Best CBD oil for pain in 2021 and other ways to soothe stress-induced pain

In today’s world, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a single person who doesn’t experience neck pain, back pain, or headache at least once in three months.

There’s no navigating this world without feeling stressed. And that stress births pain.

On the bright side, though, there are many de-stressing techniques that can help one lead a stress and pain-free life.

1.) USE OF CANNABIDIOL (CBD)

Best CBD oil for pain in 2021

The first technique to beat everyday stress and soothe pains is the use of Cannabidiol oils.

ROYAL CBD GOLD BEE AREA52

Royal CBD is one of the best CBD companies around. Their product lines are crafted to relieve stress, soothe pain, and boost energy. Naturally flavored with peppermint, berry, and vanilla oils, this fan-favorite formula comes in a wide variety of potency ranging from 250 mg up to 2500 mg.

Available in 300, 600, and 1,200-milligram doses, Gold Bee offers pure CBD oil for pain to aid in your everyday routine. Rich in terpenes, flavonoids, and anti-inflammatory minerals, this full-spectrum CBD oil helps in muscle and joint relaxation while also providing relief from daily anxiety, stress, and worry.

Area52 is a leading CBD brand, and they boast some of the best CBD oil in the industry in terms of potency and taste.

Their all-natural product lines reflect the complete cannabinoid profile of a full-spectrum, leveraging the entourage effect to give optimum results for pain and stress relief.

2.) Never underestimate exercises

Have you ever wondered why you find yourself stretching each time you feel tired? It is because stretching is a form of exercise. Whenever you’re stressed or tired, your body needs endorphins to relieve itself of the fatigue it’s currently feeling, and the fastest way to get that is by stretching.

While stretching might give instant relief, it is not enough to ease all the stress you might be feeling. You need a couple of exercises so that your body can secrete sufficient endorphins.

A good rule of thumb is to make a point to get up during the workday and do a few laps around the office every few hours.

3.) Take time out to relax

Relaxing doesn’t make you lazy or less yourself. It’s just proof that you’re human. Make it a habit to rest, sleep, and meditate more often. When you do this, you give those parts of the body that are most susceptible to stress and pain a chance to return to their optimal flexibility.

How to properly relax

Relaxation doesn’t always have to be about sleeping or sitting in a laid-back position. There are lots of relaxation techniques that are known to bring instant stress and pain relief.

Foursquare breathing: This involves breathing in and breathing out as a form of relaxation.

How to do this: Inhale to a count of four, hold for a count of four, exhale to a count of four, then hold to a count of four. Repeat for ten cycles.

Guided imagery: This involves creating an illusion of your ideal relaxation environment.

How to do this: Take a deep breath and close your eyes, then imagine a quiet place where you feel most comfortable. It can be a dream vacation destination. Picture yourself there and stay in that thought for 10 minutes each day.

Hypnosis. Hypnosis is what hypnosis sounds like.

How to hypnotize yourself:

Lie down and face the ceiling Breath in and out until you’re at ease Say to yourself “sleep” as you inhale, and “deep sleep” as you exhale Deepen the hypnotic state by counting the number of inhales and exhales

4.) Massage

You can ease stress-induced pain by getting your partner or someone else to give you a massage. If you live alone, try using any of the self-massaging tools on the market. Massage does two things in the body. One, it relieves physical pain. And secondly, it calms the mind, easing stress and anxiety in the process.

5.) SEX

Sex is closely related to massage in the sense that they both relieve stress and pain through intimate contact.

But unlike massaging, sex helps you de-stress by stimulating the body to secrete endorphins and oxytocin (two feel-good chemicals).

It’s not a coincidence then when they say pleasure soothes pain!