If you’re new to Delta 8 carts, Delta Effex is one of the best brands to begin with.

Delta 8 FAQs

We can inform you all day long about the best Delta 8 brands on the market today, but if you’re still on the fence about trying Delta 8 carts simply because you have more questions, then we haven’t done our job.

That’s why we’ve answered some of the most commonly Delta 8 cart questions below:

Can Delta 8 vape carts make me high?

Yes!

But the high from Delta 8 carts is much less intense than if you were to vape Delta 9.

Even the National Cancer Institute agrees that Delta 8 holds “a lower psychotropic potency than Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol”.

Many Delta 8 users report feeling blissfully calm and relaxed, without paranoia or anxiety.

Are Delta 8 vape carts legal?

Yes and no…

Federally speaking, Delta 8 is 100% legal as long as it comes from hemp and it only contains 0.3% Delta 9 or less.

However, while the 2018 Farm Bill helped legalize hemp on a federal level, it also placed hemp and all of its derivatives in the hands of individual states. Which means, each state can set their own laws regarding all things cannabis.

The following states prohibit the use of Delta 8 products:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Idaho

Iowa

Mississippi

Montana

Rhode Island

Utah

What are the best Delta 8 carts according to Reddit?

3Chi and Harbor City Hemp are hands-down the two brands that Reddit users frequently mention the most.

And because Reddit is filled with real-life Delta 8 users, we agree.

In the end, you can’t go wrong with either of these brands.

What is the best Delta 8 brand?

3Chi!

They’re the pioneers of the highly sought-after cannabinoid and continually receive rave reviews of their highly effective Delta 8 products.

Are there any Delta 8 cart brands to avoid?

Sadly, yes.

With any profitable industry, there will always be sketchy brands you should avoid. We advise you to steer clear from brands that don’t provide up-to-date COA’s (Certificate of Analysis).

Without this proof, it’s impossible to know whether your Delta 8 carts contain harmful solvents, heavy metals, pesticides, or other toxins that can make you sick.

Reputable brands will always provide proof that their products are accurately labeled and safe to consume. Look for third-party test results or COA lab panels on the brand’s website, to ensure you’re truly purchasing the safest Delta 8 carts.

Bottom line

We understand that the hemp industry is packed with the so-called “best Delta 8 brands”, but as we mentioned time and again, the best Delta 8 brands will always provide proof that their products are indeed correctly labeled for safe consumption.

If you’re new to Delta 8 carts, we strongly advise you to start slowly with a low dosage and let the calming, relaxing effects of Delta 8 do its work.