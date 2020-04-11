Best CBD Capsules: Top 3 CBD Pills of 2020

Contrary to popular belief, CBD oil doesn’t taste very good. It’s oily, bitter, and leaves a bit of an aftertaste in the mouth. If you’ve experienced these negatives but want to keep benefiting from the CBD itself — it may be time to make the shift towards CBD capsules.

Capsules offer all the same benefits of CBD oil — without having to taste it.

The oil is enclosed in a special gel coating that quickly breaks down once it reaches the acidic environment of the stomach. As the capsule breaks down, the oil is released into the digestive tract.

All of this happens very quickly and there’s virtually no difference in how long it takes for the CBD to start taking effect from a CBD oil compared to CBD capsules.

In this article, we’ll cover the best CBD capsule options available, and offer some of our reasoning for nominating each of these CBD brands.

Best CBD Capsules For 2020

Pros Cons • Made from high-quality full-spectrum hemp extract

• Contains a high dose of 25 milligrams CBD per capsule • CBD capsules can’t be cut in half to achieve smaller doses

• Some capsules can leak if exposed to high heat during storage or shipping

Royal CBD was founded in 2017 after the two founders decided they had enough of all the low-quality and misleading CBD products that swamped the market throughout 2016 (and beyond).

Now, Royal CBD offers products in all of the standard CBD product categories — including CBD capsules.

Each of these soft gel capsules is filled with a full-spectrum CBD oil containing 25 milligrams of CBD. These are considered a high-potency product — so only those with experience using CBD should consider ordering this product.

If you start with CBD oil first you can get a feel for how CBD affects your body at different doses before settling on these capsules. There is no way to reduce the dose of each capsule without first breaking them open — which would defeat the purpose of using them in the first place.

These capsules deliver the same high-quality CBD oil that made Royal so popular, to begin with — without having to taste the oil directly.

These capsules also offer a more convenient dosing regimen for people who already take encapsulated supplements on a daily basis.

Go to Royal CBD and use code SF10 for 10% off

Click to See Lowest Price

Pros Cons • Made from organic hemp plants grown exclusively in California

• Available in multiple capsule counts and strengths • As a small company, there are very few customer reviews available for this product

• Limited batch runs mean shortages of these capsules are common

Gold Bee CBD is a small Delaware-based company selling a variety of CBD-infused products.

What makes Gold Bee special?

This company is a small-batch manufacturer — which means they focus their efforts on small runs of hemp extraction. This is like a microdistillery or microbrewery — producing boutique hemp runs with exceptional quality.

The slow, small volume runs the company uses to make the oil for these capsules limits the degradation of terpenes and cannabinoids throughout the process.

We respect the company’s meticulous attention to detail — which can be seen in all levels of the company’s operation.

Gold Bee CBD capsules are available in 25 mg doses each — making them perfect for more experienced CBD users, but maybe too strong for first-time users.

SF Examiner readers can save 10% off their order by using the code SF10 at checkout.

Click to See Lowest Price

Pros Cons • 90-day satisfaction guarantee — money back if you’re not happy

• The company offers discounted rates for bulk purchases

• Easy to swallow soft gel capsules • Only one potency and bottle size available

Like Royal CBD, CBD Pure uses organic, non-GMO hemp grown in Colorado. The company has a concise product line that includes oils, topicals, CBD for pets, and softgels.

CBD Pure soft gels contain 25 mg of full-spectrum CBD. The company also uses cold-pressed extraction processes to maintain as much of the hemp plant as possible. CBD Pure refuses to use any synthetic or artificial ingredients — instead, relying on the natural healing potential of the CBD and other cannabinoids.

CBD Pure has one of the best satisfaction guarantees we’ve seen in the business. Some companies don’t offer a return policy, while most have a 30-day guarantee of some kind, CBD pure blows them all out of the water with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Overall, CBD Pure’s capsules are a solid product, backed by a reputable company.

Final Thoughts: Best CBD Capsule Options

Capsules are definitely one of the easiest ways to get your daily dose of CBD — and these 3 companies make CBD capsules a cut above the competition.

Capsules require little to no preparation, making them the ideal product for busy professionals, parents, or students.

The 3 brands listed above consistently show a commitment to quality.

Go to Royal CBD and use code SF10 for 10% off your order.

Visit Royal CBD

SFExaminer’s CBD Comparisons

Best CBD Oil: Top 3 Brands of 2020 Best CBD Gummies: Top 3 Brands of 2020 Best CBD Cream for Pain: Top 3 Brands for Arthritis in 2020 Best CBD Oil for Pain: Top 3 Brands for 2020 Best CBD Oil for Anxiety & Depression: Top 3 Brands for 2020 Best CBD Oil for Sleep: Top 3 Brands for 2020 Best CBD Oil for Arthritis: Top 3 Brands of 2020 Best CBD Oil for Dogs: Top 3 Brands for Sale in 2020 Buy CBD Oil: Top 3 CBD Oils for Sale in 2020