Best CBD Oil: Top 3 Brands of 2020

Cannabidiol (CBD) is just one of the many helpful phytochemicals in the hemp plant. It’s popular for its ability to promote relaxation, reduce stress levels, alleviate pain and inflammation, and much more.

It’s easy to make the decision to start using CBD, but much more difficult to decide which brand to order from. There are literally hundreds of CBD companies currently operating within the United States advertising the same set of benefits for their products.

What’s the best CBD oil brand in 2020? Which companies should I order from and which ones should I avoid?

In this article, we’ll cover how people are using CBD, and offer our top-three CBD oil options to begin your research.

Let’s jump straight in with our top picks.

Best CBD Oil Brands For 2020

Pros Cons • Available in multiple different flavor and potency options

• One of the most popular brands in the CBD space at the moment

• Rock-solid 30-day satisfaction guarantee • Uses synthetic flavor additives

• Only ships within the continental United States

Royal CBD first appeared in late 2018 — but has since grown to become one of the premier sources of CBD products in North America. The company consistently adds new product categories to its lineup every 3 to 6 months and is now a household name in the cannabis space.

These guys didn’t get to where they are by accident — they arrived by producing some of the best quality products on the market at an affordable price point.

You can immediately taste the quality of these oils. It’s rich in hemp-derived terpenes, ketones, cannabinoids, and various other phytochemicals. None of these oils have been watered down or subjected to high levels of heat during the manufacturing process (which can damage the oil and dramatically affects the flavor).

Royal CBD oils come in four different strengths depending on your individual dosage needs — 250, 500, 1000, and 2500 mg per 1 ounce bottle. The most popular option is the 1000 mg as it offers a good balance between cost and potency.

For the best value, we recommend going for the 1000 or 2500 mg bottles — which costs customers just $0.10 per mg of CBD contained in the bottle. This is about half the cost of CBD compared to other high-end CBD oil options.

Pros Cons • Very high potency means each bottle will last 2 or more months of use

• Low cost compared to other oils of similar quality

• Excellent hemp source used to make the oil is immediately apparent

• Flavored options available for those who don’t like the flavor of CBD oil

• Available in multiple different potencies • Contains a relatively low terpenoid content compared to others in its class

CBD Pure makes all the staple CBD products you’d expect to see from a mature CBD manufacturer. All CBD Pure products are made from organically-grown hemp plants grown in Colorado, USA.

The company offers four different strengths of CBD — 100 ng (very low potency), 300 mg (low potency), 600 mg (medium potency), and 1000 mg (medium-high potency).

We love CBD Pure because it’s simple, organic, and consistent in quality. We’ve ordered from this company multiple times and each time the product we received was exactly the same. Other CBD companies seem to vary the consistency and strength of the oils we’ve ordered from one batch to another.