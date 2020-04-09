Best CBD Gummies: Top 3 Brands of 2020

If you’ve ever tried CBD gummies, you’ll probably understand why they’re all the rage these days.

While CBD oil definitely paved the way for the CBD market, most people now choose to use CBD gummies instead. They offer all the same benefits as CBD oil (relaxing, supporting chronic pain and inflammation, sleep promotion, and more), yet come in a format that’s much simpler to use, and tastes significantly better.

Here, we’ll discuss some of the best CBD gummy options we’ve come across. We’ll explain why we like each brand, what makes them stand out, and offer some of the negatives for each brand to be aware of.

Best CBD Gummies For 2020

Pros Cons • Vegan-friendly and gluten-free gummy formula

• Made from premium CBD isolate

• Excellent cost to strength ratio • No high potency option available (over 30 mg)

• Flavor comes as an assortment (you can’t choose your own)

Royal CBD started with just two products — these gummies and a simple CBD and MCT oil. The founders knew they wouldn’t survive in this highly competitive industry unless they could make sure their products were within the top 5% of products on the market in terms of quality — so that’s exactly what they did.

In order to get the quality of their gummies as high as possible, the founders started at the bottom — the hemp. They believed it wasn’t possible to make a high-end product if they didn’t first start with premium hemp. They visited local hemp farms around California and Colorado in search of a handful of farms that could consistently supply raw hemp material with ideal CBD and terpene profiles.

The next step was to focus on the extraction technique. A lot of companies are using solvents like hexane or butane to extract the CBD. While this works, it forces the manufactuer to heat the product once it’s done in order to remove the toxic solvent residue. This addition of heat damages the chemical profile of the extract and dramatically affects the final quality.

Once the company had an extract they were happy with, they got to work incorporating it into a gummy mix with three different flavors.

All this hard work certainly paid off. These CBD gummies are now among the most popular options on the American market.

These CBD gummies are vegan-friendly, THC-free, and come with either 10 mg or 25 mg of pure CBD per gummy.

Pros Cons • Sourced from organically-grown hemp plants from the state of California

• Contains CBD isolate with 0% THC

• Delicious flavor assortment

• Strong potency and top-notch ingredients make these gummies exceptionally high value • Lacks the benefits of the entourage effect (only found in full-spectrum products)

Gold Bee is a boutique small-batch CBD manufacturer. The company started in Delaware selling limited runs of its premium CBD products. After about a year of steady growth, Gold Bee is now nationally recognized as having some of the best cost to potency ratios for its products, including these CBD gummies.

As Gold Bee prepares to launch their online shop, there’s already a long waiting list to get ahold of these gummies.

We highly recommend you get yourself a bottle when you can, but it could take another month before Gold Bee catches up with the demand for its products.

These gummies come in two strengths — 10 mg and 25 mg per gummy. Instead of the usual full-spectrum extract this brand is known for, the company uses a CBD isolate — making these gummies 100% THC-free.

Pros Cons • Available in a wide range of strengths and package sizes

• Comes with or without melatonin for added sleep support

• Guaranteed THC-free • The source of Hemp is unknown

• Hemp bombs doesn’t claim to use organic hemp

• These gummies are not vegan-friendly

Hemp Bombs is one of the largest CBD companies in the world — reaching to all corners of the earth with its diverse product lineup.

What sets this company apart from the rest are the incredibly low prices the company is able to offer thanks to the sheer bulk of its operation.

While the quality of these gummies isn’t as high as it is with other companies on this list, they’re still much better than most alternatives — yet they remain one of the most affordable options on the market.

There are two main types of gummies to cover when it comes to Hemp Bombs — one version has melatonin, the other doesn’t.

Melatonin is a naturally-occurring hormone produced in the brain that serves to regulate the sleep-wake cycle. As it gets closer to bedtime, melatonin levels start to rise — causing us to feel tired.

Using melatonin and CBD gummies about an hour before bed should give the duo enough time to start producing their benefits.

For those of you who don’t aim to use CBD gummies to help with sleep, Hemp Bombs also offer a simple CBD gummy formula without melatonin.

Summing it All Up: The Best CBD Gummies of the Year

CBD gummies are an excellent alternative to CBD oils or capsules without sacrificing any of the benefits.

With that said, it’s still important to find a manufacturer with a high level of integrity when it comes to manufacturing its CBD gummies. We’ve seen gummies that have shocking inconsistencies between other contents of the same bag. Some are very strong, others super weak. This is something you really want to avoid.

If you want to save yourself some time (and cash) start with one of the companies listed above. We’ve tried and tested dozens of different brands and found these Royal CBD, Gold Bee, and Hemp Bombs to be the best CBD gummies currently available.

