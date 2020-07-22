Best Cbd Oil Brand For Pain And Inflammation

When it comes to improving your health and wellness, CBD is up there for plenty of reasons. It’s important to find a reputable CBD brand that you can trust with plenty of tried and tested products.

Furthermore, in the rise of CBD, there have been several brands that have emerged with low-quality products that contain impurities or little to no CBD in them at all.

Premium quality CBD oils don’t always have a high price tag and can still work to support your body’s health all the same. We’ve put together a list of the best CBD oil for pain relief to help you make an informed decision prior to purchasing any products.

Best CBD Oil for Pain

SabaiDee Product Details

● Potency – 250mg – 2500mg

● Available flavors – Unflavored, Peppermint & coconut oil

● CBD per serving – 8.33 to 83.33mg per 1mL

What’s Good About Sabaidee CBD Oil

SabaiDee CBD oil comes straight out of sunny California with a great range of broad-spectrum CBD oils. Starting with their Good Vibes bottle which contains 250mg of CBD, all the way up to Mega Good Vibes which has a whopping 2500mg of CBD in it.

Grown in Colorado, the organic hemp that goes into creating SabaiDee CBD oil has thousands of positive reviews from happy customers.

SabaiDee prioritizes quality of quantity and it’s noticeable in every product they sell. The CBD oil is purity tested in-house and then sent away again for third party testing from a laboratory. Expect a rich taste and flavor with SabaiDee CBD, the complex flavor profile contains a culmination of terpenes which help to add flavor and reduce pain.

What makes SabaiDee one of the best companies to purchase CBD oil from is that they have an eco-friendly initiative built into their brand. The “Giving Back” program helps to give back to the communities of the world by planting a tree after every order of CBD oil is made.

Pros

● Broad-spectrum CBD oil that contains terpenes for additional health-boosting properties.

● Exceptional value for money

● Comes in multiple strengths and there’s an unflavored option

● Double purity tested to ensure you’re getting the best

● Free delivery to all 50 states

Cons

● Could do with more flavors

Gold Bee CBD Oil – Runner Up

Gold Bee Product Details

Potency – 250mg – 2500mg

Available flavors – Natural honey flavor

CBD per serving – 8.5 to 85mg per 1mL

What’s Good About Gold Bee CBD Oil

Companies that create and sell CBD have been popping up all over the world in the last few years. However, Gold Bee is one to look out for which is why it’s our runner up. After launching in 2019, Gold Bee has made waves by winning local awards in Delaware and increasing production to support demand across the United States.

Gold Bee creates broad-spectrum CBD oil that can be great to target pain and also to support and reinforce health and wellness.

If you’ve never heard of Gold Bee before, we recommend that you give one of their various products a try. They sell bottles of oil, batteries for vapes , soft gel capsules, vegan gummies and honey sticks.

Pros

● CBD oil is created in small batches to ensure that it’s the highest quality

● Third-party tested in laboratories to maintain purity

● Can be bought in up to 2500mg strength

Cons

● The oil is made in small batches, it can take a while for it to be back in stock when demand is high

● Only one flavor available

Hemp Bombs – Best CBD Isolate Oil

Hemp Bombs Product Details

Potency – 125mg – 4000mg

Available flavors – Unflavored

CBD per serving – 4.2 to 133mg per 1mL

What’s Good About Hemp Bombs CBD Oil

Hemp Bombs is an older brand that’s been developing a good reputation with great products for a few years. The company specializes in creating CBD isolate oils that ship worldwide.

The great thing about Hemp Bombs is that the oils come in all shapes and sizes, meaning that you can purchase oils that range from 125mg, all the way up to 4000mg. If you’re new to taking CBD, we recommend that you start with a serving size of 125mg and work your way up. If you’ve been using CBD for a while and benefiting from it, we recommend that you try the 1000mg oil bottle.

Depending on the extent of your pain and the area that it’s in, you may want to try higher concentrations to help you get the support you need. Hemp Bombs offer great value for money, so if you’re on a budget then don’t worry; you’re still getting high-quality oil for a great price.

Pros

● Premium quality CBD isolate

● Third-party testing in labs to ensure purity in each bottle

● CBD oil is available in multiple strengths – up to 4000mg

Cons

● Little variety in flavors

● A lack of terpenes in the CBD oil means not as effective as other brands

Where to Buy the Best CBD Oil for Pain Online

The research into CBD oil is still on-going, however, scientists have shown how it works to support health and wellness. It’s important to purchase your CBD vape oil from one of the reputable brands that we’ve listed above and never purchase from an unknown brand that doesn’t have user reviews.

We highly recommend that you research CBD oil, it’s benefits and the company you’re buying from before you purchase. It’s always a good idea to speak to your doctor or physician before you buy CBD oil online and before you consume any to ensure you have the safest and most effective experience for pain relief.