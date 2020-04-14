Best CBD Cream for Pain: Top 3 Brands for Arthritis in 2020

Arthritis affects more than 350 million people worldwide. The condition can be debilitating for those who suffer from the condition — significantly reducing a person’s quality of life.

Many people take medications to reduce discomfort associated with arthritis — and more people around the world are looking to CBD as a potential source of much-needed comfort.

In fact, pain is by far one of the most common reasons people use CBD. But choosing the right product is crucial if you want the supplement to work for you.

In this article, we’ll narrow the selection down to the three we believe offer the most benefit to customers looking for relief from aches in their muscles and joints.

Best CBD Cream For Pain & Arthritis

Pros Cons • Made with broad-spectrum CBD extract

• Loaded with beneficial herbs & ingredients (arnica, calendula, cayenne pepper, frankincense, turmeric yerba mate)

• High bioavailability • One choice for bottle size & potency

Royal CBD offers two CBD topicals. The easy-to-use cooling roll-on gel is infused with arnica, frankincense, menthol, and 350 mg of CBD.

The warming salve uses fatty oils to maximize bioavailability — it contains 500 mg of CBD and ingredients like arnica, turmeric, and cayenne pepper extract.

Both formulas are thoughtfully designed to minimize pain and stiffness in muscles and joints, symptoms characteristic of conditions like arthritis.

Royal CBD also has a commitment to quality from farm to sale — it only uses organic, non-GMO, and third-party tested hemp.

Both of Royal CBD’s topicals use broad-spectrum CBD, which includes other cannabinoids such as CBN, CBC, CBG, and more — there’s some evidence to suggest broad and full-spectrum CBD extracts may be more effective than CBD isolates.

By taking advantage of broad-spectrum CBD and other herbs, Royal CBD’s topicals naturally target pain in your muscles and joints. Royal CBD believes in its products — and stands by them with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.

Go to Royal CBD and use the code SF10 for 10% off

Click to See Lowest Price

Pros Cons • Support a small business

• High quality organic, California-grown hemp

• Small batch production process to ensure greater levels of consistency • Frequently sold out due to high demand

Gold Bee, despite only being founded in 2019, has proven itself able to compete with the big names in the CBD industry. The Delaware-based CBD supplier won several local awards, including community choice at a local cannabis festival, for its fantastic CBD oils.

Gold Bee does things a little differently than much of the competition. Rather than mass-producing its CBD extracts, the company uses a small batch production process to ensure a greater level of consistency in the final product.

The end result is a golden-brown and earthy full-spectrum extract. This extract is then infused into topical creams with ingredients like menthol, arnica, and turmeric to quickly reduce pain in muscles and joints.

Gold Bee has recently shifted its focus to its online store — but the hype around this brand has made it difficult for the company to keep up with demand. Keep an eye on its website as Gold Bee frequently restocks — but its products sell fast. So get some while you can.

SF Examiner readers can save 10% off their order by using the code SF10 at checkout.

Click to See Lowest Price

Pros Cons • Large selection of CBD-infused products

• Pain rub comes in two sizes (1 oz, 4 oz)

• Gentle cooling action for “hot” muscles and joints • Only offers CBD isolates — no products contain full-spectrum CBD

Hemp Bombs is another well-known brand in the CBD industry. The company has a broad range of CBD products at reasonable prices. Hemp Bombs has two CBD topicals targeted towards pain in muscles and joints.

The company’s pain rub is available in 1 or 4 oz sizes, with 50 or 400 mg of CBD respectively. Like Royal CBD, the pain rub includes menthol to soothe and cool sore spots. Hemp Bombs specifically recommends its pain rub for recovery from physical activity — but its formula should provide some much-needed relief from aches in joints as well.

Hemp Bombs also has a heat relief spray — this is a great product for convenience as the spray nozzle makes it easy to apply in seconds. The heat relief spray contains 125 mg of CBD, making it a better choice for minor discomfort.

Final Thoughts: Best CBD Topicals For Arthritis Pain

All three of the brands listed above have excellent CBD topicals to help you manage sore muscles and joints.

We always recommend choosing full or broad-spectrum products, which is why Royal CBD lands at the top of our list — in addition to its innovative formulas and commitment to using high-quality hemp sources.

Regardless of which brand you choose, you’re on track to relief from achy muscles and joints.

Go to Royal CBD and use code SF10 for 10% off your order.

Visit Royal CBD

SFExaminer’s CBD Comparisons

Best CBD Oil: Top 3 Brands of 2020 Best CBD Gummies: Top 3 Brands of 2020 Best CBD Capsules: Top 3 CBD Pills of 2020 Best CBD Oil for Pain: Top 3 Brands for 2020 Best CBD Oil for Anxiety & Depression: Top 3 Brands for 2020 Best CBD Oil for Sleep: Top 3 Brands for 2020 Best CBD Oil for Arthritis: Top 3 Brands of 2020 Best CBD Oil for Dogs: Top 3 Brands for Sale in 2020 Buy CBD Oil: Top 3 CBD Oils for Sale in 2020