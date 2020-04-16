Best CBD Oil for Pain: Top 3 Brands for 2020

Pain management is one of the primary reasons people use CBD on a daily basis. CBD comes from the cannabis family — which is famous for its pain-relieving potential.

The good news is that CBD can relieve the pain, without the high associated with cannabis.

CBD has become a hot trend in the last few years, and for good reason. With only a few drops of oil, many people report vast reductions in their pain levels — making CBD an excellent addition to any wellness plan.

We’ve analyzed hundreds of CBD brands and narrowed it down to our three favorites for reducing pain — Royal CBD, Golden Bee, and Hemp Bombs all outshine the competition in this category.

Read our breakdowns below to learn more about these 3 awesome brands.

Best CBD Oils For Pain 2020

Pros Cons • California-based company, hemp grown in Colorado

• Available in 4 potencies, including a high-potency 83 mg of CBD per mL option

• Full-spectrum formula — take advantage of the entourage effect • Only one bottle size available

Royal CBD is based out of California and has a remarkable commitment to quality. The company partners with sustainable, organic, and non-GMO Colorado hemp farms to ensure its products are potent and free from pollutants.

Royal CBD oils are all made with full-spectrum CBD — which makes a huge difference when it comes to managing persistent aches and pains. Full-spectrum products take advantage of the entire hemp plant, rather than relying solely on CBD.

Additionally, Royal CBD offers one of the most potent oils we’ve seen on the market at 83 mg of CBD per mL of oil — meaning you’ll need to use less product to achieve the relief you’re looking for.

The company believes in the natural power of the hemp plant. You won’t find any unnecessary additives or flavorings here. If you’re looking for an all-natural way to reduce pain, Royal CBD’s oils are hard to beat.

Pros Cons • Small batch production process to maintain greater levels of consistency

• All of its products use full-spectrum CBD extracts

• California-grown organic hemp • Can be difficult to find — Gold Bee is frequently sold out due to high demand

Gold Bee is a newer CBD supplier (founded in 2019) but has quickly cemented itself as one of the top players in the game. The company has even been featured on a number of popular health websites including Healthy Moms Healthy Babies, Weed News, and the Center For Advancing Health.

The Delaware-based CBD company has recently shifted its focus to online, as it became an instant hit in the local community — Gold Bee hopes to help more people across the country manage their symptoms with high-quality CBD extracts.

The award-winning CBD oils are golden-brown in color, largely due to the fact that Gold Bee only uses full-spectrum extracts in all of its products.

Customers love Gold Bee because it offers high-quality oils at a reasonable price — in fact, the company has trouble keeping its product on store shelves.

Gold Bee uses a small batch production process to maintain a greater level of consistency in its products but that also means they’re frequently sold out. The company is preparing to launch several additional microextraction facilities in order to keep up with demand.

Pros Cons • 5 unique flavors to reduce the natural taste of hemp

• Wide range of CBD potencies available

• Large catalog of other CBD products • Only available with CBD isolates — no full-spectrum options

Hemp Bombs is one of the largest players in the CBD industry in the United States. You may have seen its products locally, in supermarkets and health food shops. The company has a large selection of CBD-infused items — all made with CBD isolates.

Although we generally prefer full-spectrum products, isolates tend to be a little cheaper.

Hemp Bombs CBD oils are available in 5 flavors, acai berry, orange creamsicle, peppermint, watermelon and unflavored — ideal for customers looking to avoid the earthy flavors of hemp.

The oils can be purchased in a wide range of CBD potencies — starting at 125 mg all the up to 4000 mg. Hemp Bombs has a potency to suit varying degrees of pain.

If you don’t mind CBD isolates, Hemp Bombs is a reputable CBD brand, well-known across the country, with a large selection of products.

Final Thoughts: Best CBD Oils For Pain 2020

Pain is the reason why thousands of people have turned to CBD. By integrating CBD into your daily lifestyle, you may be able to reduce aches and pains and get back to your usual routine.

CBD owes much of its success to its ability to reduce pain and offer users a greater level of comfort on a daily basis. Our top 3 brands listed above excel at helping people manage pain — don’t settle for anything but the best.

