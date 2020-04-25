Best CBD Oil for Arthritis & Fibromyalgia: Top 3 Brands of 2020

Joint pain comes in many different forms — from deep-rooted pain from chronic fatigue syndrome of fibromyalgia to the dull aches and pains of osteoarthritis.

No matter what type of joint pain you’re suffering from, it tends to leave a lasting impact on your quality of life.

The motivation to grab a bottle of CBD oil is simple — what’s difficult is making the decision regarding which product to choose. There are literally hundreds of different CBD products available — choosing the wrong one could mean the difference between reducing the pain in your knees or creating a new pain in your wallet.

Here, we’ll highlight the best CBD oils for joint pain if you suffer from arthritis or fibromyalgia.

Best CBD Oils For Joint Pain: Arthritis & Fibromyalgia

Pros Cons • Full-spectrum CBD extract

• Supercritical CO2 extraction techniques

• Organic Colorado-grown hemp • Only available in one potency & bottle size

• Not sold in-store (you have to order these oils online)

Despite the short time Royal CBD has been in business (since late 2017), its products have made their mark in the booming CBD industry. By only using high-quality materials, the latest extraction technologies, and focusing on full-spectrum oils, Royal CBD has earned its position as our top brand for joint and muscle pain (including arthritis and fibromyalgia).

The company sources all its hemp from farms in Colorado — a state well-known for the quality of its hemp. Royal CBD only partners with farmers who employ organic, non-GMO, and sustainable farming practices.

The company then uses supercritical CO2 to extract CBD and other beneficial compounds (terpenes, phytochemicals, other cannabinoids) from the hemp plant. Supercritical CO2 is generally regarded as the gold standard in the industry because it doesn’t require the use of heat or potentially harmful solvents in the process — keeping your CBD as pure and clean as possible.

Lastly, all of Royal CBD’s oils are made with full-spectrum CBD.

What does full-spectrum CBD mean for conditions like arthritis and fibromyalgia?

Like we mentioned above, Royal CBD’s extraction techniques retain much of the naturally occurring chemicals in the hemp plant. There’s evidence to suggest that these full-spectrum oils are more effective than CBD on its own — meaning these oils are more potent and provide longer-lasting relief from achy joints and muscles.

It’s evident Royal CBD has considered the needs of its customers — which is why it earns the top spot on our list of CBD oils for arthritis & fibromyalgia.

Go to Royal CBD and use code SF10 for 10% off

Click to See Lowest Price

Pros Cons • Support a small and growing CBD business

• All Gold Bee oils are made with full-spectrum CBD

• Small batch production process makes more consistent final products • High demand leads to frequent sellouts

Gold Bee is a rising star in the CBD industry. After winning several local community choice awards in Delaware, the company shifted its focus online. Gold Bee’s initial offerings have been so successful, the company has struggled to keep up with demand.

Recently, Gold Bee has been looking into more microextraction centers in order to keep up with its growing demand.

Why is Gold Bee so popular?

Like Royal CBD, Gold Bee chooses to use only full-spectrum extracts in its oils. Again, full-spectrum oils mean better results — especially for those of you looking to manage persistent pains.

The company uses small-batch production techniques in order to maintain a greater level of consistency in its products — which is also why it sometimes has trouble keeping up with demand.

All of its organic hemp comes from sunny California — another state famous for the quality of its hemp plants. You’ll find a solid range of potencies from 250 – 2500 mg of CBD per 30 mL bottle, which makes it easy to find a product to match your pain levels.

Gold Bee is a fantastic brand, but it can be hard to find — which is why it lands at #2.

SF Examiner readers can save 10% off their order by using the code SF10 at checkout.

Click to See Lowest Price

Pros Cons • Can be purchased in packs of 6

• Huge range of bottle sizes (from 0.5 mL to 100 mL)

• High-quality hemp source from cloned plants for greater consistency • All products are the same, the only difference is the size of the bottle

• Nuleaf Naturals only carries oils — no other CBD products

Nuleaf Naturals, unlike many other CBD companies on the market, has completely devoted itself to one type of product — CBD oils.

Other companies attempt to sell all types of CBD products including topicals, E-liquids, gummies, capsules… the list goes on.

Nuleaf Naturals carries one CBD oil, in several different bottle sizes. Each bottle of Nuleaf Naturals has a CBD concentration of 48.3 mg of CBD per mL — but you can purchase the bottle in sizes ranging from 0.5 mL to 100 mL.

There’s something to be said about a company that chooses one product to do well.

Nuleaf Naturals also sources its hemp from organic Colorado farms. Like Royal CBD and Gold Bee, Nuleaf Naturals uses full-spectrum extracts in its oils.

Nuleaf Naturals may be a good choice for people using CBD on a daily basis because there are very few companies who offer bottle sizes up to 100 mL. At 48.3 mg/mL, Nuleaf Naturals’ full-spectrum oil should offer moderate relief from pain in achy muscles and joints.

This is a great oil, with a lot of benefits, but we’d also like to see a little more variety from Nuleaf Naturals — which is why we’ve given it the #3 spot on our list.

Final Thoughts: Best CBD For Arthritis & Fibromyalgia

Joint and muscle pains associated with conditions like arthritis and fibromyalgia can make it difficult to get through the day. More people around the world are using CBD to mitigate these pains and get back to living their life.

Royal CBD’s high-quality hemp source and full-spectrum formulas make it an easy choice for people struggling with these types of pains. We’d recommend the higher potency options (1000 or 2500 mg bottles) to get the most relief and the best value for your money.

Gold Bee is another great choice for pain — if you can manage to secure a bottle. Gold Bee’s award-winning formula has allowed it to stay competitive with the larger companies but you’ll need to keep an eye on its website to see when their products are back in stock.

If you can get your hands on a bottle, we fully support your decision. Gold Bee’s full-spectrum oils are a perfect way to start the day before your symptoms kick in.

Lastly, Nuleaf Naturals is one of the best options for daily CBD users. It’s 100 mL bottle has the same potency as every other product in its lineup — but with way more oil to last over long periods of time. With that being said, we’d like to see Nuleaf Naturals diversify its lineup a little more.

All three of the brands listed above should help you kick pain to the curb. With their focus on full-spectrum oils, rather than CBD isolates, relief is only a few drops away.

Go to Royal CBD and use code SF10 for 10% off your order.



Visit Royal CBD

SFExaminer’s CBD Comparisons

Best CBD Oil: Top 3 Brands of 2020 Best CBD Gummies: Top 3 Brands of 2020 Best CBD Capsules: Top 3 CBD Pills of 2020 Best CBD Cream for Pain: Top 3 Brands for Arthritis in 2020 Best CBD Oil for Pain: Top 3 Brands for 2020 Best CBD Oil for Anxiety & Depression: Top 3 Brands for 2020 Best CBD Oil for Sleep: Top 3 Brands for 2020 Best CBD Oil for Dogs: Top 3 Brands for Sale in 2020 Buy CBD Oil: Top 3 CBD Oils for Sale in 2020