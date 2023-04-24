If you’ve decided to visit Miami, aka the Sunshine State, to spend some quality time with your friends, family, or partner, Miami may be one of the best destinations to opt for. Although Miami is an ideal option for those who enjoy tropical vibes, mesmerizing beaches, and year-round sunshine, choosing the right location is key to making the most of your well-earned vacation.
While there's a lot to love about Miami, Brickell and the surrounding neighborhoods are among the best locations for renting an Airbnb. If this is your first time visiting the city, here are the top 4 Airbnbs in Miami close to Brickell, Little Havana and Coconut Grove.
Reasons to Visit Miami and Rent an Airbnb Near Downtown Miami
If you’re enthusiastic about getting a taste of diverse food, culture, and entertainment during your vacation, traveling to Miami should definitely be on your list.
Here’s why you should visit Miami and rent an Airbnb close to Brickell.
Lively Beaches and Sunshine. One of the most obvious reasons to visit Miami is definitely its sun-warmed sand and amazingly clear water. In Miami, you’ll get unlimited ocean views and enjoy sunny days on the beach.
Cultural Diversity. As Miami is often referred to as a cultural melting pot, it’s no surprise that diversity appears in the city’s dining, traditions, music, art, and more. When visiting Miami, you’ll come across the vibrancy of the culture in every nook and corner of the city.
Outdoor Adventures. If spending time outdoors is something you tend to aim for during your vacations, visiting Miami and renting an Airbnb near Brickell may be the right choice. You can enjoy your time at exceptionally beautiful parks or be more physically active by going on outdoor excursions in Miami while being within walking distance of your guest house.
Wealthy Communities. If you love luxury vacations, consider visiting Miami as it’s one of the richest cities in the US. From five-star hotels and celebrity homes to exotic yachts and premium rental cars, here’s everything you need.
Buzzing Nightlife. Miami is renowned for its clubs, rooftop bars, wineries, and breweries that you can visit at night. Whether you’d love to listen to pop stars or have fun at events held by international DJs, Miami’s nightlife won’t disappoint you.
Safety. While Miami, in general, is considered a safe city, certain neighborhoods, including Brickell, Coconut Grove, Coral Way, Little Havana, and Star Island, are ranked as the safest neighborhoods in Miami.
Easy Access to the Beach. As Miami is larger than you may think, you should consider selecting the location of your Airbnb to ensure that you’re close to the beach and have easy access to either public transport or a parking spot. Therefore, renting an Airbnb in or near Brickell is an excellent choice.
The Top 4 Airbnbs to Rent in Miami Close to Brickell
Finding the right Airbnb is pretty much essential for making your vacation truly unforgettable. If this is your first time visiting Miami and you’re not really sure how to select the location for your Airbnb, then consider finding one in or near Brickell.
To make things even easier for you, here are the best Airbnbs in Miami close to Brickell.
If you’re looking for a pet-friendly Airbnb in Miami close to Brickell, this 1930’s cottage in Coconut Grove may be the right choice for you. With a closed and private backyard along with a gorgeous deck, this is an ideal Airbnb for pet owners traveling to Miami.
The cottage has one bedroom and can accommodate up to 3 guests. It also offers easy guest access using a private driveway that can fit 2 cars. Besides, the Airbnb is within walking distance of the central business area.
This is a Historic 100-year-old Casita in Little Havana that has been listed as Miami's must-stay Airbnb. The studio-type casita with a private driveway and cozy patio can accommodate 3 guests.
Since smoking isn't allowed inside the cottage, this Airbnb smells fresh after every guest. If you’re a smoker, there’s an outdoor tropical patio for your use.
If you’re looking for a stylish guest house in Miami, this Airbnb for 2 guests is the best fit for you. Being centrally-located, you’re about 5-10 minutes away from everything you may need during your stay, including restaurants, clubs, shopping center, and Brickell Miami.
What makes this place even more unique is that the guesthouse features a pool and a hot tub for you to relax after outdoor excursions and city tours.
This is another pet-friendly authentic cottage from the 1930’s that can accommodate 3 guests. In addition, a large fenced yard makes this Airbnb an absolutely amazing place for your pets.
Located in Coconut Grove, the guest house is close to the central business district and offers easy access to public transportation. It only takes 10-15 minutes to walk to some of the best shops, restaurants and clubs in Miami.