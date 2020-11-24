Before You Buy: 5 Things You Must Know About Kratom

If you are suffering from high levels of stress, lack of sleep, and joint-related aches and pain, natural plant-based supplements can provide you with the relief you need. While there are dozens of plant supplements used in alternative medicine today, perhaps none is more effective than kratom, which some may know by its scientific name Mitragyna Speciosa.

Despite being relatively new to the American market, kratom is becoming increasingly popular among health-conscious crowds thanks to its powerful natural benefits. As opposed to other medicinal herbs, kratom is available in different strains, each containing a unique set of healing properties for varying purposes. From pain relief to sleep support, kratom can help with some of the most common problems affecting your daily living.

Unfortunately, there are various misconceptions about kratom. Some of the most common misconceptions include claims depicting kratom as a cure-all miracle or claiming it is an addictive drug.

That’s why we have curated this informative article to answer some of the most pressing questions about kratom, so you can have a clear understanding of what kratom is, what it does, and how it can help you live a healthier and more balanced life.

1.) What exactly is kratom?

Kratom refers to the Mitragyna Speciosa tree native to Southeast Asia. For centuries, the tree’s leaves have been used for medicinal purposes in the region, especially in Thailand and Indonesia.

Kratom leaves contain compounds that attach themselves to nerve cells, just like opioid painkillers, thus creating a similar effect in your brain. However, while kratom and opiates similarly affect the brain, kratom contains no opiates. Kratom is a naturally-occurring supplement, so it is not an opiate or a drug.

Due to its soothing effects, kratom has become a natural alternative for a diverse range of purposes, helping with various aspects of a health-focused lifestyle.

2.) How do you use kratom?

Traditionally, kratom leaves are chewed, smoked, made into teas, and even used as an ingredient in everyday seasoning. Today, the best kratom supplements are still made from the leaves, but they are ground up in pills or sold as a powder for improved convenience.

Ultimately, the most important elements of kratom consumption are strain and dosage. For example, white strains have more potent energizing effects, while red kratom is mostly known for its calming properties. Additionally, kratom provides different effects at different doses. Generally, low doses are used as a stimulant, while higher doses may have sedative-like effects.

Other factors to be taken into consideration include age, gender, and specific health needs. It is also recommended that users follow directions on product labels and consult with healthcare professionals for optimal results.

3.) What are the benefits of kratom?



As we mentioned before, kratom’s specific benefits will depend on the dosage and variety of kratom you are using. Usually, the effects of kratom range from a sense of overall calmness to feelings of euphoria. Again, it all depends on your specific strain and how much you decide to take each time. Overall, different dosages and strains of kratom can have the following effects:

Feelings of relaxation

Euphoria

Pain management

Mental clarity

Alertness

Sleep support

Energy

Focus

Stress relief

Calmness

To learn more about the different kratom strains and what they can each do for you, click here.

4.) Is kratom legal in the U.S.?

Kratom is legal nationwide. This means that no federal laws are prohibiting the use of kratom in the United States. However, there are currently six states in which kratom is considered illegal. These states are Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin. There are also a few cities and counties in legal states where kratom use is limited or completely banned. If you are not living in these states or cities, you can give kratom a try.

5.) Where can you buy kratom?

You won’t find kratom on supermarket shelves or your neighborhood pharmacies. To find kratom in the United States, you will most likely have to visit a holistic shop or order it online from a trusted vendor. To make sure you are getting your kratom from a trusted source, we strongly advise that you do your own research, whether that means looking for reviews online or asking for recommendations from a healthcare professional. If you don’t feel like spending too much time doing research, we suggest you take a look at Organa Kratom, a U.S.-based company that has become the go-to option for many kratom users.

Conclusion

If you are looking to try kratom for the first time, you must be well informed so that you can get the most out of your experience. Always make sure you get your information from trusted sources. Most importantly, always ensure that you are getting your kratom products from reliable vendors, whether you buy online or in person.