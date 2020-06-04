Anxiety is prevalent among people, and the majority of us might have anxiety-related issues. But it becomes tough to manage stress only when the symptoms are intense. Some people might stick to cannabidiol, and others might go after meditation and lifestyle management to handle the anxiety-related issues.

Cannabidiol may help reduce the symptoms of anxiety, and a lot of users claim the same. However, the problem arises when you start searching the internet to buy CBD oil. The market has hundreds of options, and it is very tough to identify the best ones.

It may be tough for ordinary consumers to assess and filter the top brands. Nevertheless, we do extensive research on CBD brands for the benefit of ordinary people. You will get to know the top five best CBD oils and the best CBD oil for anxiety on this page. Let’s dive into the topic.

Healthworx CBD

Healthworx CBD is a Colorado-based brand. They produce the purest and the most efficient CBD oil for anxiety. Researchers claim that CBD can reduce stress in people. Healthworx CBD enables you to buy CBD oil that is non-GMO, pesticide-free, and entirely organic. They carry out the CO2 extraction process, which doesn’t require any synthetic substances. Thus, there won’t be any synthetic residues in their CBD extract.

They utilize MCT oil from the coconut to enhance the therapeutic properties. MCT coconut oil is rich in nutrients and can help to improve overall health. You can choose to buy THC-free or full-spectrum, or terpene enhanced CBD oils.

Healthworx CBD offers up to 5000mg potency per bottle. They offer you one of the best strength in the market, and people who need a strong CBD effect would enjoy using this oil. They also make sure the quality is top-notch, and users can check the third-party lab test results in the product page itself.

Specifics

MCT oil (coconut)

Organic hemp extract

THC-free

Full-spectrum

Terpene enhanced

Strength: 200 Mg, 500Mg, 600Mg, 1000Mg, 1500Mg, 3000Mg, and 5000Mg.

Highlights

Unique taste and sensation of terpene enhanced CBD oil

Highest potency and efficacy

Try The CBD

Try The CBD has a unique and exciting product range. They provide you with the organic hemp that is grown and manufactured in Colorado. And, they are keen on testing and assuring the quality of their CBD oil.

They offer zero-detectable THC in their CBD oils for anxiety and have both isolates and full-spectrum CBD. Moreover, vegans consider this to be the best CBD oil, as both are vegan and gluten-free. Also, the price per mg is one of the lowest in the market. We prefer their CBD oil for their efficacy and purity.

Specifics

CO2 extraction process

Zero-detectable or below 0.3% THC

Third-party lab tested for quality assurance

Up to 5000mg per bottle

Full-spectrum or THC-free

Highlights

Lowest cost per MG of CBD

Vegan and Gluten-free

Nuleaf Naturals

Nuleaf presents you with the USDA certified hemp that is grown in Colorado, USA. Nuleaf doesn’t remove terpenes from their hemp extract. Instead, they make sure that the THC levels in their whole-plant extract are less than 0.3% THC. The whole-plant extract from Nuleaf provides a better CBD effect when compared with some expensive CBD oils.

Moreover, they make sure that the extract doesn’t contain any synthetic residues. That way, they keep up their promise to deliver the organic CBD oil for anxiety. However, the raw hemp taste in their CBD oils may not be the favorite for everyone.

Specifics

Whole-plant full-spectrum extract

THC levels less than 0.3%

Third-party lab tested

Quick impact

100% organic

Highlights

Up to 4850mg per bottle

Raw hemp taste

Mission Farms CBD

We all would love to buy CBD oils that taste better. Unlike many other brands, Mission Farms include essential oils and terpenes to enhance the therapeutic effect and taste. They provide you with fresh flavors using essential oils and terpenes to improve the overall impact. On top, they utilize the best organic CBD extract in their products.

They claim that their “Relax CBD oil” helps you to relax and calm. As per Mission farms, CBD may engage with the serotonin and help to maintain a calm mood. They also include limonene and linalool beta-caryophyllene that may reduce anxiety and stress. However, the potency of their CBD oils may not be sufficient for all.

Specifics

Whole-plant hemp extract

Essentials oils

Terpenes

Flavors: Citrus, Vanilla, and mint.

Highlights

Potency up to 1000mg per bottle

Price is slightly higher

CBD Pure

CBD Pure is one of the most authentic brands that offer genuine CBD products. All their CBD oils are tested for pesticides, heavy metals, and residues of synthetic solvents. And, they are keen on delivering high-quality CBD to their users.

CBD pure don’t refine their extracts as to avoid losing any potential benefits. Instead, they cold-press to offer you the best CBD oil for anxiety. This CO2 extracted CBD oil is full-spectrum, organic, and efficient. All users who buy CBD oils and other CBD products get 90 days money-back guarantee.

Specifics

Non-GMO

CO2 extracted

Contain terpenes and the whole-plant extract

Full-spectrum

Organically grown hemp

Highlights

Up to 1000mg CBD per bottle

90 days money-back guarantee

What makes quality CBD oil for Anxiety?

Our choice of top five CBD oils for anxiety has much-needed quality and efficacy. Precisely, our top five picks deliver ultimate quality and the highest potency in their CBD oils. However, the top two are the overall best performers.

Anxiety is more of a lifestyle issue, and users often need a quick CBD effect. You may have to take more CBD as per your needs. To serve the purpose, you require the best CBD oil for anxiety that has ample potency. As we could see, some brands offer up to 5000mg of purest CBD extract per bottle.

Besides, our top choices cost less and offer more, providing the best customer support and fast shipping. If looking to buy CBD oil for anxiety and stress-related issues, definitely have these in mind!

What to look when searching the Best CBD product?

When you are buying a CBD product no matter how fancy the package looks like, always make sure to look for the extraction method the manufacturer is using for its products. There are a few more things that separate a low-quality product from a real deal. Let’s take a quick look!

Lab Results

Don’t trust the brands’ bragging about their CBD potency and purity. Let them be transparent enough and publicly display the actual lab results of their gummies, CBD oil, topicals, or vape products. We must be talking about a third-party laboratory, working independently from the exact brand.

Hemp Origin

Like any other crop you are raising, hemp also demands a maximum of care and the best possible treatment. You can trust a brand that uses a USA grown hemp, as it must follow US agriculture legislation. If you can, find out more about whether they are using organic and natural means of cultivating hemp. If you are strictly opposing any GMO-modifying methods and want to avoid non-organic hemp treatments, look for this specific information on the brand’s website.

Maybe you didn’t know that hemp acts as a bio-accumulator. Once you put it in the soil, it begins to attract molecules from other organisms and starts taking on their attributes. In that case, if the hemp was exposed to any dangerous chemicals or pesticides – most likely, they will become linked to hemp.

CBD Spectrum

All CBD products can be divided into three categories when CBD spectrum is in question:

CBD isolates

Full-spectrum

THC-free, broad spectrum

Isolates and THC-free products

Let’s start with the CBD isolate. If you are a new user wanting to try a range of CBD products, this is your first stop. What makes the isolate a good option for newbies is the ultimate dosage control. In fact, with buying isolate, you are getting the CBD in its purest form.

For any ailments concerned, if a user has a mild indication, it is best to consult a physician first. If there is a safe option for incorporating a CBD product into your regimen, then it is time to choose which spectrum works for you. If feeling mild anxiety, it’s OK to try with CBD isolate or THC-free CBD oil (broad-spectrum oil).

These products are potent as far as CBD is concerned, or to be more specific, anything besides THC. This option is also safe for anyone concerned about whether they would pass a drug test. Nothing is 100% sure as there are some cases of false-positive results.

Full-spectrum products

It is fair to say full-spectrum oil owes its potency to all its cannabinoids, including THC. It’s good to know it is legal in all 50 states, as long as it originates from hemp and not marijuana, and have below 0,3% of THC. Full-spectrum oils are also safe since they also don’t show on drug tests.

And if your stress levels are consistently high or you are experiencing severe anxiety levels, full-spectrum CBD oil is your go-to option.

Packages and Potencies

The number of milligrams of CBD determines CBD oil for anxiety’s potency. More potent oil means a more efficient oil. And you may find them in all strengths on the market – from those cheap variants at the gas stations to the purest and most effective brands online. This is enough to make an informative decision and adequately adjusting the dosage. It may be helpful for new users. Package variation offers more flexibility to users. Most of the CBD oil tinctures come in 30ml, but you can find them in a range from 15ml to 60ml.

Flavors

And now, last but not least essential features of CBD oil for anxiety – flavors! Flavors are fun, especially if there are natural. That way, they are not lowering the quality of the oil and could make even the most prominent opponent into trying CBD oil.

Other important aspects of a quality CBD oil is its vegan feature, which is very important for the consumers that don’t use animal products. It is a good thing that almost every reputable CBD company has vegan CBD oil in their offer.

How to take CBD oil for anxiety?

Sublingually

The primary administration method of CBD tinctures is sublingual. It means the oils are to be applied under the tongue. It ensures that sublingual glands absorb the CBD directly into the bloodstream.

Vaping

It’s a good thing that some CBD oils can be used both sublingually and as vape juice. Its common knowledge that vaping CBD increases the bioavailability, getting CBD faster into your bloodstream. But it may not be the safest option for some patients suffering from pulmonary conditions or having other preexisting conditions. Patients suffering from anxiety also may experience additional stress.

How much CBD to take?

CBD dosage is directly connected to its effects on the person. And as we know that no person is the same, which applies to the dosage. The overall condition of a particular person its what’s most important. What is their body weight, internal chemical balance, including hormones, age, and immunity?

Anxiety and stress-disorders can be quite overwhelming for most of our fellow citizens. They are damaging a person’s lifestyle, sometimes their relationships or careers. But there’s a good thing. They do not need significant dosages of CBD to manage these issues. For a fact, most people are good to go with very low CBD dosages.

CBD’s effects on people mostly depend on:

Age

Gender

Bodyweight

Anxiety levels

Body’s tolerance to cannabinoids

Method of administration

For example, some people have gotten no relief from other treatments. CBD oil offers a potential alternative solution for them. And it is generally considered safe.

CBD may also tie-up with other medications you are currently taking.

So, proceed with care if you take medications, such as blood thinners.

Some of the side-effects include:

irritability

dizziness

diarrhea

nausea

fogginess

appetite issues

weight changes

Is CBD Oil Legal?

All CBD products derived from hemp having less than 0.3 percent of THC is considered legal on the federal level. But, it is still illegal under some state laws, so be careful where to buy or use CBD oil or other products. All CBD products derived from marijuana are prohibited on the federal level because it usually contains more than the legal concentration of THC. And, some states’ legislation approves of this oil usage. Check your state’s legislation and those of anywhere you travel.

In some parts of the USA, CBD products are allowed for specific medical purposes. You may need to get a prescription from your doctor before buying CBD oil.

If your state approves using cannabis for medical purposes, you can buy CBD oil online or in specialized cannabis clinics and dispensaries.

WRAP

The FDA still hasn’t approved CBD oil as a legal health supplement. There is no statutory guarantee of its composition and effects.

So, what you can do is continue to take your regular meds if you have any medical condition. Don’t do anything without consulting your physician first. CBD oil may help your anxiety, but there is no guarantee that you won’t feel any unwanted symptoms if you suddenly stop taking your prescription medications.

Parallel with extensive research on CBD effects, more states discuss the legalization of all CBD products. CBD oil for anxiety may become even more available. But its role in different treatments may remain unclear. This is mostly because of the need for long-term studies for assessing all the benefits and risks.