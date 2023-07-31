Albert Karaziwan - Photo #1

The post-pandemic era is proving to be an interesting one for managing people. Business leaders are scrambling to secure meaningful ways to connect with their teams, and it has become quickly apparent that traditional approaches to attracting and retaining talent are archaic. The pandemic has brought to the fore a lot of challenges, particularly when ushering in a new age where culture and people are at the core of a business’s success.

So how does one initiate a cultural change in the workplace?

