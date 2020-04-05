If you happen to be one of every fifth American that experiences chronic pain; you surely have stumbled upon CBD cream as a possible means to help you relieve your pain. Also, more likely than not, you are not completely satisfied with the therapy you are having at the moment. That is why I am going to review the possible benefits of CBD in pain treatment and give you a few recommendations on which CBD topicals might be best for you.

CBD and pain relief

Pain is an ever-present factor in human lives. According to the CDC, over 20% of adult Americans struggle with some chronic pain, which amounts to more than 50 million US citizens. Plus, each one of us experiences an episode of acute pain from time to time. The standard treatment of chronic pain is with either opioid drugs, which can cause serious addiction problems or with antidepressants, which create a myriad of side effects of their own. CBD, on the other hand, has shown to produce minimal side effects, especially when administered topically, considering it does not enter the bloodstream this way.

When it comes to the beneficial effects of CBD cream or CBD lotion on pain management, there are no human trials that explore the issue. However, numerous animal studies testify on the decrease in arthritis pain in mice due to CBD. One of these studies examined the specific effect of CBD gel on mice with arthritic pain and concluded that it not only reduced the inflammation in the affected joint of the rats, but it also reduced the pain-associated reflexes of rats.

Even though these findings are yet to be confirmed on the human population, they are a strong suggestion on the possible use of CBD cream for pain treatment.

The Best CBD Cream for Pain

You have decided to give CBD a try, but are not sure how to choose the right and trusted vendor. These are a couple of things you ought to keep in mind when choosing:

CBD cream should come from organically grown hemp farms

CBD cream or CBD lotion should be extracted with the CO2 extraction method

Your provider should offer easily accessible independently tested lab results

Taking all of this into account, I browsed through a lot of CBD producers. And here’s what I have found about the best options available!

1. HealthworxCBD

HealthworxCBD fulfills all our three basic criteria. Just quick looks at their CBD cream for pain shows it originates from organic Colorado hemp farms; from CO2 extracted hemp and have easily accessible third lab results. They provide various products like CBD salve, CBD muscle freeze gel, lip balm, and CBD rescue butter, which is specially made for sensitive types or areas of your skin. Besides CBD, HealthworxCBD topicals are filled with natural, organic oils which warrant for the best experience with their products. They also provide a discount on their products.

2. Try The CBD

This company is in the same league as the previous one. Their CBD is 100% organic, CO2 extracted, and the test results are easily accessible for any of their products. It testifies on the transparency in the work of these guys. Furthermore, they offer a variety of topicals. Besides the CBD cream, which is entirely organic, THC- free and vegan, you can buy CBD gel, CBD massage oil, CBD lotion, and even CBD lip balm. All of these products are infused with natural, skin-friendly oils and vitamins to not only reduce your pain but tend to your skin as well. All of their topicals have 500mg of CBD content per pack, besides lip balm and massage oil, which carry 50mg and 250mg of CBD per pack, respectively. Their CBD gel, unlike the other topicals, contains up to 0.3% of THC, which is an excellent option for people who like a full-spectrum option for their pain treatment. Also, they offer their CBD cream for sale at the moment.

3. Lazarus Naturals

Unlike most of the other providers on the list, Lazarus Naturals offer only full-spectrum hemp extract in their CBD balm. That means that besides CBD, their balms also contain other cannabinoids, including THC. This THC, however, will not end in your bloodstream. Also, their full – spectrum balms come in different scents, like lavender, rose, or cider. Lazarus Naturals balms come in either 300mg or 1200mg of CBD per container. Their main plus is at the same time their main minus, considering that most people would want a pure CBD topical, without any THC.

4. Charlotte’s Webb

Charlotte’s Webb has been on the CBD market from the start of the CBD movement and offers high quality, tested CBD products. When it comes to their topicals, they are non-GMO, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and packaged in BPA-free containers. However, they only offer CBD cream and CBD balm as their topicals. Also, the results of their third-lab tests are a bit hard to find on the site.

5. CBDistillery

These guys are also a top-notch CBD provider. Their CBD in their salve is organic, pesticide, and alcohol-free. Besides CBD salve, they provide CBD cream, CBD relief stick, and lip balm. The only downside to CBDistillery is a bit higher price.

Final words

There are a couple of things to know before starting with your CBD pain treatment. Firstly, consult your physician. Even though CBD in the cream does not enter your bloodstream, it is a good thing for your physician to know you are taking another medicine for your pain and to consult you on the appropriate dose.

Secondly, even though it is highly unlikely that CBD will cause any allergic reactions, make sure to test the CBD cream on a small area of your skin before going onto the full treatment.

The last thing I will say is that of all the ways to take CBD for pain, using it via cream or lotion is probably the safest and most effective way to relieve your pain.

