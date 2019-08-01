Benefit Dinner featuring San Francisco’s Chef Eric Pascual, & Lanai Tabura from the Food Network and Cooking Hawaiian Style

Everyone wants a piece of paradise, or at least visit Hawaii to soak up the sun and its beautiful beaches. The culture of the Hawaiian people is starting to make some noise in the culinary world with some amazing chefs and restaurants. The Food network, The Food Channel and most cooking shows have featured some of their best. With social media platforms like Eater, Thrillest, Chefs feed, facebook and Instagram they have catapulted the Hawaiian style food to the main stage.

This week in Berkeley, CA you are going to get a chance to experience some of that Hawaiian goodness from some of its best. Winner of the Great Food Truck Race, host of Cooking Hawaiian Style and Emmy award host, Lanai Tabura is back in the SF Bay Area. He is teaming up with San Francisco’s Chef Eric Pascual. Pascual, a San Francisco native has spent most of his summers in Hawaii with his grandparents gaining a sense of the pulse of the food scene. Lanai has been traveling a lot lately sharing his mo’olelo (story) with the world about his culture through food. Pascual and Tabura met through Emmy award producer, Beverly Desuasido. She produces the TV series, The Pop up Chef, which Lanai hosts and is preparing to take the show on the road globally.

The two have partnered for the last 2 years putting on sold out dinners from Berkeley to the Mission district. They don’t produce your normal pop up as they give you an experience with story telling, touching your Na’au (stomach) and your soul, Lanai says. This week they will be doing a series of dinners with the theme “Hawaii’s Culinary Cross roads” The immigration to Hawaii. They will be featuring not only Hawaiian dishes but some of the popular foods that where introduced to Hawaii during the plantation days from Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Filipino. The food changed in the early 1800’s when they all arrived to work in the sugar plantations.

You don’t want to miss these amazing dinners so get your tickets today cause seating is always limited and intimate.

Dinners run August 7,8,9,11th

for more information visit

https://experiences.chefsfeed.com/meals/d/191656328/hawaii-a-culinary-crossroads-a-pride-for-pi-benefi/?rf&fbclid=IwAR0gccfCgmAUq6Fh09XZgR5xDsazK52YrPUZeiFWU13tc7AdvyFcZSoj-1A