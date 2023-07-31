The post-pandemic era is proving to be an interesting one for managing people. Business leaders are scrambling to secure meaningful ways to connect with their teams, and it has become quickly apparent that traditional approaches to attracting and retaining talent are archaic. The pandemic has brought to the fore a lot of challenges, particularly when ushering in a new age where culture and people are at the core of a business’s success.
So how does one initiate a cultural change in the workplace?
Albert Karaziwan, the Belgian founder of Semlex, an identification company with interests located in countries worldwide, believes a new vision goes hand-in-hand with cultural change.
“The answer for leaders looking to succeed in the current market has been here all along,” says Karaziwan.
The formula for success in the workplace, as Karaziwan explains it, is simply the clarity and accessibility of one’s ideas and vision. Successful leaders are those who can effectively transfer their vision to those working around them. This formula is helping Karaziwan to power a period of tremendous growth for Semlex, at a time when many other companies were and are struggling.
While the formula is a process that Karaziwan has gradually perfected over time, a more people-centric approach to business has been gaining momentum even before the pandemic. According to a Goldman Sachs report published in 2022, titled “People, Partnership, and Impact”, Chief Human Resources Officers in Europe concurred that a shift to more employee-focused policies “will help them to attract and develop talent.”
In retrospect, Albert Karaziwan and the Semlex group's key to success is attracting and hiring people with great characters and solid skills. By sniffing out good leaders to disrupt traditional industries, Semlex continues to expand its portfolio of clients seeking identification solutions, and entering new ventures across the globe. By employing an ecosystem approach to investing, Semlex ensures their companies work in cooperation towards a common goal instead of in an antagonistic competition. Semlex’s is made up of operators promoting a team atmosphere that encourages transparency and approachability.
For Karaziwan, success is based on three essential elements.
Repurpose Your Vision
In the era after the pandemic, we need to accept that the concept of “business as usual” does not exist anymore. Leaders must adjust their vision towards a common purpose, one that is set in the market’s new reality.
“Rather than pretending the last two years didn’t happen, we need to learn from them to help power forward,” Karaziwan says. “The early days of the pandemic were difficult for everyone. But what we need to do is take that vulnerability and grow from it.”
Such changes could be to radically reimagine the nature of physical workspaces or to encourage an environment where teams are comfortable seamlessly sharing their challenges and concerns.
Engage Directly
Before the pandemic, traditional people and management strategies have sometimes gotten in the way of direct engagement in the work itself. According to research by McKinsey Consulting, an employee who feels engaged and inspired at work is 125 percent more productive than one who just feels merely satisfied.
The pandemic exposed the necessity and urgency for many employees to figure out a better balance between work and play. Enforced “work from home” took a toll on employees’ experience and exposed new dilemmas for cultivating culture remotely. The need to have a clear and defined “business culture” is proving valuable as the hybrid working model exceedingly becomes the new norm in the post-Covid period.
Building reliable teams based on local talent is something Semlex utilized even before the pandemic. They select reliable and experienced technicians from home to train and employ the best local talents in their facilities across the world. What was initially an in-house solution for one of their companies, quickly became a vital company-wide winning strategy to expand in several continents.
Speed Up Learning and Decision Making
There is evidence to support the idea that we can learn more and be our most creative during periods of stress. Understanding the subtle nuance between “eustress” (good stress) and “distress” (bad stress) can be key to unlocking success for a business. During a TEDx talk, Eve Poole, a British writer and Interim CEO of the Carnegie Trust for the Universities of Scotland, noted how human beings can conquer their fears to be better leaders. Through case studies, she showed how people under pressure have the potential to learn faster because cognitive functioning has increased, and the lessons learned become more permanent because memories are tagged with certain emotions during an experience.
Albert Karaziwan values stress along the same lines. “At Semlex we encourage our people to up-skill and be ambitious. We encourage them to take on new opportunities and see how our existing capabilities can be creatively deployed to meet their needs,” he says.
In that spirit, Semlex often pushes the boundaries within traditional industries, creating a positive form of disruption in the respective fields it is linked to. Internally, the company cuts through sluggish decision-making processes to capitalize on moments of opportunity to come and go rapidly.
Ultimately, the most important step a company can take to success, Karaziwan says, “is to empower teams to make the right decisions, increase engagement and confidence in resolve and develop better agility and productivity.”
As businesses desperately search for avenues to overcome the significant challenges of our current age, a more human approach to leadership is likely the best way forward.