Best CBD Oil for Sleep: Top 3 Brands for 2020

Are you wondering if CBD can help you get a better night’s sleep? Consecutive sleepless nights can lead to stress, anxiety, and lower productivity.

A poor night’s sleep can be caused by many things including physical or mental conditions, medications, and environmental factors like noisy neighbors or bright lights.

CBD oils are particularly effective for sleeplessness. By placing a few drops of oil under your tongue, you should feel the effects within minutes. CBD can ease anxiety, stress, and reduce pains — all things that can negatively affect your rest.

We’ve broken down 3 of our preferred CBD brands for people looking to improve the quality of their sleep.

Best CBD Oil For Sleep

Pros Cons • Full-spectrum formula to more effectively target insomnia

• Organic, non-GMO, Colorado-grown hemp

• Supercritical CO2 extraction method — no solvents or potentially harmful chemicalsInexpensive • Currently available in one bottle size only (30 mL)

• Not available in stores (can only be purchased through the Royal CBD website)

Royal CBD is a California based company with hemp farms located in Colorado. The company only partners with farmers with organic, non-GMO, hemp plants grown with sustainable farming practices.

Royal CBD’s oils are available in a broad range of potencies, which makes it easy to find a product to suit your experience level — whether it’s your first time using CBD, or you’re a long-time CBD user.

New users may want to consider the 250 or 500 mg bottles until they know how CBD affects them. More experienced users may feel more at home with the 1000 or 2500 mg options.

The company uses supercritical CO2 to extract its oils from the hemp plant — a process that yields high-quality, safe, and clean CBD oils. The oil is then suspended in MCT carrier oil, which helps your body use the CBD more effectively.

All of Royal CBD’s oils are made with full-spectrum CBD, which means you’ll be taking advantage of all the beneficial compounds found in the hemp plant. The industry consensus is full-spectrum oils are more effective than CBD isolates — especially for getting a good night’s sleep.

The combination of Royal CBD’s excellent hemp source, manufacturing processes, and full-spectrum formula makes it easy to see why it reaches the top of our best CBD oils for sleep.

You can find these oils in ranges all the way from 250 mg per bottle, to the ultra-high potency 2500 mg option. The most popular is the 1000 mg bottle.

Pros Cons • Support a small, growing business

• Full-spectrum extracts in all of Gold Bee’s oils

• Small batch production process for a more consistent product. • Products sell out quickly due to high demand and low supply

In second place, we have Gold Bee — another provider of high-quality full-spectrum CBD oils.

Gold Bee started in 2019 by a small group of passionate cannabis connoisseurs with the collective goal to make high-quality CBD oil affordably for their local community.

The award-winning Delaware-based CBD company originally focused on selling its products locally but has since turned its eyes towards online distribution. Increased demand for Gold Bee’s products means that they’re frequently sold out, so purchase when you can.

All of the company’s hemp comes out of California — a state well-known for the quality of its hemp. To make it even better, Gold Bee uses only organic hemp in all of its oils.

Like Royal CBD, Gold Bee carries potencies ranging from 250 to 2500 mg of CBD per 30 mL bottle. For customers looking to reduce anxiety or stress-induced insomnia, we’d recommend sticking to the 1000 or 2500 mg options.

The company produces its CBD extracts in small batches, which allows it to maintain a greater level of consistency in its products, and prevent the loss of crucial hemp compounds.

We always like to support small businesses, and Gold Bee’s commitment to quality makes it shine above much of the competition — it lands rightfully in our #2 position for best CBD oils for sleep.

Pros Cons • 0% THC — no need to worry about psychoactive effects

• Great for people who don’t like the natural flavors of hemp — 5 unique flavors available

• Hemp Bombs offers a large selection of other CBD products • Only available in CBD isolate — no full-spectrum options

Hemp Bombs has one of the largest selections of CBD products on the market. In addition to oils, the company also offers capsules, e-liquids, candies, pet products, and more. You might have seen Hemp Bombs products in gas stations or supermarkets across the country.

With CBD potencies ranging from 250 mg to 4000 mg, everyone should be able to find a product to match their daily CBD goals.

Unlike Royal CBD, Hemp Bombs uses CBD isolates rather than full-spectrum extracts. Although we generally prefer full-spectrum extracts, CBD isolates may be a better choice for customers who want to avoid THC altogether.

Hemp Bombs CBD oils are also available in 5 flavors including acai berry, orange creamsicle, peppermint, watermelon, and unflavored. For those of you who dislike the earthy flavors of hemp, Hemp Bombs’ oils is no-doubt a tastier experience.

If you don’t mind CBD isolates, Hemp Bombs is always a solid choice.

Final Thoughts: What’s the Best CBD Oil For Sleep?

Restless nights are one of the most popular motivations for people to reach for a bottle of CBD oil. With the help of our 3 top brands listed above, we hope to make insomnia a thing of the past.

Royal CBD consistently demonstrates why it’s one of our preferred CBD companies. If you’re looking to sleep through the night, it doesn’t get much better than Royal CBD’s full-spectrum formula.

Our runner-up, Gold Bee, is another full-spectrum provider with an emphasis on quality. Many believe in Gold Bee’s products — so much so that the company is frequently sold out.

Lastly, Hemp Bombs is a fantastic company focusing on CBD isolates. This company does CBD isolates better than most of the competition. You might want to try these oils if you have trouble with CBD’s earthy flavors.

