Best CBD Oil for Dogs: Top 3 Brands for Sale in 2020

The hardest part of owning a dog is having to watch it grow old and suffer the same age-related pain and discomfort we’re faced with as humans. Unlike us, dogs don’t understand why they’re in pain and there isn’t much they can do to deal with it.

For many dog owners, CBD oil can offer much-needed relief for their beloved pets to manage pain so their pets can live comfortably through their old age.

One of the most common questions when it comes to giving dogs CBD oil is “which brand should I choose”?

There are plenty of CBD oils for dogs available online and in-store — but unfortunately, many of them are overpriced and ineffective.

In this guide, we’ll cover the best CBD oils to use with your pet, and offer some tips to save yourself some money in the process.

Best CBD Oil For Dogs

Pros Cons • Available in strengths well-suited for dogs (250 mg for small dogs, 500 mg for large dogs)

• Third-party tested in unbiased, independent labs

• Made from a full-spectrum extract to leverage the entourage effect • No dog-friendly flavors available

• Only available online and in one bottle size (1 oz)

Royal CBD doesn’t have a dedicated pet CBD oil — but don’t be fooled — you don’t actually need a pet-specific CBD oil for your dog for it to be both safe and effective.

In fact, there’s actually no difference between a CBD oil with a pet on the label from a CBD oil without. The only difference between the two is the price — most CBD oil companies selling oils marketed for pets jack the price up about 20%!

We recommend Royal CBD oil because they come in potencies that are appropriate for dogs of all sizes (250 mg for small dogs and 500 mg for large dogs), comes at a very high value, and contain well below the psychoactive dose of THC (less than 0.3%).

Royal CBD products are full-spectrum oils — which means you’re getting the entire range of cannabinoids and terpenes in the hemp plant in every bottle. Many experts argue that the different compounds in hemp all work synergistically together to produce stronger and more versatile effect profiles than CBD pols made from pure isolated CBD. This is a concept called the entourage effect.

We recommend going with the unflavored option for your dogs as the flavored options are more well-suited for human taste preferences.

Pros Cons • Small batch production stages keep the quality of the extract very high

• Suitable for dogs of all sizes and breeds

• Third-party tested in outside labs for ultimate transparency and safety • Limited batch sizes mean there are often waiting lists to receive Gold Bee products

Gold Bee is a prime example of the benefits cottage companies can bring to an industry. The Gold Bee team consists of just 8 members who are all focused on making some of the best CBD oil they can put together.

The company uses a small-batch production method that minimizes the loss of active ingredients during the manufacturing process. The end result is one of the freshest CBD oil products money can buy.

With such high quality, you’d think Gold Bee was expensive — but it’s not. The founder of Gold Bee says he’ll do everything he can to keep the prices the way they are.

Gold Bee first started in Delaware, and only recently expanded to reach the broader United States with an online store. The company will continue to employ its innovative small-batch process to create these oils but are expanding to include several new processing facilities to keep up with demand.

Just like Royal CBD, Gold Bee products are perfectly suited for use with dogs. The company’s less-potent CBD oils are suitable for smaller animals, while the higher potency oils are more well-suited for larger dogs (or humans).

If you’re the type that wants nothing but the best for your pet but don’t want to spend a small fortune either, Gold Bee is an excellent option to consider.

Pros Cons • One of the oldest and most well-respected CBD companies in the business

• Offers a pet-specific bottle, but all products can be used for both humans and pets

• Third-party tested for quality assurance • There are no low-potency options available for very small dogs — use sparingly with smaller animals

• No dog-friendly flavor options

Nuleaf Naturals carries a selection of full-spectrum CBD oils for both humans and their four-legged counterparts. All Nuleaf Naturals oils are exactly the same — consisting of a full-spectrum extract at a potency of 48.5 mg/mL.

The only difference between these products is the label and the bottle size. You can find this oil in several different sizes to better match your budget, and in a pet oil bottle as well.

Unlike most CBD companies offering pet oils in their lineup, the price remains exactly the same without any additional markup. It just provides a little more encouragement for people wary about using CBD products with their pets for the first time.

Looking past the label, Nuleaf Naturals CBD oil is some of the best in the business. This company has been around since the very beginning of the CBD boom and was one of the first companies to start testing their oils in independent labs to prove the claims the company was making.

If you’re looking for a simple yet effective CBD oil for you or your pet from a reputable company with a large and loyal customer base — Nuleaf Naturals deserves your consideration.

Summary: The Best CBD Pet Oils

Pets can benefit from CBD oil just as much as you. In the same frame of thinking, dogs also suffer the same conditions we do as humans. They get anxious and experience joint and muscle pain due to injuries or the natural progression of aging.

If you feel uneasy about seeing your companion suffering from any of these symptoms, it’s worth considering CBD oil to support their condition.

However, it’s important to remember that not all CBD products are created equal. A lot of companies are cutting corners to increase profit, while at the same time charging a premium for products labeled as “pet-specific” on the bottle.

It doesn’t need to be like this — the same CBD oil you’re taking can be used by your pet as well.

To save you time and money, we’ve provided our list of the top CBD oil brands for dogs above. Royal CBD and Gold Bee aren’t specifically advertised for dogs, but the oils contained inside are perfectly suited for your furry friend. We just recommend you go with the unflavored options and size the bottle appropriately for your pet.

Nuleaf Naturals is another excellent option and they even carry a bottle that specifically advertises itself for pets.

No matter what brand you choose, always start with a much lower dose than you think they need and build up the dose over time. It’s nearly impossible to get the dose right on the first try, so it’s better to start on the low end and build up slowly.

