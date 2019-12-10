BASA — your one-stop cannabis shop

Whether you are a working professional, baby boomer, light toker, everyday user, finding the best source for some serious ganja is as simple as visiting BASA, the longest running dispensary in San Francisco.

Curated for confidence since 2003, BASA carries only the finest brands that are licensed, tested and verified as pesticide-free and organic. The friendly and knowledgeable staff focuses on customer needs with a wide selection of high-quality cannabis at reasonable prices, with no gimmicks, no hype, just a great smoking experience to ensure the perfect product for every person and situation.

BASA’s expert budtenders are available to answer questions, from novice users or first-timers to sophisticated smokers seeking everything from relaxation to stress relief to medicinal uses, they are well-trained to assist in finding the best options for each customer.

“Our staff hand selects each product we carry and can explain the difference between each one and how to best use what we offer,” said Ben Manton, head of operations and BASA buyer, who, along with store manager Kittrick Mann bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and information for customers visiting the boutique shop located in the heart of the city.

With more than 60 brands along with edibles, vaping products, topicals, extracts and everything from flower to tincture to gear and pre-roll, and half gram, gram and eighth-ounce offerings, customers can rest assured they will find what they need.

“We like to say we have the perfect solution for every person and every situation,” Manton said, adding the shop offers a variety of in-house demonstrations several times a week so customers can discover new merchandise and explore the finest in cannabis.

“We encourage people to try different things and find out what best suits them,” he said. “We only carry the best products because we want each purchase to completely satisfy the customer.”

Not only does BASA pride itself on well-informed employees with personal knowledge of the products, the wide selection of colorful and delicious-sounding cannabis offerings mean shoppers can have a one-stop buying experience in an intimate and personal setting without wasting time trying to find what they want. For customers seeking delivery, again, the helpful budtenders are happy to assist in choosing the right product and ensuring it arrives in a timely manner.

“Not only can people shop with confidence, we offer superior speed in delivery, because we believe customers should spend less time buying cannabis and more time enjoying it,” Manton said.

“We also offer reasonable prices — comparable to any around the area — because we believe great cannabis should be available to everyone no matter what their budget,” he said.

“We have been serving cannabis users for more than 15 years, from when it was medical marijuana only to today’s more sophisticated users,” Manton said. “We’ve been around so long because we offer the finest products at the best prices and we know what we have and what people want.”

BASA Collective is located at 1326 Grove St., San Francisco. For details, call (415) 409-1002 or visit basasf.com.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/